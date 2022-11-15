Read full article on original website
CNET
Saturn 2 3D Printer Review: The Machine to Buy When Details Matter
When looking to buy the best resin 3D printer there are several criteria: print quality, build quality and ease of use are some of the most important. The $670 Elegoo Saturn 2 hits the right notes on these, and I especially like the excellent print quality and large print area.
3DPrint.com
Chromatic 3D Launches End-to-End Platform for Reactive Extrusion 3D Printing
Chromatic 3D Materials, an additive manufacturing (AM) company based in Minneapolis, has announced the launch of two new products for reactive extrusion AM. In addition to ChromaScan, a software platform that allows users to print directly onto non-planar objects with resin, Chromatic 3D also just released RX-Flow, a line of machines for reactive extrusion AM with thermoset elastomers.
3DPrint.com
Formnext 2022: 3D Printing Hardware Roundup
While additive construction is being deployed at this very moment to aid in a military conflict between India and China, the additive manufacturing (AM) industry is focused on Germany. We’ll see how the numbers stack up after the event, but there’s a sense that Formnext 2022 is the largest trade show the AM industry has seen so far. To tackle all of the news out of the conference taking place in Frankfurt, Germany right now, we’ve publishing several roundups dedicated to 3D printing hardware, software, materials and more. In this post, we’ll provide a brief overview of equipment that we haven’t gotten a chance to dedicate entire articles to.
3DPrint.com
HP Unveils New 3D Printer for Dyeable White Parts, New Metal 3D Printed Parts for John Deere
HP (NYSE: HPQ) unveiled its first broadly available metal 3D printer, the Metal Jet S100, at IMTS earlier this year. At Formnext 2022, the company is building on that development by showcasing parts made with the technology for farm and construction equipment giant John Deere. More than that, HP is also unveiling a new multi jet fusion (MJF) 3D printer for white parts at the event.
3DPrint.com
3D Systems & Stratasys Announce New 3D Printing Materials, Partnerships
Two major 3D printing companies have shared how they are working on expanding access to industry-leading 3D printing materials for customers. Both Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) and 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) announced news last week of their moves to drive materials adoption, with 3D Systems engaging in a new partnership with EOS subsidiary Advanced Laser Materials (ALM), a research and production facility in Texas, and Stratasys launching 13 new validated materials including the SAF PA12 powder also from materials partner ALM.
3DPrint.com
KUKA & Ai Build Launch 3D Printing Production Cells
The UK-based software as a service (SaaS) firm Ai Build has announced a new product line, in collaboration with its frequent and longstanding partner, robotics manufacturer KUKA Systems. The line of automated additive manufacturing (AM) production cells, called AMCell_, will come in three different sizes, starting with the AMCell_small. Powered...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Vertex Manufacturing Orders Two Additional Sapphire XC 3D Printers
Velo3D, Inc. announced Vertex Manufacturing (a subsidiary of PrinterPrezz) has ordered two new Sapphire XC printers to complement its existing fleet and meet the demands of its customers. The large-format Sapphire printers will help Vertex offer production capabilities at scale, are calibrated for Inconel 718 and GRCop-42 and will be...
3DPrint.com
MT Aerospace & AddUp Continue Qualifying Applications for DED 3D Printing
Metal OEM AddUp, a joint venture by Michelin and Fives, offers both powder bed fusion (PBF) and directed energy deposition (DED) 3D printers. Based in France, the company’s North American subsidiary is in Cincinnati, Ohio, and functions as a single operating unit to provide metal 3D printing services to the company’s U.S. customers. AddUp’s technology has applications in the medical, consumer goods, tooling, and aerospace fields, and it’s been working with experts from Germany’s MT Aerospace for the last two years to speed up the industrialization of DED technology. Now, the two have announced an extension of their partnership to qualify applications using DED.
