southfloridahospitalnews.com
AmeriHealth Caritas Florida Supports Members and Communities Impacted by Hurricane Ian
The Medicaid managed care plan is aiding the ongoing efforts of community-based organizations as they continue to provide hunger relief, home recovery and basic family needs across the state. November 17, 2022 — AmeriHealth Caritas Florida is committed to supporting the ongoing recovery efforts following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian....
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Florida Blue Foundation announces $3.5 million in health equity grants
Grants will support nine nonprofit organizations across Florida in enhancement of health equity through their practices, polices and services. November 18, 2022- Florida Blue President and CEO Pat Geraghty announced on Friday that the Florida Blue Foundation awarded nearly $3.5 million in grants to nine nonprofits across the state to enhance health equity by strengthening diversity and inclusion within their organizations.
