MMAWeekly.com
Israel Adesanya arrested at JFK Airport
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was arrested at JFK Airport in New York on Wednesday for criminal possession of a weapon. Adesanya was arrested by the Port Authority Police Department after allegedly going through security with metal knuckles. Brass knuckles are illegal in the state of New York and possession of them is a class A misdemeanor. He was later released.
Jorge Masvidal has profanity-filled response to Gilbert Burns | Video
UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal responded to Gilbert Burns on Thursday after Burns said Masvidal turned down a fight against him at UFC 283. “Sorry I’ve been missing. Your boy’s been spreading his words, doing his thing, making sure this country stays as free as can be,” Masvidal said on Instagram. “I love you all, left to right. Midterms are over already, so now I can focus on some other things like myself and being selfish. So I’ve got to address this little b**** that I usually wouldn’t have time for, but I’ll make some time for you today, Gilbert.
UFC Vegas 65 Weigh-In Results: All fighters made weight
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 65 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday. The fight card is headlined by a heavyweight match between No. 7 ranked Derrick Lewis and No. 12 ranked Sergey Spivak. Spivak will be looking to extend his winning streak and jump up in the rankings while Lewis hopes to stop a two-fight losing streak. Lewis tipped the scales at 263 pounds while Spivak came in at 254.
UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Slow Motion Video Highlights
Relive some of the most exciting exchanges and moments from UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira this past weekend in slow motion on the latest edition of ‘Fight Motion.’. UFC 281 took place on November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event was headlined by two world title bouts. Alex Pereira snatched the middleweight title from Israel Adesanya in the main event. Zhang Weili became a two-time strawweight champion in the co-main event when she submitted Carla Esparza.
Bellator 288 Results: Vadim Nemkov decisions Corey Anderson to win Grand Prix
Vadim Nemkov defeated Corey Anderson in the Bellator 288 main event on Friday to win the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix and a $1 million prize. The two previously met at Bellator 277 in April, but the match ended in a no contest due to an accidental clash of heads in the final seconds of the third round. On Friday, Nemkov left no doubt inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
