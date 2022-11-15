Read full article on original website
Krystal celebrated the grand opening of its flagship Puerto Rico restaurant at the Outlet 66 Mall (18400 State Road #3, Suite 205, Canovanas, Puerto Rico 00729). The Puerto Rico restaurant is 900 sq. ft. and boasts the latest design and service format for the brand and is the first one that is in a mall location.
