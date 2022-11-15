ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Photo Of The Day By Nickolas Warner

Today’s Photo of the Day is “Mr. Muskox” by Nickolas Warner. Location: Deadhorse, Alaska. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
PRUDHOE BAY, AK
Photo Of The Day By Elissa Title

Today’s Photo of the Day is “Lunch” by Elissa Title. Location: Katmai National Park, Alaska. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
ALASKA STATE
TikTok's E-Boy haircut trend explained

Social media has become the modern-day destination for inspiration on pretty much everything – whether that be home decor, fashion, beauty or hairstyles. TikTok certainly isn't an exception, with millions of users heading to the platform for quick and easy tutorials to master the art. But now, there seems to be one haircut for men that everyone's going wild for the E-Boy hairstyle. And we're here to break it down for those who remain blissfully unaware... Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe TikTok "wet mop" look has become the most requested haircut amongst barbers. It's shorter on the...
Trailer: 'The Nomad' by The Flannel Crew

Filming for our first feature mountain bike film THE NOMAD is officially in the books. A genuine FREERIDE film brought to you by the underdogs of the industry. The film follows the individuals of The Flannel Crew breaking out of their mundane lives and exploring the nomadic thrill-seeking lifestyle of mountain biking in new terrain.
"Yellowstone" Is Currently Filming In This Tiny Texas Town

Crews transformed the tiny town of Venus into Hardin, Montana, to film scenes of the hit drama Yellowstone today. "They've repainted some stuff on the square, changed the names of some of the buildings to match what you'd see in Montana in their episode," Venus Fire Department Chief Richard Allen told CBS News.
VENUS, TX

