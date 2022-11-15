ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Osos, CA

Prescribed burns planned at Montaña de Oro State Park

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
 2 days ago
– Prescribed burns are planned this week of approximately 100 brush piles in Montaña De Oro State Park. Burns will occur on the east side of Pecho Valley Rd. approximately .36 miles in from the park entrance and near the environmental campsites near Camp KEEP.

Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity curtailed by approximately 5 p.m. The intent of the operation is to reduce fuel loading and wildfire threat in a diseased and declining eucalyptus forest.

The burn will be managed by California State Parks, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District and Cal Fire.

