Grammy Nominations 2023: See The Complete List

By Cole Delbyck
Go easy on the Grammy voters who will likely be choosing between two music titans for a rematch six years in the making.

Adele and Beyoncé are set to lead the 2023 Grammy Award nominations when they are announced on Tuesday, after triumphant returns to the industry with “30,” the British singer’s soulful post-divorce record, and “Renaissance,” Queen Bey’s dance floor-ready solo release.

Both will compete for Album of the Year, reprising their 2017 showdown in the category that ultimately saw Adele’s “25” beat Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” ― despite practically everybody in the room ( including Adele, mind you ) agreeing that the latter was more deserving.

While Beyoncé now stands as the most decorated female artist in the history of the awards show, she has never won an Album of the Year trophy. Adele, meanwhile, has clinched that award for her past two albums, paving what could be a straightforward path to her third.

But the two superstars aren’t the only ones who’ve made musical comebacks.

“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar’s critically acclaimed follow-up to his Pulitzer Prize-winning 2017 album “DAMN,” will also be in the running for top awards and will surely dominate the rap categories.

And then there’s Taylor Swift, whose album “Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of one of her most beloved records, could add a few Grammy nods to her name. At the very least, the 10-minute rendition of her sweeping ballad “All Too Well” should land a Record of the Year nomination.

Bad Bunny also could make history with his genre-fusing and chart-dominating fourth album “Un Verano Ti,” which would be the first all-Spanish album to receive a nomination in the Album of the Year category.

Never count out Harry Styles, who reached near cultural ubiquity this year. “As It Was,” the lead single from his third album “Harry’s House,” held the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart at the same time that his film “Don’t Worry Darling” topped the Hollywood box office ― a feat few artists have ever achieved.

Of course, the Grammys don’t have the best track record, leaving a trail of snubbed artists and allegations of corruption within the Recording Academy. This holds especially true in the most prestigious categories, where hip-hop and rap artists have been historically excluded.

Drake and The Weeknd, two of the most popular artists globally who released major albums this year, are once again openly boycotting the ceremony after years of frustration.

The show, despite falling ratings, continuing clashes with music tastemakers, and a slide toward industry irrelevancy, must go on, with the 65th annual ceremony set for Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele - Easy on Me
Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Diana Ross - Thank You
Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...
Michael Bublé - Higher
Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix - Evergreen

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Lizzo - Special

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonobo - Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé - Renaissance
Bonobo - Fragments
Diplo - Diplo
Odesza - The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
