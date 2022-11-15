Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Hertford County approves new measure for hunters and anglers
WINTON – The Hertford County Board of Commissioners have approved the addition of a locally enacted law that must gain state approval. Acting upon a recommendation from Commissioner Leroy Douglas, the board, at their Nov. 7 meeting, gave their approval to a measure that makes it illegal “to hunt, fish or trap on the land of another without the written permission of the landowner or the landowner’s lessee. Written permission shall contain complete contact information for the landowner or the landowner’s lessee.”
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Motion to fire county manager rescinded
GATESVILLE – Tim Wilson continues to serve as the Gates County Manager. At the Oct. 19 meeting of the Gates County Board of Commissioners, there was a motion put on the floor calling for the immediate termination of Wilson’s employment contract. Commissioner Jonathan Craddock made that motion, which was properly seconded by Commissioner Ray Freeman.
With two tight races certified, NC Republicans fall one vote short of total control
Final results are in for NC’s closest legislative races.
Former Granville County sheriff pleads not guilty to falsifying training records
Indicted former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins faced arraignment on Thursday in court. Wilkins pleaded not guilty to charges he helped falsify firearms training records that are required for law enforcement certification. The trial is set to begin the week of Dec. 5 in Wake County. Wilkins was suspended from...
WITN
Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are coming together to take the first step in bringing a food processing site outside of Ayden. People are gathering at 3:30 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center at Worthington Industrial Park. The goal of the center is...
rrspin.com
RRGSD to serve as Christmas parade grand marshal
The grand marshal for this year’s Roanoke Rapids Christmas Parade will be the Roanoke Rapids Graded School District. City Parks and Recreation Director John Simeon made the announcement this morning on the Maverick 102.3 talk show. Sponsored by Halifax Linen and Roseburg Forest Products, the parade steps off at...
rrspin.com
Judy Ann Leaders Futrell
Judy Ann Leaders Futrell, 76, of Roanoke Rapids died November 16, 2022 at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Judy was born October 16, 1946 in San Mateo, CA, the daughter of Ehlert August Leaders and Helen Eileen Schlinder Leaders. She was a resident of Conway since 1978, before moving...
cbs17
Granville County license plate agency closing Thursday due to contract ending
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency in Granville County will close Thursday after the current operator’s contract ends. An operator candidate for the Oxford agency is still in the pre-qualification stage, according to the NCDOT. The division’s policy is...
WITN
Armed fentanyl trafficker caught in Nash Co. gets 20 years
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for possessing fentanyl and other drugs for distribution while armed with a loaded handgun. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Anthony Herring was found guilty of all charges by an Elizabeth City jury in March of this year.
rrspin.com
Severn native Elliott chosen as HCC's next president
The Halifax Community College Board of Trustees this evening unanimously chose Severn native Patrena B. Elliott to serve as the institution’s next president beginning in January. Board of trustee member Linda Brewer cast the motion following a closed session and Vice Chairman Michael Mills seconded her motion to hire...
Rocky Mount considering swapping out city buses for ride share vans
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount is exploring the possibility of switching out its Tar River Transit city bus system for a network of city-run ride shares that would work like Uber or Lyft. Interim City Manager Peter Varney told WRAL News that the North Carolina Department of Transportation...
cbs17
1 shot in Rocky Mount, police investigating
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday night. Police said on Wednesday evening, a 25-year-old male was shot in the 100 block of Boyd Court, a few block away from the South Rocky Mount Community Center.
WITN
KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week. Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.
rrspin.com
Requests for qualifications: Halifax Co. Court Services Building
Halifax County is seeking requests for qualifications of architectural and engineering services for the renovation and additions to the Halifax County Court Services Building. The project includes renovations to first and second floors of Halifax County Court Services Building and upfit of the third floor for use. The full RFQ...
NC homeowner claims her house was foreclosed and sold by HOA without her knowing
"I bought your home in an upset bid and I need to know when you will be moving?" At the county courthouse, the woman found the paper that showed her $413,000 valued home sold for just over $221,000 dollars.
warrenrecord.com
Local entrepreneur builds hair salon business
“Being an entrepreneur is scary, but worth it. It’s definitely worth the risk.”. Those are the words of Warren County native Myranda Carroll, who operates Cut Express & Color Bar in the Wise community. She speaks from the experience of standing firm in her decision to open her own salon even through the times she wondered if she made the right decision.
rrspin.com
RRPD seeks information on stolen go-kart
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the larceny of a go-kart earlier this month. The Vitacci T-Rex 125cc Go-Kart was stolen from property off Devonshire Circle on November 5 just after 3 a.m. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 252-533-2810 or Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.
cbs17
Videos wanted following deadly shooting at party near Enfield
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for video footage from a bonfire party on Sunday that left one person dead. It was around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when deputies responded to a shooting at the Double D Ranch in the 1600 block of Green Acres Road near Enfield.
WITN
‘A feisty guy’: Greenville K9 remembered after killed by snake bite
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police officers are mourning the sudden loss of one of their K9 officers. Pepper, a Belgian Malinois, died after a snake bite last week, according to the police department. Pepper’s handler discovered what looked like a snake bite after a training session in a wooded...
rrspin.com
DERP sets DIY workshop to celebrate Enfield's historic designation
A DIY workshop on December 4 will replace Downtown Enfield Restoration and Preservation’s annual Christmas Homes Tour this year. The event will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the historic Episcopal Church of the Advent at 200 Batchelor Street. The focus of the workshop is DIY...
