Ronald E. Draper Jr.
Ronald E. Draper Jr., 54, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. He was born August 14, 1968, in Lawrenceburg, IN, son of Ronald E. Draper Sr. and Judy (Wright) Randall. Ronald worked as a Union Carpenter for Local 126. He was a man of faith and enjoyed...
Timothy J. Conk, 72
Timothy J. Conk, 72, Greensburg, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Born, December 30, 1949 in Burney, Indiana, he was the son of Marge (Holt) Bogard and James Conk. Tim was a member of the GCHS class of 1968. He enjoyed spending time...
Joyce E. Burns, 83 of Columbus
Joyce E. Burns, of Columbus, passed away at 10:58 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana at the age of 83. She was born on May 14, 1939 in Indianapolis, the third of six children, to William R. and Margie L. (Sharer) Cannon. She spent her childhood in Indianapolis. Looking for a better life for his family, her father moved the family to Letts, in February 1950. She was a 1957 graduate of Sandcreek High School. Her siblings are William and Ronald (both deceased), Barbara Humpert of Columbus, Virginia Lawrence, Greensburg, and Jeri Cannon of Columbus. Joyce married Glenn G. Hodson, a dairy farmer from Letts, in November 1957. They had five children, Vanessa Hodson (Jackie Meinders) of Columbus; Christine (Butch) Owens of Dalhart, Texas; Edward (Janet) Hodson of Greensburg; Douglas (Angie) Hodson of Dalhart, Texas; Loren (Marianne) Hodson of Fort Worth, Texas. After Glenn passed away in September 1990, she married Jerry Burns of Columbus in December 1994 and he survives. Joyce loved to be the center of attention, the life of the party, the star of the show! Her God-given talent was playing the piano by ear. Her entire family was musical: pianos, trombones, violins, banjos, and trumpets. Early family get-together were a noisy jam-fest! She mostly enjoyed playing gospel music, first at the Methodist Church in Letts, then with gospel groups with Glenn, and for churches and nursing homes with Jerry. She also enjoyed sewing, flower-gardening, baking and crafting. Survivors also include Roberta Gayer and son, Clint (Samantha) of Tell City, Indiana; grandchildren, Meghann (Craig) Conklin of Greensburg; Carly (Adam) Smith of Edinburgh; Natalie (Steven) Bloberger of Dallas, Texas; Chelsea (Chad) Munkres of Amarillo, Texas; Bruce (Jennifer) Hodson of Greensburg; Marissa (Jay) Young-Lozier of Greensburg; Shelby (Tyler) Moody of Greensburg; Aubrey (Derrick) Meece of Greensburg; Ryan (Andra) Brooks of Pampa, Texas; Ashlyn (Raul) Puga of Piedmont, Oklahoma; John Ward of Fort Worth, Texas; 23 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn; brothers, William and Ronald Cannon and a great-granddaughter. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with Pastor Jeff Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Aerie Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. The family is eternally grateful to all physicians, CRH staff, various nursing home staff and Hospice staff for their exceptional care of Joyce during her stays with them throughout the years. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
Paula Sizemore
Paula Jean Sizemore (nee Gibson), 53, of Milan, passed away November 16, 2022 at her home. She was born January 24, 1969 to Ida Mae (Callihan) Gibson and the late Paul Gibson. In her free time, Paula liked to fish and crochet. Working in her flower beds and cooking are just a few other things she enjoyed doing. However, Paula loved to spend her time with family more than anything, especially her grandchildren and friends.
St. Anthony Live Nativity living on 36 years strong
Morris, IN — St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church will host their 36th annual Live Nativity from 5 to 9 pm on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10. This free community event is open to all. St. Anthony’s Live Nativity Celebration started humbly in 1986 and has grown...
East Central Swimming and Diving
The ECHS Swimming and Diving team started their season victorious at home vs. Milan and South Ripley on Thursday night. In this Girls only meet, EC won 150 to Milan’s 81 and South Ripley’s 50. Individual winners include:. Riley Reany – 50 Free, 100 Back. Bree Cleary...
