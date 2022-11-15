ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Loyola Maroon

University updates community on the search for a new president

Robert LeBlanc, chair of the presidential search committee at Loyola said last week that the presidential search website is now up and includes information about the university leader’s position, the search committee, and an explanation on how the process will occur. The email, sent out to the community Nov....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

Fondling reported near Tulane Medical Center

Content Warning: The following article contains subject matter pertaining to sexual violence. Tulane University Police notified students of a fondling report near Tulane Medical Center on Wednesday. Police said the victim was crossing a neutral ground from 127 Elks Place when an unknown subject grabbed her from behind and groped...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Arkansas Advocate

The story behind why Louisiana voted against a ban on slavery

Last week, Louisiana voters struck down an amendment to its constitution that would have prohibited  slavery and involuntary servitude. The four other states where slavery was on the ballot – Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont – approved similar referenda. . Louisiana was put in the national spotlight for rejecting the change. Trevor Noah did an […] The post The story behind why Louisiana voted against a ban on slavery appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

More bus shelters, free youth fares: Public transit report calls for changes to RTA

Public transportation in New Orleans has undergone some big changes in 2022, including reconfigured bus routes, reduced fares and a new app. But there’s still a long road ahead to improving how residents move around via transit, according to an annual report from advocacy group RIDE New Orleans that combines data analysis and testimonies from transit riders.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades may violate city policy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could owe taxpayers thousands of dollars after upgrading hotel rooms and travel accommodations. The mayor already paid back nearly $30,000 in first-class airfare upgrades after violating a city policy on flights. However, at the time, the city didn’t look at her...
NEVADA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements

Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements. Louisiana – On November 16, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans of the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Kenisha R. Callahan, age 45, and a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 9, 2022, to five years of probation and one year of home confinement by U.S. District Court Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle after Callahan had pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return, one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and one count of making a false statement to the Department of Education.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant

NEW ORLEANS — As the FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant, questions remain about more than $230,000 Cantrell’s campaign paid the consultant in three and a half years. The consultant, Tanya Blunt Haynes, owns a hair salon in Gentilly and an image consulting business called...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For

Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the filing, on November 10, 2022, of a one-count bill of information charging Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 79, of New Orleans, Louisiana with access device fraud in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A” in the bill of information.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

More purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell under federal investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The scope of a federal investigation into purchases linked to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell involves at least two different retailers, according to a new subpoena obtained by Fox 8. On Wednesday, Fox 8 learned of a subpoena issued in August to Ballin’s, a high-end clothing...
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Cantrell’s calendar raises more questions about time spent inside Upper Pontalba apartment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sixty percent of New Orleans residents who responded to a recent UNO Quality of Life survey said they believe the city is getting worse. The biggest concern among respondents was crime, followed by infrastructure, and a feeling that the city lacks leadership. With the issues, residents might expect to find the mayor spending much of the day at City Hall, but Fox 8 found she spends many hours of the workday outside the office.
ATLANTA, LA
WDSU

Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

