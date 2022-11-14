Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wach.com
Russell Laffitte's family leads testimony against him in federal bank fraud trial
Lowcountry bank fraud suspect Russell Laffitte was left virtually buried under a pile of damning testimony and evidence Tuesday as federal prosecutors rested their case against him. Laffitte's own family did most of the shoveling. Laffitte, apparent co-conspirator to attorney-turned-crook and alleged murderer Alex Murdaugh, must now rely on his...
Victims, forensic accountant testify in fourth day of Laffitte trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second week of former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte’s federal trial began with testimony from alleged victims, a forensic accountant, and several bank board/Laffitte family members. Laffitte stands accused of several financial schemes, bank fraud, wire fraud, and more alongside accused murderer Alex Murdaugh. Hannah Plyler and her sister […]
live5news.com
After 12 years, family still waits for justice in deadly Ravenel shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone will come forward with information that will finally solve a 12-year-old cold case killing. Rasha Porter was 27 years old when he was shot to death at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2010, after someone...
live5news.com
Bond denied for man in Pineville murder, arson case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County judge denied bond for a man accused of killing an 86-year-old woman and setting her house on fire to hide the crime. Family members and close friends of 86-year-old Essie Benekin Guest were there to speak against a bond for the suspect. Shelton...
live5news.com
Report: Man drove into James Island business before DUI arrest
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old Indiana man is facing a charge after Charleston Police say he drove into a business drunk early Sunday morning. William Martin Rose, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, first degree. Officers responded to the area of Folly Road and Harbor View...
live5news.com
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving unlicensed minor
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where an unlicensed, minor driver left two sisters dead. This information comes after the agency’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team has completed their report from the July 1 incident. It states that the unidentified...
Report: Man who threatened to shoot someone at Charleston bar had toy gun, beer in his pocket
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot someone following an altercation at a downtown Charleston bar. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a bar off Hanover Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. in response to “an armed individual making threats,” according to a police report. […]
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Charleston hospitals make big announcements
Two of the Lowcountry’s largest hospital systems had different kinds of big news Wednesday. Elected officials and hospital executives from Roper St. Francis made a formal announcement about the hospital’s future home in North Charleston and claimed it would become a central part of the Lowcountry. The health care company is in the final stages of a 27-acre parcel in North Charleston, which includes the old North Charleston City Hall.
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Counterfeit
The Blotter is taken from reports filed with Charleston Police Department between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7. Blotter of the week: A downtown candy store employee reported Nov. 4 to Charleston police that a man paid for his soft drink with a counterfeit $50. She said he first asked whether he could pay for the $3.26 transaction with a $100 bill, but was told that was against store policy. Only after he left did the employee realize the bill wasn’t authentic, police said.
live5news.com
North Charleston Police looking for missing woman
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a 34-year-old woman missing since Nov. 7. Rebecca Blommel was last seen leaving her residence on Nov. 7, claiming she was headed to Pennsylvania to visit family, police say. Blommel was last seen driving a silver Honda Pilot with...
live5news.com
Car flipped over in Glenn McConnell Pkwy crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway Thursday afternoon. One car was flipped upside down in a two-vehicle crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Charlie Hall Boulevard. Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says two people were taken to the hospital with non...
live5news.com
Man with no driver’s license arrested after N. Charleston pursuit
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police say they arrested a man after he led them on a chase early Sunday morning. Marcos Perez-Santiago, 30, was seen speeding and running through a red light by officers on Rivers Avenue, according to a police report. Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle, but that did not stop Perez-Santiago.
live5news.com
Lawsuit: School district employee catches colleagues abusing special needs student
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three employees at a Charleston County school physically and emotionally abused a special needs student for years, according to a new lawsuit filed against the school district Friday. The court documents state Jessica and Matthew Bass would drop off their son, who has non-verbal autism,...
South Carolina's first peanut shelling plant in Orangeburg County breaks ground
SANTEE, S.C. — South Carolina's first peanut shelling plant is being built in Orangeburg County. Over the past year, anticipation in the Santee community has been building leading up to Wednesday's groundbreaking. For peanut farmers in the tri-county, this means having a resource close to home. “We’re owned by...
Mother, child traumatically injured in Cottageville crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and her 10-year-old child were seriously hurt in a crash in the Cottageville area Saturday, according to fire-rescue officials. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the crash in the 12500 block of Cottageville Highway/US-17A Saturday morning. Officials said a Nissan Versa was headed southbound when the vehicle veered […]
live5news.com
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent took job before resigning from another district
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is without an Interim Chief of Schools after Dr. Anthony Dixon resigned from the role a day after being named Superintendent of Berkeley County Schools. Dixon sent his resignation letter at 5:32 a.m. from his phone Wednesday after a heated...
LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
wtoc.com
Teenager found dead in Hilton Head parking lot
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A young man was found dead in a parking lot after being shot. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Breiner Daniel Puerta Gonzalez. “There was a gentleman closing his business and as he was leaving, he found a man laying...
WLTX.com
Violent morning in Colleton County leaves teen dead
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Colleton County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into a series of overnight shootings that led to one known injury and the death of a teen. The sheriff's office released a statement on Sunday announcing that a 16-year-old boy who had been shot and dropped off at Colleton Medical Center by an unknown person had died from his wounds.
Roper to take over former North Charleston City Hall location
UPDATE: NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston’s Finance Committee voted in favor of selling the former city hall building to Roper Hospital on Tuesday evening. City Council then approved the sale in a brief meeting afterwards. One city councilman said Mayor Keith Summey had been briefing council on the project for the last year. […]
Comments / 0