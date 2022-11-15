Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Richwood falls to top seeded Many, and Winnfield loses to Patterson
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richwood traveled to top-seeded Many, but the Tigers’ defense was too tough. Many has not given up a point on defense since October 13, and the Tigers defeat the Rams, 21-0. Winnfield stepped up in class to take on Patterson. The Lumberjacks end the Tigers season with a 36-12 win.
Natchitoches Times
Annual Christmas Gala to be performed Nov. 30 – Dec. 2
The 34th annual Christmas Gala will be presented at Northwestern State University on Nov. 30 – Dec. 2 in The A.A. Fredericks Auditorium. The Gala will begin at 7 p.m. each evening with a 9 p.m. performance on Dec. 2. Tickets are $15. NSU, BPCC@NSU and Louisiana School for...
Natchitoches Times
Conley, Horton, Kidd named to CAPA Hall of Fame at NSU
The Mrs. H.D. Dear Sr. and Alice E. D. Dear School of Creative and Performing Arts is adding three new members to its Hall of Fame for 2022. This year’s honorees are long-time School of Creative Performing Arts Administrative Assistant Ladell Conley, Executive Director of the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts Dr. Steve Horton and the late Phil Kidd, a member of the Department of Theatre and Dance faculty. They will be formally inducted in a ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m. in the Orville Hanchey Gallery. The public is invited to attend.
Natchitoches Times
Christmas on Wheels ready to roll Nov. 19
In its third year, “Christmas on Wheels” car show and parade will be Saturday, Nov.19. Mariah Kador, the recently crowned Miss Black and Gold of Northwestern State’s Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., will lead the parade as grand marshal. A junior microbiology major from Oscar, Louisiana, she wil be featured in the parade as it winds through the streets of West Natchitoches. The family-oriented parade will showcase vehicles from the late 1940s to today.
Natchitoches Times
Jazz concert to benefit local rescue dogs
The NSU Jazz Combos will present their annual “Jazz for Pups” concert on Monday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. The concert is a benefit in support of local rescue dogs. Admission is free but donations to Friends All United for Natchitoches Animals (FAUNA) would...
bossierpress.com
T.L. Rodes Teacher Deemed a Rock Star and Gold Star
Team work makes the dream work and if you ask anyone at T.L. Rodes Elementary in Haughton, first grade teacher Leslie Raley is the epitome of a team player and leader among her peers. It is why she was nominated for – and the winner of – Bossier Schools’ Gold Star award for November.
Natchitoches Times
Northwestern State will hold Fall Commencement Dec. 14-15
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will hold Fall 2022 commencement exercises with four ceremonies over two days in December. Ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. and. 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 and at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec 15, according to University Registrar Barbara Prescott. The ceremonies will take place in Prather Coliseum and will be streamed on the university’s website, www.nsula.edu.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Odds and ends from around the parish
Holiday events are filling the calendar, creating plenty of options to fellowship, shop, and enjoy the season. Downtown Ruston’s Holiday Open House is slated for today from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Participating businesses include Ruston Golf Company, Boutique Barr, Park Haus, The Fashion of Ruston, David Hedgepeth Interiors, Embellishments,...
Natchitoches Times
NSU cookbook ‘In Good Taste’ available for holiday gifting
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s popular cookbook “In Good Taste” is available for holiday gift-giving. Proceeds from the cookbook go towards the Elise James Memorial Scholarship presented to students from the Campus Women’s Organization. The cookbook was first introduced in 1989 with a cover and interior drawings by alumna Cheryl Gianforte. A second printing was completed in 2020 by then NSU First Lady Jennifer Maggio with an updated design and recipes from more recent first ladies. NSU Purple Jackets helping to promote the cookbooks are, from left, Ashlynn Stewart, Grace Gosserand, Isabel Perregrino, Natalee Cook, Jenna Pottmeyer and Addison Duet. The cookbook is available for purchase online at http://www.northwesternstatealumni.com/ingoodtaste/ at a cost of $25 with a $3 shipping and handling fee.
ktalnews.com
New restaurant in Natchitoches plans to hire 100 team members
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Job seekers in Natchitoches are in luck. A new restaurant coming to town is planning to hire 100 full and part-time employees. Chick-fil-A Natchitoches opened Thursday with big plans. As well as providing dozens of jobs, Chick-fil-A is surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the area with free Chick-fil-A for a year. The restaurant also plans to donate $25,000 to Feeding America in support of the greater central Louisiana area.
ktalnews.com
David Raines Health Center opens inside Keithville schools
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in Keithville have access to on-campus healthcare with the help of a community partner. The David Raines Community Health Center celebrated the grand opening of new locations inside Keithville Elementary and Middle School Wednesday. The school-based health center offers primary care for students...
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of LouisianaThe Charley Project. In 2021, the National Crime Information Center reported that one-third of the 300,000 girls and women reported missing in the United States are black.
Natchitoches Times
Driver education class to be offered at NSU Jan. 2-5
Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will present a Driver Education class on January 2-5 from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Driving schedules will be set once the class begins. This course will consist of 30 hours of classroom instruction and a minimum of eight hours...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Riot breaks out at east Ruston home
A disturbance at a Duque Drive residence in Ruston Tuesday night led to the arrest of several men, including one for inciting a riot. Ruston Police responded to an ongoing disturbance involving a firearm about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims told officers he and Antavion Bass, 19, of Ruston had a verbal argument. The victim said Bass had been coming to his home to get a ride to work with his girlfriend and he wanted Bass to stop doing so.
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria teen found
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – UPDATE: He has been found and is safe. The Alexandria Police thank the public for their assistance. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________. ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate William Caden Elkins, 16. He is described as being approximately 5’10” and weighs about...
kalb.com
16-year-old girl is missing from Natchitoches Parish; NPSO is asking for public’s help
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies (NPSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old female teen runaway from Cloutierville, south Natchitoches Parish. On Nov. 18, NPSO posted a plea to the public on Facebook for help finding Jalynn Hope Reed, 16. She was...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police welcome three new officers
The Natchitoches Police Department has three new officers that graduated from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy on Nov. 17. The three new officers are Kelly Kowalsky, Alexis Nelson and Sean Michot. The new officers spent several grueling months at the Alexandria Regional Police Academy and will participate in the Natchitoches...
Natchitoches Times
Parish schools show growth in School Performance Scores
On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Louisiana Department of Education released individual school and system performance data for the 2021-22 school year. The Natchitoches Parish School district received a district performance score of 75.9 and categorizes the district as a “B” for the 2021-2022 school year. NPSB’s district performance score demonstrates tremendous growth compared to the last official LDOE scores from 2019.
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges. Police say they first arrested the 12-year-old boy on November 4 when they responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Chinquapin Pl. After a brief foot chase, they placed him in custody and charged with simple burglary. They brought him back to the police department, where officers attempted to contact his mother.
Louisiana Parent Arrested After Allegedly Hitting a School Teacher with His Vehicle
Louisiana Parent Arrested After Allegedly Hitting a School Teacher with His Vehicle. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that deputies arrested a parent in Keithville, Louisiana after he allegedly hit a school employee with his car on Friday, November 11, 2022. Deputies were summoned to...
