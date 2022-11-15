ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roderick
3d ago

Cannot distance yourself from 4 years of supporting trump. Pence could have stopped the madness, instead he pushed forward like all republicans did . Twice trump was impeached, twice republicans supported him... NEVER FORGET JANUARY 6TH

F**k Domestic Terrorists
2d ago

If you believe that someone is: 😂A billionaire without seeing tax returns;😂A genius if they hide College grades; 😂A great businessman if they bankrupt casinos and other businesses and continuously filed for bankruptcy😂An irresistible ladies man who has to pay for sex; 😂A philanthropist if their charity was shut down; 😂A Patriot if they Dodged the draft; 😂A Christian if they don't go to church; 😂An innocent man if they refuse to testify,Then you're not just gullible, you're a trump supporter.The steps of trumps defense....✔️I'm innocent....✔️Obama did it too...✔️I declassified them by thinking✔️but Hillary....✔️it's a witch hunt...✔️deep state....✔️They were planted by the FBI

Have Sense
3d ago

He’s not ANYBODY’S ‘friend’. He’d throw his mother under the bus if she was alive.

The Independent

Herschel Walker tells rally he’ll protect any ‘martians living in the US’ as they are ‘my family too’

Bulls, sheriff badges and now, martians.All the above-mentioned nouns have now, somehow, been featured in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s speeches over the past few months as he rallies to beat the Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock, in Georgia’s bitter Senate race.Ahead of the midterms, the GOP candidate made a final push on Sunday night for voters to get out and vote at a campaign rally in Hiram, Georgia.While standing at the pulpit, the former football player turned politician proclaimed: “If you’re a martian and you live in the United States of America, I’m gonna protect you too. Because you belong...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Liz Cheney sends perfect revenge tweet as Kari Lake loses Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’

Kari Lake supporters reenact biblical battle outside election centre. Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake has been mocked by her Republican colleague Liz Cheney after multiple news outlets called the race for the Democrats. Ms Lake, a pro-Trump firebrand who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 US presidential election,...
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Mike Pence Committed Felony Concealing Trump's Election Crimes: Kirschner

Former Vice President Mike Pence may have committed a felony after he "concealed" evidence of Donald Trump's alleged crimes in the wake of the 2020 election, according to a former federal prosecutor. Glenn Kirschner, an attorney and legal analyst for NBC and MSNBC, was discussing details from Pence's new book...
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
