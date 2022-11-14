CHICAGO (CBS) -- A gang-related conflict is boiling over in the city's Lower West Side community area, according to one Chicago alderman.On Monday afternoon, three people were killed in two separate shootings in the area – which each happened within minutes of each other. Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) says nothing is being done despite multiple warnings.As of Tuesday evening, no one was in custody in either of the deadly shootings. Police still are not connecting the two shootings, but Ald. Sigcho-Lopez is.The first shooting happened in the 2200 block of South Bell Avenue in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood at...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO