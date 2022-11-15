Love Everlasting #4 – Tom King and Elsa Charretier turn their exploration of romance stories towards the First World War. Joan is an American singing in a bar in Paris, and Dane is a young British soldier who meets her before heading to the trenches. He keeps coming back to see her, and Joan starts to fall for the kid. The thing is, she’s figured out how this all works now, and what happens when she has her love reciprocated, so much of this issue is very subtly about her resisting the feelings she’s starting to have. It’s a cool issue, but I’m starting to wonder when we’re going to see Joan start to work against the forces that keep her cycling through so many romantic scenarios.

3 DAYS AGO