Rogers announces retirement as Milan Schools Superintendent
Milan, IN –The Milan Community School Corporation will soon begin the search for a new Superintendent. Jane Rogers informed the Milan School Board this week of her intent to retire at the end of the current school year. Rogers has been in education for 40 years and feels the...
CROP Walk donations shatter previous year’s amount
Batesville, IN — The final tally for the Ripley County CROP Walk to fight hunger, which was held in early October, shattered last year’s amount. A total of $17,208.12 was raised this year, compared to $7,321.70 in 2021. Organizers believe the huge bounce in monetary donations can be...
Milan Swimming
I’ll be the team reporter for Milan swimming this year, helping the coaches out. Here are the results of the first girl’s swim meet for Milan High School. The meet held at East Central’s new natatorium facility. Team results (girls only):. East Central 126. Milan 73. South...
Batesville National Honor Society Chapter inducts new members
Batesville, IN — The National Honor Society is a prestigious organization comprised of high school juniors and seniors who exhibit accomplishments in the areas of scholarship, character, leadership, and service throughout their high school careers. The National Honor Society prides itself on being a student-led organization centered on community...
BMPL’s Evergreen system going through maintenance this weekend
— The Batesville Memorial Public Library’s Evergreen system is down through this weekend for maintenance. “The library will still be open but it will be a little bit different because we won’t be able to use our system to check you out,” said Children’s Librarian Sarah Dobson. “This is kind of a warning that, maybe, your Evergreen app won’t work, and possibly Libby (won’t work) if you’re looking to download some books.”
Sentence handed down to man convicted of injuring Westport deputy marshal
Decatur County, IN — A Westport man was sentenced Wednesday in Decatur Circuit Court following his conviction last month on charges of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting Law Enforcement. Mark Smith was accused of running from Westport Town Marshal Joe Talkington and Deputy Marshal Damon Land...
Batesville Swimming
The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Eastern Hancock High School to kick off their 2022-2023 competitive season. The Bulldogs had a 3-way meet with the host Royals and visiting Trojans from New Castle. New Castle swept the double-dual scoring with Batesville falling to both teams. “With this being our first meet,...
Sunman-Dearborn continues to see Strategic Plan alignment and progress
St. Leon, IN — Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corporation approved a new five-year strategic plan in June, 2022. The school is already seeing progress towards the goals and objectives as well as significant alignment. The plan creates objectives and goals in the areas of Core Instruction, Resources, Financial, Culture/Climate/Safety, and...
Felon pleads guilty, receives 16 years for firearm possession
Decatur County, IN — An Indianapolis man was handed a 16-year sentence in Decatur Circuit Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to being a Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Level 4 Felony) as well being a Habitual Offender. Michael Ryan Jorgensen was sentenced by Judge Tim...
JCD, EC split in boys middle school hoops
Jac-Cen-Del and East Central split in boys’ middle school basketball action Thursday night in Osgood. The Eagles got the Trojans 40-35 in the 7th-grade game. Parker Pindell 14 points, 1 steal, 1 rebound, 1 assist;. Preston Asche 2 points, 1 rebound;. Aiden Maloney 2 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks;
Convicted drug dealer, repeat offender sentenced to 12 years
Decatur County, IN — A total of 12 years is the sentence for a Greensburg man who entered into a plea agreement on charges of dealing drugs and being a repeat offender. Omer Ball was sentenced Wednesday by Decatur Circuit Judge Tim Day to six years in prison followed by six years probation after pleading guilty to Level 3 Felony Dealing in Methamphetamine and admitting to being a Habitual Offender.
BMS boys hoops takes two from South Decatur
The 7th Grade Batesville Middle School traveled to South Decatur Thursday night and picked up their fourth win of the season by a score of 44-17. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter and wouldn’t look back. The Bulldogs went into half leading 29-14. The Bulldogs would come back from half and only give up 3 points in the second half at the very end of the game.
