Woman is changing lives with wigs: "A piece of themselves back"Amy Christie
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Holiday traditions and annual events unique to Louisianapeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLANOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
I Love New Orleans FoodNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
InspireNOLA will consolidate two charter schools next year because of low enrollment
Citing dropping enrollment, the InspireNOLA network will consolidate two of its elementary schools in New Orleans next school year, the latest move within the city's all-charter district to get smaller as schools prepare for a future with fewer students. Pierre A. Capdau Charter School and McDonogh 42 Elementary Charter School...
Loyola Maroon
University updates community on the search for a new president
Robert LeBlanc, chair of the presidential search committee at Loyola said last week that the presidential search website is now up and includes information about the university leader’s position, the search committee, and an explanation on how the process will occur. The email, sent out to the community Nov....
NOLA.com
New Orleans' 2022 school performance scores are in. See how your school fared.
The Louisiana Department of Education released 2022 school performance scores and letter grades on Wednesday. The overall scores for the state suggest a rebound from dropping ratings during the pandemic. The scores, commonly abbreviated as SPS, averaged about 77.1 in 2022. Scores were simulated in 2021 due to the effects...
bigeasymagazine.com
Can Elected Officials Buy Clothing With Campaign Funds? No Says State Ethics Board
WVUE-TV broke a story on Wednesday, November 16 that the FBI is investigating a number of purchases by salon owner Tanya Blunt-Haynes, who has served as a well-paid stylist and image consultant for Mayor LaToya Cantrell for at least six years. Blunt-Haynes owns the popular Friends Salon Nola in the Gentilly neighborhood.
tulanehullabaloo.com
Fondling reported near Tulane Medical Center
Content Warning: The following article contains subject matter pertaining to sexual violence. Tulane University Police notified students of a fondling report near Tulane Medical Center on Wednesday. Police said the victim was crossing a neutral ground from 127 Elks Place when an unknown subject grabbed her from behind and groped...
The story behind why Louisiana voted against a ban on slavery
Last week, Louisiana voters struck down an amendment to its constitution that would have prohibited slavery and involuntary servitude. The four other states where slavery was on the ballot – Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont – approved similar referenda. . Louisiana was put in the national spotlight for rejecting the change. Trevor Noah did an […] The post The story behind why Louisiana voted against a ban on slavery appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
wwno.org
More bus shelters, free youth fares: Public transit report calls for changes to RTA
Public transportation in New Orleans has undergone some big changes in 2022, including reconfigured bus routes, reduced fares and a new app. But there’s still a long road ahead to improving how residents move around via transit, according to an annual report from advocacy group RIDE New Orleans that combines data analysis and testimonies from transit riders.
Subpoenas look at Mayor’s image consultant and possible campaign finance spending
Two and maybe more stores in area have been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury and questioned by FBI agents. The matter involves an image consultant and purchases she made for Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades may violate city policy
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could owe taxpayers thousands of dollars after upgrading hotel rooms and travel accommodations. The mayor already paid back nearly $30,000 in first-class airfare upgrades after violating a city policy on flights. However, at the time, the city didn’t look at her...
Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements
Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements. Louisiana – On November 16, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans of the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Kenisha R. Callahan, age 45, and a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 9, 2022, to five years of probation and one year of home confinement by U.S. District Court Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle after Callahan had pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return, one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and one count of making a false statement to the Department of Education.
WWL-TV
FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant
NEW ORLEANS — As the FBI zeroes in on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's image consultant, questions remain about more than $230,000 Cantrell’s campaign paid the consultant in three and a half years. The consultant, Tanya Blunt Haynes, owns a hair salon in Gentilly and an image consulting business called...
Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For
Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the filing, on November 10, 2022, of a one-count bill of information charging Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 79, of New Orleans, Louisiana with access device fraud in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A” in the bill of information.
WWL-TV
Subpoenas issued over purchases made by Mayor Cantrell's image consultant, sources say
NEW ORLEANS — At least two New Orleans-area stores have received subpoenas from a federal grand jury and been questioned by FBI agents about purchases made by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s image consultant, according to representatives of the businesses. Laura Rodrigue, a lawyer representing Ballin’s boutique – where the...
Abandoned NOLA: Old Charity Hospital shows signs of life
NEW ORLEANS — If it seems like we’ve been reporting on “new life” at Charity Hospital for 17 years – well, it’s because we have. But this time, there’s something different about what’s happening inside and outside of Old Charity. The iconic...
fox8live.com
More purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell under federal investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The scope of a federal investigation into purchases linked to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell involves at least two different retailers, according to a new subpoena obtained by Fox 8. On Wednesday, Fox 8 learned of a subpoena issued in August to Ballin’s, a high-end clothing...
NOLA.com
Covington Rouses that closed last month to be redeveloped as two family entertainment venues
A Rouses Market in Covington that closed last month will reopen next year as a new family entertainment venue. Urban Air Adventure Park and Goldfish Swim School are expected to draw from a 60 mile radius to the location on U.S. 190 just north of Interstate 12, according to Mike Saucier of Gulf State Real Estate and Construction Services.
Why Are FBI Agents Investigating Clothing Purchases & What Does it Have to Do With NOLA Mayor?
The embattled Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell, is coming into the spotlight once again, but this time it's about her clothing. WVUE's Lee Zurich says a source close to investigators has told him the FBI had interviewed workers at Ballin's Ltd. in New Orleans twice this month. According to...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Cantrell’s calendar raises more questions about time spent inside Upper Pontalba apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sixty percent of New Orleans residents who responded to a recent UNO Quality of Life survey said they believe the city is getting worse. The biggest concern among respondents was crime, followed by infrastructure, and a feeling that the city lacks leadership. With the issues, residents might expect to find the mayor spending much of the day at City Hall, but Fox 8 found she spends many hours of the workday outside the office.
NOLA.com
Organizers of Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall petition offer update on signature count
Organizers of the push to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Tuesday they have obtained about 35% of the signatures needed to put the issue in front of voters, with a little more than three months remaining before a Feb. 22 deadline. The update, provided during a news conference...
WDSU
Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
