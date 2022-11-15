Hermitage man charged with breaking into multiple cars in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hermitage man is now facing charges following an investigation of vandalism to multiple cars at a Boardman business in September.

Officers were called on September 27 to Deering Compressor on E. Midlothian Boulevard, where several vehicles had been broken into and damaged in the lot.

One employee reported that the window of his passenger side door was broken during the early morning hours and that $5 in change was taken from the center console.

Another victim reported that $15 in change and a pair of sunglasses were taken from his truck after the window had been broken.

Police said a catalytic converter was also removed from another vehicle, and there was an attempt to break into another vehicle but the attempt was unsuccessful.

After a review of the business’s security cameras, charges were filed against a suspect.

Dean Reardon, 60, was charged this week with several counts of theft and vandalism. He had been booked into the Mahoning County Jail on other charges last month and is still being held there.

He was scheduled to appear in court earlier Tuesday morning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.