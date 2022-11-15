Grammy Nominations 2023: See The Complete List

Go easy on the Grammy voters who will likely be choosing between two music titans for a rematch six years in the making.

Adele and Beyoncé are set to lead the 2023 Grammy Award nominations when they are announced on Tuesday, after triumphant returns to the industry with “30,” the British singer’s soulful post-divorce record, and “Renaissance,” Queen Bey’s dance floor-ready solo release.

Both will compete for Album of the Year, reprising their 2017 showdown in the category that ultimately saw Adele’s “25” beat Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” ― despite practically everybody in the room ( including Adele, mind you ) agreeing that the latter was more deserving.

While Beyoncé now stands as the most decorated female artist in the history of the awards show, she has never won an Album of the Year trophy. Adele, meanwhile, has clinched that award for her past two albums, paving what could be a straightforward path to her third.

But the two superstars aren’t the only ones who’ve made musical comebacks.

“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar’s critically acclaimed follow-up to his Pulitzer Prize-winning 2017 album “DAMN,” will also be in the running for top awards and will surely dominate the rap categories.

And then there’s Taylor Swift, whose album “Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of one of her most beloved records, could add a few Grammy nods to her name. At the very least, the 10-minute rendition of her sweeping ballad “All Too Well” should land a Record of the Year nomination.

Bad Bunny also could make history with his genre-fusing and chart-dominating fourth album “Un Verano Ti,” which would be the first all-Spanish album to receive a nomination in the Album of the Year category.

Never count out Harry Styles, who reached near cultural ubiquity this year. “As It Was,” the lead single from his third album “Harry’s House,” held the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart at the same time that his film “Don’t Worry Darling” topped the Hollywood box office ― a feat few artists have ever achieved.

Of course, the Grammys don’t have the best track record, leaving a trail of snubbed artists and allegations of corruption within the Recording Academy. This holds especially true in the most prestigious categories, where hip-hop and rap artists have been historically excluded.

Drake and The Weeknd, two of the most popular artists globally who released major albums this year, are once again openly boycotting the ceremony after years of frustration.

The show, despite falling ratings, continuing clashes with music tastemakers, and a slide toward industry irrelevancy, must go on, with the 65th annual ceremony set for Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele - Easy on Me

Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS - My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Diana Ross - Thank You

Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...

Michael Bublé - Higher

Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix - Evergreen

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Lizzo - Special

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Bonobo - Fragments

Diplo - Diplo

Odesza - The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

