Home entertainment continues to stay home even as we emerge from pandemic

By Allen Foster, BestReviews
 4 days ago

The box office has yet to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels

According to a News Nation article that ran earlier this year, “In 2021, the digital market accounted for 72% of the combined theatrical and home market.” This is a steep increase from before the pandemic when theatrical and digital markets for entertainment were roughly equal. Other than the occasional breakthrough release, such as last week’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which had an impressive $181 million domestic opening, cinema attendance has not yet bounced back to what it was pre-pandemic. This means the majority of individuals are depending on their home entertainment system for their theatrical experience.

In this article: LG C1 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV , VIZIO M-Series 5.1 Premium Sound Bar and Fire TV Stick 4K Max .

Why aren’t people headed back to the theater?

Lack of must-see movies

There are several factors that all contribute to theater attendance continuing to remain low. The first is the lack of movie-theater-worthy content. With TV series delving deeper into character growth and complex plot lines and special effects becoming increasingly more accessible to lower budget productions, blockbusters and over-the-top adventure films, such as Marvel movies and “Top Gun: Maverick,” are the only type of film experiences big enough to get people off their couch and into the theater.

There is little wait time for streaming

Decades ago, films stayed in the theater for months, and it might be years before you could see them any other way. Today, however, many films leave the theater within weeks of their release. Some, such as the most recent installment in the Halloween franchise, are available for streaming on opening night. There is no longer any urgency associated with getting to the theater, so people are content to wait a couple of weeks to watch at home.

It’s more convenient (and affordable) to watch at home

When you are streaming a movie at home, you can watch it whenever you want. You can also refresh your drink and take as many bathroom breaks as you need without missing a single scene. And even if you buy the movie the day it is released, it is still cheaper than buying two movie tickets at the regular price.

People can have a superior entertainment experience at home

Although it started long before the pandemic, the trend in purchasing entertainment components for the home has increased in the past few years. Instead of spending money on live, in-person events, people have been investing in home entertainment equipment. This means they can have a quality big-screen experience with an ultra-HD TV and immersive audio with a surround sound system . Even today’s video games and gaming systems have a cinematic element.

What you need to have the best home entertainment experience possible

LG C1 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV

The basis for any home entertainment system is a quality TV. This 65-inch OLED TV has a brilliant picture with rich colors and vibrant contrast. The game optimizer makes this TV excellent for everything from streaming movies and live sports to gaming.

VIZIO M-Series 5.1 Premium Sound Bar

This popular home surround sound system delivers an immersive 3D audio experience with cinematic sound. The 5.1 channel system has nine speakers to offer pristine clarity.

Apple TV 4K

If you are an Apple fan, then the Apple TV 4K is the streaming device you’ll want to get. It integrates seamlessly with your other equipment and gives you access to all your favorite services from Apple TV+ to Netflix via the new Siri Remote.

Roku Express 4K+

Roku is an extremely popular way to get access to premium content. It features a simple setup and has dual-band wireless connectivity for maximum connectivity and speeds. The voice remote lets you find content just by asking.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

This Fire TV Stick is Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick. It is faster and more fluid than previous generations. This model is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and comes with an Alexa voice remote.

Nintendo Switch OLED

If you want to use your home entertainment setup for gaming, the Nintendo Switch is a great option, as you can play in console mode to get the full benefit of your high-definition TV and surround sound system.

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series S is an all-digital gaming system. It allows you to play digital games from four generations of Xbox. The Series S offers advanced features, such as near-instant load times, quick resume and more.

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console (Used)

While the PlayStation 5 Console may be getting easier to locate and purchase in the near future, if you want to be able to play all those PlayStation games right now, your best option is to purchase the previous PlayStation model.

