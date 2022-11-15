UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal responded to Gilbert Burns on Thursday after Burns said Masvidal turned down a fight against him at UFC 283. “Sorry I’ve been missing. Your boy’s been spreading his words, doing his thing, making sure this country stays as free as can be,” Masvidal said on Instagram. “I love you all, left to right. Midterms are over already, so now I can focus on some other things like myself and being selfish. So I’ve got to address this little b**** that I usually wouldn’t have time for, but I’ll make some time for you today, Gilbert.

1 DAY AGO