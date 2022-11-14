Read full article on original website
Underground redevelopment draws opposition as trojan horse for mining
A proposal to build a giant underground commercial and industrial complex on Chicago’s Southeast Side brought supporters and opponents to a meeting about the project this week.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot lambasted on social media for allowing security detail to park in bike lane while she buys doughnuts
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a beating on social media — from cycling enthusiasts and their City Council champions — for allowing her bodyguard detail and security tail car to park both SUVs in a bike lane so she could run into a North Side doughnut shop.
Brazen theft at luxury retailer Moncler in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A video that's been seen more than 300,000 times shows a woman leaving a high-end retailer with an arm full of clothes and getting away in a waiting car. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Thursday night from Oak Street, where police are still looking for the woman caught on video. That woman is seen on the sidewalk, then, she starts running onto to Oak Street with her arms full of merchandise.A woman runs with what appears to be at least two coats in her arms from luxury retailer Moncler, 59 E. Oak St. A police officer tries to...
Eater
Levain Bakery, Known for its Monster Cookies, Opens This Weekend in Chicago
New York’s Levain Bakery, best known for its giant and gooey cookies, is opening its first Chicago location this weekend inside the former Maude’s Liquor Bar space in the West Loop. This is Levain’s first expansion that goes beyond the east coast. So what’s a cookie retailer...
JamBase
Chicago’s The Salt Shed Reveals Initial Lineup For Indoor Venue
The indoor portion of new Chicago venue The Salt Shed will open its doors next February to start hosting concerts. Operators of the venue revealed the first wave of concerts at the indoor performance space, including shows featuring The Flaming Lips, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Wood Brothers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and more.
Eater
Apparently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Moonlights Delivering Pizza
Food is sometimes unwittingly dragged into political theater. Eight years ago, challenger Bruce Rauner’s office leveraged incumbent Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn’s dislike of garlic to contrast the two. No one is saying garlic made the difference between victory and defeat, but campaign managers are looking for anything to drum up attention and give their candidate an edge.
NBC Chicago
6 Chicago Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Dinner
Just because it's Thanksgiving doesn't mean you have to cook. In fact, plenty of restaurants across Chicago have special Thanksgiving menus and offerings for those that are looking to dine in on the holiday. From traditional turkey dinners to an Argentinian twist, here are six restaurants in Chicago that are...
cwbchicago.com
Armed crew commits 3 robberies, 2 carjackings in about an hour on north, northwest sides
Chicago — An armed group that traveled in two cars committed at least two carjackings and three robberies in about an hour Thursday morning across Chicago’s north and northwest sides. It’s the third night in a row that armed robbery sprees have popped up on the city’s North Side.
wgnradio.com
Why are people moving out of Illinois?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Man hit by falling window in River North: CPD
It was not immediately clear what caused the window to fall.
River North doorman carjacked, threatened with fire extinguisher: CPD
Chicago police said a doorman at a residential building in River North, on Kingsbury near Ontario was targeted. A man followed him into the building and grabbed a fire extinguisher, threatening to hit him with it and demanding the keys to his car.
SUV plows into White Castle in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A serious crash sent a sport-utility vehicle through the wall of a White Castle in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday.Incredible video shows the car on its side in the dining area of the White Castle, located at 3901 W. Madison St.Snow was falling in the Chicago area for much of the day Tuesday. It was not clear late Tuesday if weather was a factor.Officials have not said whether anyone was hurt.
midwestliving.com
Festive Trains to Ride This Holiday Season
Throughout November and December, scenic trains across the Midwest transform into decked-out, magical locomotives bursting with cheer. These family-friendly holiday train rides are short and sweet, ranging from hour-long jaunts to two-hour voyages, and often include Christmas treats, dazzling decorations, enchanting music and visits with Santa Claus. Allstate CTA Holiday...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Retired CTA supervisor Kevin Majors has some advice for current leadership
The CTA is at a crossroads right now, as the agency struggles to improve reliability, tackle the “ghost run” problem, get its workforce back up to pre-pandemic levels, and improve safety. At a time like this, institutional knowledge of the transit system is helpful, so Streetsblog checked in with retired CTA supervisor Kevin Majors, 66, to get his take on recent events.
Gang conflict is to blame for two deadly shootings near Western and Cermak, alderman says
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A gang-related conflict is boiling over in the city's Lower West Side community area, according to one Chicago alderman.On Monday afternoon, three people were killed in two separate shootings in the area – which each happened within minutes of each other. Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) says nothing is being done despite multiple warnings.As of Tuesday evening, no one was in custody in either of the deadly shootings. Police still are not connecting the two shootings, but Ald. Sigcho-Lopez is.The first shooting happened in the 2200 block of South Bell Avenue in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood at...
Did investigators overlook a crucial lead in girls’ murders?
On January 22, 1957, a motorist spotted what he believed were two mannequins along German Church Road near Willow Springs, in unincorporated Cook County. Upon further investigation, it was determined the mannequins were in fact the bodies of Barbara and Patricia Grimes. The teenage sisters had been missing from their Southwest Side Chicago neighborhood for […]
1470 WMBD
Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January
CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
NBC Chicago
Rash of Robberies on Chicago's North Side Trigger Intense Police Investigation
Chicago police are investigating a series of brazen thefts that occurred over a matter of hours this week on the city’s North Side. On Monday, police say a man and woman sitting in a parked car in the 400 block of West Arlington Place when they were approached and robbed by multiple men, all of whom were wearing ski masks and pointing weapons at them.
fox32chicago.com
Groups call on Pritzker administration to suspend Damen Silos sale
CHICAGO - Some environmental and community groups are calling on the Pritzker administration to suspend the sale of the Damen Silos. The 23.4-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the State of Illinois has owned since 1928. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage.
