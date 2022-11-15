ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

beckersasc.com

Patient died following plastic surgery at ASC where OB-GYN provided anesthesia

A patient died at a plastic surgery center in Plantation, Fla., after an OB-GYN was used as an unlicensed anesthesiologist, the Tampa Bay Times reported Nov. 15. An administrative complaint filed by the Florida Department of Health said that on Sept. 17, 2021, an inspection found OB-GYN Millicent Muir, MD, was providing anesthesia for level 2 surgeries, though she is not licensed to do so. On Oct. 20, Dr. Muir handled the anesthesia for a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction and breast augmentation procedure.
PLANTATION, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Ivan Matos Diaz, M.D., joins Baptist Health Miami Neuroscience Institute as Co-Director of Cerebrovascular Neurology

November 11, 2022 – Ivan Matos Diaz, M.D., joins Miami Neuroscience Institute, a part of Baptist Health, as co-director of cerebrovascular neurology. Dr. Matos specializes in vascular neurology and cerebrovascular neurology, including treatment for strokes and brain hemorrhages. He is fluent in English and Spanish. “We are pleased Dr....
MIAMI, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Black and Indigenous Sistrunk History – OURstories

Starting in 1691, the colony of Virginia began the practice of regulating the legal identity of human beings based on genealogy. This included a ban on interracial marriage and government workers given the task of determining the ethnic/ racial identity of each resident based on the presence or absence of an African descended ancestor. Almost two centuries later, in 1865, a similar law was passed in Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
archpaper.com

Segregation by Design maps highway expansion in Florida’s Magic City

Located at the mouth of the Miami River on the shores of Biscayne Bay, Downtown Miami, like the centers of so many American cities, is ringed by a loop of midcentury interstate highways. These highways divide the city along racial lines, physically isolating Downtown (and the “Millionaire’s Row” neighborhood of Brickell) from the adjacent neighborhoods of Overtown and Little Havana, the historic hearts of the city’s Black and Latino communities.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Millions in Broward tax dollars to shift from public schools to charter schools

The Broward School Board voted Tuesday to give additional tax dollars to charter schools — even as some opposed the idea when public schools are in need. Broward School Board member Kevin Tynan made the proposal to consider using discretionary tax dollars — generally earmarked for construction, maintenance, technology such as tablets and software, and school buses — to help fund charter schools. ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Miami Seaquarium is $10 for Dade and Broward residents this weekend

This Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20, 2022, Miami Seaquarium is charging $10 admission and offering tours all day (savings of over $30). Miami Seaquarium is offering this special discount to residents of Miami-Dade and Broward County. Visitors will be able to speak to Animal Care Trainers, Animal Keepers, Education Staff members and go on free tours throughout the day.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

American Airlines plans to hire 700 new employees in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - American Airlines is seeking to hire more than 700 new employees in Miami, which includes about 600 reservations positions in the first half of 2023 and more than 100 positions for customer service roles at the airport. As of 2022, the airline has hired more than 2,000...
MIAMI, FL
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Spotlight On: Ralph Cutié, Director & CEO, Miami International Airport

November 2022 — Miami International Airport has experienced explosive growth over the last two years, and it is now No. 1 in the United States for international passengers and international freight. In an interview with Invest:, Ralph Cutié, director and CEO of MIA, discussed how they have a $6 billion improvement program in progress to account for all of the growth.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Did Broward superintendent’s firing violate ‘Sunshine Law’? Attorney weighs in.

A day after the School Board fired the Broward schools superintendent, the school district’s attorney faced tough questions Tuesday over whether the late-night decision violated Florida’s public meetings law. In a last-minute vote late Monday night, the School District voted 5-4 to terminate Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright after board members expressed anger over scathing ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Center Square

Inflation rising most in Phoenix, Miami, Detroit

(The Center Square) – Detroit is in the top three cities for highest inflation in the nation, according to a study released by WalletHub. U.S. cities were ranked using two key metrics derived from the Consumer Price Index that measured Bureau of Labor Statistics data from 22 metropolitan statistical areas. MSA data from two months prior and one year prior was weighted against the most recently collected BLS data. The results provide what WalletHub says is “a snapshot of how inflation has changed in the...
DETROIT, MI
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Firing Superintendent Cartwright was all wrong | Editorial

The Broward County School Board, for a few fleeting moments a subsidiary of the governor’s office, fired Superintendent Vickie Cartwright late Monday. This was an orchestrated political ambush. Her status wasn’t even on the agenda, and some reporters were denied entry — a day before the board lost its pro-Ron DeSantis majority. It happened 20 days after the same board gave Cartwright 90 days ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

