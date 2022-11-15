Cannot distance yourself from 4 years of supporting trump. Pence could have stopped the madness, instead he pushed forward like all republicans did . Twice trump was impeached, twice republicans supported him... NEVER FORGET JANUARY 6TH
If you believe that someone is: 😂A billionaire without seeing tax returns;😂A genius if they hide College grades; 😂A great businessman if they bankrupt casinos and other businesses and continuously filed for bankruptcy😂An irresistible ladies man who has to pay for sex; 😂A philanthropist if their charity was shut down; 😂A Patriot if they Dodged the draft; 😂A Christian if they don't go to church; 😂An innocent man if they refuse to testify,Then you're not just gullible, you're a trump supporter.The steps of trumps defense....✔️I'm innocent....✔️Obama did it too...✔️I declassified them by thinking✔️but Hillary....✔️it's a witch hunt...✔️deep state....✔️They were planted by the FBI
He’s not ANYBODY’S ‘friend’. He’d throw his mother under the bus if she was alive.
Related
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump Was Just Destroyed by His Favorite Newspaper
Trump Says He Would Get 'Electric Chair' if He Faced Allegations Like Biden
WATCH: Joe Biden goes awkwardly silent when asked if Jill supports him running again in 2024
Trump laughed at Mike Pence’s rule about not eating with women who weren’t his wife
Pelosi says Trump running for president in 2024 would be 'bad news for the country'
'Trump Is Done': Damning Viral Video Shows Even His Friends Are Mocking Him
Herschel Walker tells rally he’ll protect any ‘martians living in the US’ as they are ‘my family too’
Fallon Says Indicting Trump After Midterms Is Like ‘Political Version of Waiting to Break Up’ Until After Holidays (Video)
Liz Cheney sends perfect revenge tweet as Kari Lake loses Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
WATCH: Crowd at Trump 2024 announcement stopped from leaving while former president was speaking
Mike Pence Committed Felony Concealing Trump's Election Crimes: Kirschner
Hillary Clinton, top Democrats file motion to sanction Trump for 'frivolous' lawsuit
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
12 photos that show the Trump family's lavish wedding celebrations through the years
Ivanka Trump was unhappy about how her friends 'turned their backs' on her during her father's administration, report says
Saudi energy minister warns Biden of 'painful' future as he blasts countries for releasing their oil reserves
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Vice
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 175