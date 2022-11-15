ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston, NC

roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Hertford County approves new measure for hunters and anglers

WINTON – The Hertford County Board of Commissioners have approved the addition of a locally enacted law that must gain state approval. Acting upon a recommendation from Commissioner Leroy Douglas, the board, at their Nov. 7 meeting, gave their approval to a measure that makes it illegal “to hunt, fish or trap on the land of another without the written permission of the landowner or the landowner’s lessee. Written permission shall contain complete contact information for the landowner or the landowner’s lessee.”
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Motion to fire county manager rescinded

GATESVILLE – Tim Wilson continues to serve as the Gates County Manager. At the Oct. 19 meeting of the Gates County Board of Commissioners, there was a motion put on the floor calling for the immediate termination of Wilson’s employment contract. Commissioner Jonathan Craddock made that motion, which was properly seconded by Commissioner Ray Freeman.
GATES COUNTY, NC
WITN

Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are coming together to take the first step in bringing a food processing site outside of Ayden. People are gathering at 3:30 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center at Worthington Industrial Park. The goal of the center is...
PITT COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

RRGSD to serve as Christmas parade grand marshal

The grand marshal for this year’s Roanoke Rapids Christmas Parade will be the Roanoke Rapids Graded School District. City Parks and Recreation Director John Simeon made the announcement this morning on the Maverick 102.3 talk show. Sponsored by Halifax Linen and Roseburg Forest Products, the parade steps off at...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Judy Ann Leaders Futrell

Judy Ann Leaders Futrell, 76, of Roanoke Rapids died November 16, 2022 at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Judy was born October 16, 1946 in San Mateo, CA, the daughter of Ehlert August Leaders and Helen Eileen Schlinder Leaders. She was a resident of Conway since 1978, before moving...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Armed fentanyl trafficker caught in Nash Co. gets 20 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for possessing fentanyl and other drugs for distribution while armed with a loaded handgun. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Anthony Herring was found guilty of all charges by an Elizabeth City jury in March of this year.
NASH COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Severn native Elliott chosen as HCC's next president

The Halifax Community College Board of Trustees this evening unanimously chose Severn native Patrena B. Elliott to serve as the institution’s next president beginning in January. Board of trustee member Linda Brewer cast the motion following a closed session and Vice Chairman Michael Mills seconded her motion to hire...
SEVERN, NC
cbs17

1 shot in Rocky Mount, police investigating

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday night. Police said on Wednesday evening, a 25-year-old male was shot in the 100 block of Boyd Court, a few block away from the South Rocky Mount Community Center.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week. Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.
PITT COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Requests for qualifications: Halifax Co. Court Services Building

Halifax County is seeking requests for qualifications of architectural and engineering services for the renovation and additions to the Halifax County Court Services Building. The project includes renovations to first and second floors of Halifax County Court Services Building and upfit of the third floor for use. The full RFQ...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Local entrepreneur builds hair salon business

“Being an entrepreneur is scary, but worth it. It’s definitely worth the risk.”. Those are the words of Warren County native Myranda Carroll, who operates Cut Express & Color Bar in the Wise community. She speaks from the experience of standing firm in her decision to open her own salon even through the times she wondered if she made the right decision.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD seeks information on stolen go-kart

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the larceny of a go-kart earlier this month. The Vitacci T-Rex 125cc Go-Kart was stolen from property off Devonshire Circle on November 5 just after 3 a.m. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 252-533-2810 or Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Videos wanted following deadly shooting at party near Enfield

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for video footage from a bonfire party on Sunday that left one person dead. It was around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when deputies responded to a shooting at the Double D Ranch in the 1600 block of Green Acres Road near Enfield.
ENFIELD, NC
rrspin.com

DERP sets DIY workshop to celebrate Enfield's historic designation

A DIY workshop on December 4 will replace Downtown Enfield Restoration and Preservation’s annual Christmas Homes Tour this year. The event will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the historic Episcopal Church of the Advent at 200 Batchelor Street. The focus of the workshop is DIY...
ENFIELD, NC

