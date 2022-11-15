Read full article on original website
CoD: Warzone 2.0 And DMZ Stronghold And Black Site Guide
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is live, and the sequel includes the brand-new Stronghold locations for battle royale and the DMZ extraction mode. Here we break down everything you need to know about Warzone's new high-tier looting grounds, so you can get loaded up with some of the game's best gear.
How Pokemon Scarlet's Titan And Starfall Quests Got Me Right In The Feelings
We all know the drill by now. You want to be the very best, like no one ever was, so you set out on a cross-country journey to catch and train adorable monsters and rise to the ranks of Pokemon Master. It's a tale as old as time, or at least as old as 1996, and Pokemon games rarely venture outside this comfortable template. That made it all the more surprising when Pokemon Scarlet made me actually care and look forward to two of its three main story paths.
Battlefield 2042 Season 3 Will Introduce A Transforming Tank
Battlefield 2042's third multiplayer season is set to introduce some new high-tech firepower to DICE's shooter on November 22, including the addition of a railgun and a transforming tank that can detect the source of incoming attacks. The tank in question, the EMKV90-TOR Tank, can be used in two different...
Sea Of Thieves Season 8 Adds On-Demand PvP Full Of New Rewards
Sea of Thieves Season 8 comes ashore next week on November 22, and with it comes the de facto replacement for the game's Arena mode, which was taken offline earlier this year. Since then, the game's fierce PvP contingent has been eager for something like it--a way to jump into action against other crews, rather than having to search for targets across the open world or rely on AI threats such as the Kraken or Skeleton Forts. With the new Hourglass of Fortune onboard every pirate ship in the game, PvP is much easier to initiate without taking players out of the game's marquee sandbox mode, Adventure.
With Fallout 5 Coming, New Vegas Director Says He Still Loves The Series, Lists Potential Locations For A New Game
The director of Fallout: New Vegas has said he could see himself returning to the Fallout universe one day, though it's too soon to say if that will happen. Josh Sawyer directed 2010's New Vegas and told Kinda Funny Games that he still loves Fallout and offered up some possible locations for a future title.
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 and MW2 Friends List Bug Is Preventing Players From Partying Up
Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 just dropped, but unfortunately teaming up with friends in the free-to-play shooter is currently a struggle. However, there is an alternate way to invite players to a party so you don't have to fly solo. A bug is currently preventing players from accessing their friends...
Battlefield 2042 | Season 3: Escalation Gameplay Trailer
Call the shots with Battlefield 2042 – Season 3: Escalation. Come face to face with the enemy in the northern Swedish wilderness and dominate ground warfare with the new technological weaponry, a new railgun tank, and Vault weapons.
Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet – Launch Trailer
Embark on a new, open-world Pokémon adventure through the rich and expansive Paldea region! Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, available now on Nintendo Switch!
CoD: Warzone DMZ - How To Unlock More Insured Weapon Slots And Reduce Cooldown Penalties
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is live with the new DMZ extraction mode, where you risk losing all your weapons and loot if you fail to exfil from the match. You only start DMZ with one insured weapon slot, which is the only weapon you won't lose if you fail to extract. Our guide will help you unlock two more insured weapon slots, so you'll have even more weapon options for use in DMZ.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Steam's Most-Popular Paid Game Right Now
We already knew that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 sold a lot of copies, but it appears to be one of the biggest entries in the series in several years. Currently, Modern Warfare 2 is Steam's most-played paid game by a massive margin, with a peak player-count of 450,000 in the past 24 hours.
The Division Heartland Gets Rating From ESRB, Suggesting Release Is Coming Up Soon
The Division Heartland, Ubisoft's upcoming free-to-play Division game, has been rated for release in America, which suggests the game might be set to launch relatively soon. The ESRB database contains a listing for Heartland on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The ratings group assigned the title an M rating, which is the same rating as The Division and The Division 2. The ratings description doesn't give much away, but it does mention how players will take on the role of an elite government agent trying to restore order.
Destiny 2 Is Making The Scallywag Title Easier To Earn
Like other seasons before it, Season of Plunder has given players a chance to earn a new title--in this case, Scallywag--by completing several seasonal Triumphs within the game. While these activities haven't been too challenging, they have been time-consuming with their requirements and Bungie has decided to make this pursuit easier.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Version Differences: Which Version Should You Get?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are here and each version has something unique to offer the completionist trainer. If you're anything like me, you probably want to know the differences between the two versions to inform your purchasing decision (or to know what to look out for in your travels). While each version will have easy access to unique Pokemon not available in other versions, Scarlet and Violet's exclusives extend beyond that. Players will attend different schools, have a different Professor, and even have different outfits, all unique to their version of the game. Now it's time to break them down.
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 - How To Unlock The M13B Assault Rifle
Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 is live, and the inaugural season brings new weapons, operators, and more. Two of the season's weapons are found within the free tiers of the battle pass, but a third is unlocked through an in-game challenge. Here we'll guide you through unlocking the M13B assault rifle.
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ Tips For Beginners
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is here with the new DMZ extraction mode. This is more of an objective-based sandbox game that plays very different to battle royale. With many ways to tackle a round, including a variety of objectives all set in a PvPvE environment, it can be a lot to take in. Here we'll list some tips and general information to help you get started and make the most of your time in DMZ mode.
The Game Awards IMAX Screenings Will Include An Exclusive Dead Space Remake Gameplay Preview
The Game Awards has just announced that it'll be partnering with IMAX to offer live screenings of the show in 40 cities across the US and Canada. As an incentive for those who may be on the fence about buying a cinema ticket to watch an awards show, the IMAX screenings will include an exclusive "extended gameplay preview" of the upcoming Dead Space remake.
Battlefield 2042 Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass Ultimate In Season 3
Battlefield 2042 will be added to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library sometime soon. Electronic Arts and DICE have confirmed that the military shooter will come to Game Pass Ultimate "starting in Season 3." The new season, called Escalation, arrives on November 22. Whether or not Battlefield 2042 will be...
Destiny 2's Crucible Will Undergo A Big Revamp In Season 19 And Beyond
Big changes are coming to Destiny 2's PvP modes in the future, as Bungie plans to overhaul the Crucible in a manner similar to how Trials of Osiris was revamped several seasons. In an update on its blog post, Bungie detailed how it plans to revisit various aspects of the game to see how well they fit with the rest of Destiny 2.
WILD HEARTS | Gameplay: The Power of Karakuri
Harness nature’s energy to power the ancient Karakuri technology in WILD HEARTS™. Both weapons and tools, the Karakuri can be shaped into many forms. With them, you can set traps, react to attackers, and deliver devastating damage to the mighty Kemono. But you can build as well as destroy. Gathering resources, training, and swift travel are just a few of the Karakuri’s many constructive uses.
Saints Row Dev Merging With Gearbox After New Game's Lukewarm Reviews
Volition, the Illinois-based studio that recently launched a Saints Row reboot that garnered a mixed reaction from fans, is merging with Borderlands studio Gearbox. Embracer Group, which owns both Volition and Gearbox, announced that Volition will "transition to become a part of Gearbox." The move comes after the Saints Row reboot didn't exactly strike a chord critically, but management at Embracer said the game "performed in line" with expectations.
