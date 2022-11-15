Read full article on original website
southfloridahospitalnews.com
FAU Receives $10 Million Gift to Establish the Holli Rockwell Trubinsky Eminent Dean in Nursing
From left, back row, FAU President John Kelly and Joseph Trubinsky. From left, front row, Safiya George, Ph.D., dean of the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, and Holli Rockwell Trubinsky. November 16, 2022 – Florida Atlantic University received an estate pledge of $10 million from Holli Rockwell Trubinsky and...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
BROWARD HEALTH CORAL SPRINGS RECEIVES AN ‘A’ RATING IN HOSPITAL SAFETY FROM LEAPFROG GROUP
Broward Health Coral Springs received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group in recognition of its achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. “Ensuring patient safety is at the heart of everything we do,” said Jared Smith, CEO of Broward Health Coral Springs....
beckersasc.com
Patient died following plastic surgery at ASC where OB-GYN provided anesthesia
A patient died at a plastic surgery center in Plantation, Fla., after an OB-GYN was used as an unlicensed anesthesiologist, the Tampa Bay Times reported Nov. 15. An administrative complaint filed by the Florida Department of Health said that on Sept. 17, 2021, an inspection found OB-GYN Millicent Muir, MD, was providing anesthesia for level 2 surgeries, though she is not licensed to do so. On Oct. 20, Dr. Muir handled the anesthesia for a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction and breast augmentation procedure.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Ivan Matos Diaz, M.D., joins Baptist Health Miami Neuroscience Institute as Co-Director of Cerebrovascular Neurology
November 11, 2022 – Ivan Matos Diaz, M.D., joins Miami Neuroscience Institute, a part of Baptist Health, as co-director of cerebrovascular neurology. Dr. Matos specializes in vascular neurology and cerebrovascular neurology, including treatment for strokes and brain hemorrhages. He is fluent in English and Spanish. “We are pleased Dr....
DCF is denying state licenses to shelters that care for migrant kids
A shelter created to house migrant children in Florida is pushing back against the Governor’s crackdown on illegal immigration after being denied its state renewal license.
thewestsidegazette.com
Black and Indigenous Sistrunk History – OURstories
Starting in 1691, the colony of Virginia began the practice of regulating the legal identity of human beings based on genealogy. This included a ban on interracial marriage and government workers given the task of determining the ethnic/ racial identity of each resident based on the presence or absence of an African descended ancestor. Almost two centuries later, in 1865, a similar law was passed in Florida.
themiamihurricane.com
Mayor vetoes Urban Development Boundary expansion, halting development project plans
Standing against the majority of the Board of County Commissioners, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced her veto of a more than 370 acre expansion of the Urban Development Boundary (UDB) on Thursday, Nov. 10. “I must veto this legislation so that we can continue building a strong, resilient foundation for...
archpaper.com
Segregation by Design maps highway expansion in Florida’s Magic City
Located at the mouth of the Miami River on the shores of Biscayne Bay, Downtown Miami, like the centers of so many American cities, is ringed by a loop of midcentury interstate highways. These highways divide the city along racial lines, physically isolating Downtown (and the “Millionaire’s Row” neighborhood of Brickell) from the adjacent neighborhoods of Overtown and Little Havana, the historic hearts of the city’s Black and Latino communities.
anash.org
L’Chaim: Harlig – Bronstein
The L’Chaim of Moishy Harlig of Miami, Florida and Chayale Bronstein of Lauderhill, Florida took place Tuesday night at Lubavitch Yeshiva.
Millions in Broward tax dollars to shift from public schools to charter schools
The Broward School Board voted Tuesday to give additional tax dollars to charter schools — even as some opposed the idea when public schools are in need. Broward School Board member Kevin Tynan made the proposal to consider using discretionary tax dollars — generally earmarked for construction, maintenance, technology such as tablets and software, and school buses — to help fund charter schools. ...
miamionthecheap.com
Miami Seaquarium is $10 for Dade and Broward residents this weekend
This Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20, 2022, Miami Seaquarium is charging $10 admission and offering tours all day (savings of over $30). Miami Seaquarium is offering this special discount to residents of Miami-Dade and Broward County. Visitors will be able to speak to Animal Care Trainers, Animal Keepers, Education Staff members and go on free tours throughout the day.
WSVN-TV
American Airlines plans to hire 700 new employees in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - American Airlines is seeking to hire more than 700 new employees in Miami, which includes about 600 reservations positions in the first half of 2023 and more than 100 positions for customer service roles at the airport. As of 2022, the airline has hired more than 2,000...
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Ralph Cutié, Director & CEO, Miami International Airport
November 2022 — Miami International Airport has experienced explosive growth over the last two years, and it is now No. 1 in the United States for international passengers and international freight. In an interview with Invest:, Ralph Cutié, director and CEO of MIA, discussed how they have a $6 billion improvement program in progress to account for all of the growth.
Miami New Times
Miami-Dade Documents Its Rankest Contractor-Involved Sewage Spills, and Who Will Foot the Bill
Last year, hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage spilled across Miami-Dade County after contractors accidentally broke sewer mains and other sewage system components, according to a recent county report. Covering a period from January 2021 to March 2022, the report lays out the worst contractor-involved sewage leaks in Miami-Dade,...
WPTV
Boat storage in South Florida lacking as developers scoop up land
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — Members of South Florida's boating community claim there is a serious lack of boat storage as developers are eager to buy open land. "This is my zen time," Marshall Sklar, who lives in Boca Raton, told WPTV. Sklar practically lives on his boat. "I could...
Did Broward superintendent’s firing violate ‘Sunshine Law’? Attorney weighs in.
A day after the School Board fired the Broward schools superintendent, the school district’s attorney faced tough questions Tuesday over whether the late-night decision violated Florida’s public meetings law. In a last-minute vote late Monday night, the School District voted 5-4 to terminate Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright after board members expressed anger over scathing ...
communitynewspapers.com
Chief Judge Sayfie is Pushing Bail Reform – Violent Criminals Should Not Get a Pass in the Process
Nushin G. Sayfie is the Chief Judge of the 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida, one of the top five largest jurisdictions in the country. To achieve a role of such prominence is a very big deal in the world of judicial appointments. She has, by all measures, led a very...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami-Dade County votes to accelerate transit development along North Corridor
The Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners has approved a motion to accelerate the development of the North Corridor, one of six transit corridors highlighted in the County’s SMART Plan. This accelerated solution will provide residents a seamless transit experience by extending the county’s existing Metrorail system along NW...
Inflation rising most in Phoenix, Miami, Detroit
(The Center Square) – Detroit is in the top three cities for highest inflation in the nation, according to a study released by WalletHub. U.S. cities were ranked using two key metrics derived from the Consumer Price Index that measured Bureau of Labor Statistics data from 22 metropolitan statistical areas. MSA data from two months prior and one year prior was weighted against the most recently collected BLS data. The results provide what WalletHub says is “a snapshot of how inflation has changed in the...
Firing Superintendent Cartwright was all wrong | Editorial
The Broward County School Board, for a few fleeting moments a subsidiary of the governor’s office, fired Superintendent Vickie Cartwright late Monday. This was an orchestrated political ambush. Her status wasn’t even on the agenda, and some reporters were denied entry — a day before the board lost its pro-Ron DeSantis majority. It happened 20 days after the same board gave Cartwright 90 days ...
