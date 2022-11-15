Read full article on original website
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
Netflix's Highly-Anticipated New Horror-Thriller Series Arrives Tonight
Netflix's highly-anticipated new horror-thriller series is about to drop on the streaming service. 1899, the new series from German creative team Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who were behind the international hit sci-fi/mystery/thriller series, Dark. Odar and Friese signed an overall deal with Netflix and have been developing 1899 since 2018, and it has been labeled as the most expensive German TV series production of all time, with an overall reported budget of $62 million dollars.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Primeape Into Annihilape
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has brought a long-awaited Pokemon evolution to fruition. Earlier this year, Pokemon Legends: Arceus did the unthinkable – it gave several existing Pokemon species new evolutions, marking the first time Pokemon lines had been extended since the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games. While Pokemon Sword and Shield played around with the concept by having regional forms evolve into new Pokemon, Pokemon Legends: Arceus truly opened up a whole new world of possibilities by giving passed-over Pokemon new life. Players quickly pointed to several Pokemon species as prime.
New Trigun Stampede Trailer Reveals New Characters
Trigun Stampede is playing a big role at this year's Anime NYC, revealing a new trailer that shows some of the new allies and enemies that the humanoid typhoon will meet in this new adventure. With fans of the gun-slinging series still attempting to decipher whether this new anime series will be a prequel to the original anime or if this will be a reboot that sees familiar characters in an entirely new universe. With Vash being joined by stalwart characters from the past including the likes of Meryl and Wolfwood, this new series is promising to present plenty of new challenges to the anime gun slinger when it arrives next year.
New The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Update Has Nintendo Fans Excited
A new update pertaining to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -- the Nintendo Switch sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- has Nintendo fans excited across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The update doesn't come the way of Nintendo itself, but the game rating board in Korea, which has rated the game for release. Of course, the game already has a May release date, so this isn't notable in that sense, but many Nintendo fans think this means a new trailer is coming soon.
Dr Disrespect Trashes Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Mode
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just released, but Dr Disrespect is already ringing the alarm bells about one of the game's new modes. In a recent Tweet, the streamer said the "new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead" and that "nobody wants to play that 6th grade design." When questioned by fellow streamer Dr. Lupo about these comments, Dr Disrespect went on a tangent about all the reasons he thinks the mode has "no chance after week 1," including its skill-based matchmaking, AI opponents, lack of footstep audio, and lack of ranked playlist.
New Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
A new Assassin's Creed Valhalla update has some disappointing news for those still playing the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. More specifically, Ubisoft has announced that two years after the game's release, the final content update is being released on December 6, ending support for the best-selling entry in the series. According to Ubisoft, the update -- dubbed Title Update 1.6.2 -- will include new content that is headlined by The Last Chapter, "a touching and intimate conclusion to Eivor's saga." According to Ubisoft, this piece of content is an epilogue that "will tie up some of the storylines developed throughout the game and offer closure to your time among the Raven Clan."
Dragon Ball Super Figure Brings Out Gohan's Beast
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arrived in North America earlier this year, and introduced countless Shonen fans to not only "Piccolo Smooth" and "Orange Piccolo", but also Gohan's latest transformation in Gohan Beast. With the new form becoming one of the biggest Dragon Ball moments in 2022, SH Figuarts has revealed a first look at this new figure that gives us Gohan at his strongest, sporting a haircut that stands his follicles to the sky and gives it a gray hue.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
Jimmy Fallon Addresses Twitter Death Hashtag and Elon Musk's Response
Jimmy Fallon managed to work the #RIPJImmyFallon trend into his monologue last night. Addressing that Twitter death hoax was always going to have to happen on his show. When he asked Elon Musk for help this week, the billionaire only had jokes for him. It's been a weird couple of months for the platform as the Tesla front man has stepped in and created an environment where every third post has become a remembrance of what was for the site before all this meddling started. Just hours after the Twitter Blue verification systems were changed, accounts impersonating world leaders and celebrities emerged. These stunts were a big enough problem that the engineers at Twitter had to backtrack to figure out a way where their platform wouldn't become ground-zero for an international incident. If you want to hear Fallon get some zingers in surrounding this whole debacle, peep the video down below.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
My Hero Academia Takes Two Heroes Off The Board...Maybe Forever
The Paranormal Liberation War has seen the heroes taking on their biggest challenges, as Shigaraki and his army are fighting back the crime fighters' ambush in the latest episodes of My Hero Academia. With the largest challenge that most of Class 1-A faced in this latest installment taking the form of Gigantomachia, the antagonist who stood taller than a mountain and was sprinting toward his master, the current wielder of All For One, Shigaraki, has crashed through his limits and two major villains have suffered terribly as a result.
