Niles, OH

Police trying to identify women accused of stealing clothing from local mall

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Police Department is looking for three women who were accused of stealing clothing from Eastwood Mall in Niles.

According to its Facebook page , police are looking for three women who are accused of stuffing clothing into large bags and leaving Champs Sports in the Eastwood Mall.

Officers said in the post that the number of clothes stolen could amount to a felony.

Police ask that if you can identify them to contact Detective Roberts at 330-652-9944, ext. 2132 or ARoberts@thecityofniles.com

Comments / 31

Charm
3d ago

this what I wanna know, why does thieves always look terrible fr, hair never combed, and looking wild and messy, hell you don't look like you coming to buy anything and has everyone looking at you, so yeah you'll get caught bcz the whole store is looking like, wow so yes you're seen😂😂🤣🤣😂

Reply
7
ce ess
3d ago

she ain't stoled nuffin, dem stores owed her dem clothes for her being oppressed for so long!!?

Reply(7)
9
 

