John Wick: Chapter 4 - Official Trailer
Check out the action-packed trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, the upcoming movie starring Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before...
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory horror movie that's had audiences puking, has now officially been submitted for Oscar consideration
The horror sequel that's had people puking, fainting and getting ambulances called has been submitted to the Oscars!. It's been the most talked about horror movie of 2022, and now Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory slasher sequel that's had audiences puking, fainting and getting ambulances called - and that's done insane numbers at the box office - is being submitted for the world's most prestigious film awards.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series Next Year
Quentin Tarantino has disclosed that he has plans to step back into television, looking to shoot an eight-episode series in 2023. The film director shared news of the project Wednesday night while promoting his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell. The filmmaker wasn’t forthright with narrative or production details around the project. Tarantino has worked in television before, directing two episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2005. Since then he has flirted with venturing back, with reports emerging in February that the director was in talks to helm installments of FX’s “Justified”...
wegotthiscovered.com
A completely forgotten sequel to a horror masterpiece resurfaces among hardcore fans
Everyone knows Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, it’s one of the defining films in horror, and also contains one of the most frequently referenced and parodied twists of all-time with its famous shower scene. Despite its status as one of the greatest horror films ever made, it’s somewhat of a...
Keanu Reeves Fights a New Enemy in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Trailer
Wick faces off in another gun-and-knives fest, this time against Bill Skarsgard’s villain character Marquis de Gramont to defeat The High Table and win his freedom. Keanu Reeves clearly kept the fight coordinators busy on the John Wick: Chapter 4 film set, based on the latest trailer for the Lionsgate release, set for March 23, 2023.
‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
Collider
From 'Jumanji' to 'Ghostbusters', 11 Cartoon Series Based On Iconic Live-Action Feature Films
Have you ever seen a cartoon that looked so familiar that you know you have seen it before? There is just something about it that looks like something you’ve seen already, but maybe differently? Well, several movies have built such strong followings that it was decided to turn them into cartoon series.
Jason Blum on Pushing Horror Back Into the Mainstream and What Scares Him the Most
Jason Blum and Blumhouse will be honored by the American Cinematheque this year with the 2022 Power of Cinema Award. Blum, the founder and CEO of Blumhouse, has been a pioneer in making hit genre films at a practical price (“Happy Death Day,” “Get Out”) while also collaborating on prestige Oscar- and Emmy- winning projects like “Whiplash” and “The Normal Heart.” “It was a real honor and surprise to get the email from Rick Nicita,” Blum tells Variety. “I had to read it a couple of times to get the impact. It forced me to reflect on all of the movies...
Vertical Entertainment Acquires Horror ‘Lullaby’ From ‘Annabelle’ Director John R. Leonetti – Watch The Trailer
EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has secured North American rights to the horror feature Lullaby, directed by Annabelle‘s John R. Leonetti, from its financier Alcon Entertainment, slating it for release in select theaters and on VOD on December 16. (Watch Lullaby‘s new trailer, unveiled this morning, by clicking above.) Pic follows a new mother who discovers a lullaby in an ancient book and regards the song as a blessing. But her world transforms into a nightmare when the lullaby brings forth the ancient demon Lilith. Oona Chaplin (Avatar franchise) and Ramón Rodríguez (The Affair) lead the cast, which also includes Liane Balaban (You...
‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast
The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
Chloe Bailey Boards ‘Midas Touch’; Hires At ‘The Pact’ Producer Little Door; ‘The Battle At Lake Changjin’ Named Golden Rooster Best Film; First Poster For Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Sanaa’; ‘Ackley Bridge’ Ends — Global Briefs
Chloe Bailey Boards AGC Studio’s Wall Street Drama ‘Midas Touch’ Musician and actor Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish) has signed on to star in the Wall Street drama Midas Touch from AGC Studios. The flick follows the true story of Lauren Simmons, the youngest equity trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and only the second African American woman to hold that position. Bailey will star as Simmons in the pic, which will be directed by Numa Perrier (The Perfect Find). Simmons is an executive producer on the film, as are AGC’s Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, and Glendon Palmer. CAA negotiated...
Collider
Lionsgate Acquires 'Streets of Rage' Film Adaptation From 'John Wick' Writer
Lionsgate has acquired the feature film adaptation of the hit '90s video game Streets of Rage. The adaptation was originally announced back in April when John Wick writer Derek Kolstad was announced to be writing the film. This news of a big company like Lionsgate acquiring the film gives fans of the game hope that the film will be coming sooner rather than later.
This Christmas — release date, cast, plot, first look, and all about the new festive movie
This Christmas is a festive feelgood movie arriving on Sky Cinema and stars Alfred Enoch and Kaya Scodelario.
Inside Pulse
The Weekly Round-Up #675 With Love Everlasting #4, Batman Vs. Robin #3, Kaya #2 , AXE: Judgment Day Omega #1, The New Golden Age #1 & More With Tributes To Danny Bulandi, Kevin O’Neill & Carlos Pacheco! Plus The Week In Music!
Love Everlasting #4 – Tom King and Elsa Charretier turn their exploration of romance stories towards the First World War. Joan is an American singing in a bar in Paris, and Dane is a young British soldier who meets her before heading to the trenches. He keeps coming back to see her, and Joan starts to fall for the kid. The thing is, she’s figured out how this all works now, and what happens when she has her love reciprocated, so much of this issue is very subtly about her resisting the feelings she’s starting to have. It’s a cool issue, but I’m starting to wonder when we’re going to see Joan start to work against the forces that keep her cycling through so many romantic scenarios.
The New Release Dates for 19 Highly Anticipated Movies
Few industries were more profoundly disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak than the motion-picture business. Theaters closed, workers were idled, some stars passed away, and projects were delayed or scrapped altogether. After more than two-and-a-half years of living with the pandemic, society has returned to normal, more or less. But the echoes of the outbreak still […]
CNET
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
Itching for some horror? A decent selection of classics and classics in waiting are available on Prime Video, from World War Z to The Silence of the Lambs. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin. These horror flicks are the very best Prime Video has to...
ComicBook
Salem's Lot Reboot Gets Major Release Update
Earlier this year came the surprising news that Warner Bros. had removed the upcoming reboot of Stephen King's Salem's Lot from their release calendar. This came after a previous delay in the vampire movie, leading many to worry that perhaps the movie was being cancelled outright (which isn't out of the question since Warner Bros. Discovery has been doing that a lot lately). The film just secured a major update for its release prospects however with the Motion Picture Association confirming the movie has been officially rated. As expected, the new Salem's Lot is rated R for "R for bloody violence and language."
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon and Paramount+ Unveil Premiere Date and Trailer For New 'Snow Day' Musical Movie
NICKELODEON AND PARAMOUNT+ SET DECEMBER 16 FOR PREMIERE OF SNOW DAY, ORIGINAL MOVIE MUSICAL BASED ON AN ICONIC CLASSIC. Share it: @Nickelodeon @ParamountPlus #SnowDayMovie. HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 -- Nickelodeon and Paramount+ today revealed the premiere date and official trailer for the all-new original movie musical Snow Day. The film will be available to stream beginning Friday, Dec. 16 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada and premiere on Nickelodeon that same evening at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). In the U.K. and Australia, Snow Day will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount + on December 17. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets and Nickelodeon's international channels will be announced at a later date.