Marvel Releases New Iron Man Trailer
Someone is out to kill Tony Stark in a new trailer for Invincible Iron Man. Just as one era of Iron Man comics comes to an end, another begins. Today sees the release of Iron Man #25, writer Christopher Cantwell's final issue of the series. The oversized 650th issue ends with a look ahead to the relaunch of Invincible Iron Man by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Juan Frigeri. Marvel is also releasing an I Am Iron Man series by writer Murewa Ayodele and artist Dotun Akande, spanning every major Iron Man era from the past. As for Invincible Iron Man, a trailer for the title previews the drama in store for the Armored Avenger.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Are Those Ominous Black Stakes?
Scattered across Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldea Region is a sinister mystery involving four Legendary Pokemon. During your travels across the Paldea region, you may come across "ominous stakes" driven into the ground. Each black stake glows in one of four colors – purple, blue, green, and yellow – and are related to four shrines built into the side of various cliffs that happen to be the same color. The stakes are related to a subquest related to four new Legendary Pokemon, dubbed the "Ruinous Quartet." In order to open the locked doorways sealing each of the four Pokemon away, players must find and pull the eight stakes with the same color as the shrine they're looking to unlock.
BioWare Seemingly Confirms Two Major Things About Mass Effect 4
BioWare, during the recent N7-day celebrations, has seemingly confirmed two major things about the new Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 4 by many, and Mass Effect 5 by a few others. The dual confirmation is hidden away in a very easy-to-miss detail that as you would expect has been missed by many, including hardcore fans of the sci-fi RPG series. The hidden detail isn't in the actual main N7-day teaser but a piece of concept art that followed it. And in this piece of concept art, there appears to be a "Solar Electronics" sign.
Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released
An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
Overwatch 2 Season 2 Update Addresses One of Players' Biggest Frustrations
Overwatch 2's free-to-play shift imposed a new kind of monetization and rewards system in-game, one that's been a point of contention among players since the game released. But in an optimistic Overwatch 2 update shared by Blizzard on Friday, Overwatch 2 executive producer Jared Neuss said the game's team has plans in place for both the short and long term to hopefully give players more rewards including skins and other cosmetics through in-game events and other opportunities.
Andor: An Important Character Wasn't Added To Star Wars Until Rogue One Reshoots
The penultimate episode of Andor's first season was released this week, and the show's second and final season is expected to go into production soon. The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so there are some characters from the film who have already appeared in the series. In addition to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the show also follows Mon Motha (Genevieve O'Reilly), and we've also seen the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. During Cassian's time in prison on Narkina 5, he also met Melshi (Duncan Pow) who will later join the Rogue One team that gives their lives for the Rebellion on Scarif. Melshi is an important part of Cassian's story, but Pow recently revealed to The Playlist that he didn't join Rogue One until reshoots.
James Gunn Confirms New DC Plans Reveal Timeline
James Gunn has confirmed the rumored timeline for when he and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran will be revealing their plans for the DC Universe franchise. After a rumor ran in a major trade, Gunn repsonded to a fan's inquiry on Twitter about whether or not it was true that plans for DCU movie and TV projects would be revealed in the next two months ("Yes, that is true," Gunn said). That would put the betting money on the end of 2022 or (more likely) the start of 2023 being when Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. Discovery will make the big presentation about where their franchise is headed.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Order to Complete the Gyms
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet might be an open-world Pokemon game, but players should probably complete the gyms in a certain order. The new Pokemon games are fully open world, with players able to explore the full Paldea region very quickly into the game. However, the Pokemon throughout the Paldea region along with the various NPC trainer battles still have set levels that don't change as the players level up their Pokemon. Since the gyms don't increase in difficulty as the game progresses, players will likely want to complete the eight Paldea gyms in a certain order.
