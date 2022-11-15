Read full article on original website
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenWoodstock, NY
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties holiday tree set up too soon
The Village of Saugerties Christmas tree is set up in the Reis parking lot on Main and Market Streets, but Village trustees said Monday, November 7, that it was put up two weeks early and without informing the village government that it was being installed. “It came two weeks early,”...
warwickadvertiser.com
Food trucks and Christmas trees coming for Warwick Food Truck Festival
The Warwick Food Truck Festival will bring Trucks N Trees to its new location, Warwick Valley Middle School, for its 6th annual winter event on Saturday, December 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival, hosted by Warwick nonprofit...
putnamcountyny.com
Holiday on the Lake & Christmas Village December 3rd in the Historic Hamlet of Carmel
Holiday on the Lake in the Historic Hamlet of Carmel is happening December 3, 2022. The fun begins at 2:30PM with the new and exciting Christmas Village sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. The Christmas Village will feature vendors, food, children’s crafts and cookies and milk with Santa! Taste of Carmel begins at 4pm along with wagon and trolley rides around the hamlet.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Apartment house sustains heavy damage in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – A two-alarm fire in a multi-family apartment house in Port Jervis was quickly brought under control by responding departments late Friday morning, but sustained extensive fire, smoke, and water damage as it initially spread in upstairs and attic areas. Port Jervis Police Department received a call...
The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
‘Down Home’ Neighborhood Saloon For Sale in the Hudson Valley
Here's your chance to own something special. The Hudson Valley is filled with great bars and some of the best ones really make you feel like you're family while you're there. They don't need to be the biggest place, but they are filled with character, simple drink choices and a party atmosphere. One local bar is for sale right in Wappingers Falls and it looks like something straight out of the Country Music Television Network.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wallkill Town Board imposes six-month moratorium on warehouses (Video)
WALLKILL – In a unanimous vote Thursday night, the five-member Wallkill Town Board voted to impose a six-month moratorium “prohibiting the review and approval of applications for the development of warehouse and distribution facilities.”. The vote was taken without comment from any of the board members. Several facilities...
Stroll Through This FREE Orange County Walk-Through Seasonal Light Display
One of the brightest parts of the holiday season, literally and figuratively, is taking in all of the beautiful light displays across the area. From the professionals to the homemade/handcrafted front lawn decorations, there's just something about grabbing a cup of hot chocolate and enjoying the sights. An announcement from...
Warming centers opening in Hudson Valley with snow chances, cold temps expected
There will be warming centers available for people in need of help staying warm this weekend in Orange County.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Has Saugerties found the source of its increase in sewer smell complaints?
The digester in the Saugerties village sewer plant may be the source of smells that neighbors have been complaining about, Trustee Donald Hackett reported at a Village Board meeting Monday, November 7. “It hasn’t been working for some time.”. Criticism of smells from the sewer plant have increased...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Repurposed Tappan Zee Bridge panels saved $165,000 on Lake Horton Bridge rebuild
MOUNT HOPE – Reconstruction of the Lake Horton Bridge, which carries Orange County Route 18 (New Vernon Road) over the Shawangunk Kill in the Town of Mount Hope has been completed. The project is the second Orange County highway bridge reconstructed utilizing repurposed panels salvaged from the Tappan Zee...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Popular Ulster County chocolatiers expand with thriving mail-order business
As we observe the strategies that local organizations adopted to cope with the COVID crisis, we are frequently reminded of the adage, “It’s an ill wind that blows nobody good.” Though the economic downturn associated with the pandemic proved a death knell to some businesses and a major setback to many others, a few managed to find opportunity in the changes in how consumers do their shopping. When customers can’t feel safe visiting your shop in person, you need to bring your products to them – via Internet, mail and phone order. And that approach can significantly expand the geography of your market.
Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York
I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
What Happened? Dog Rescued Without Back Feet in Sullivan County, NY
Hundreds of people are looking for answers after two dogs were rescued in Sullivan County, NY. Not only did they appear to have been neglected, but one of the dogs was missing both its back feet. "Do Not Return to Owners" The original post by the Sullivan County SPCA (SCSPCA)...
New Business Brews Fresh Life into Sullivan County, NY
Over the past couple of months, new businesses have arrived in the Hudson Valley. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can grow, expand and help one another within the community. Especially during the holiday season, it's important to shop local more than ever. What...
See Heartwarming Military Family Reunion at Newburgh, NY Elementary School
Grab the tissues, this story is going to pull at your heartstrings. I don't know about you, but I never skip past a Military reunion video on Youtube or TikTok. And every single time, by the end of the video I'm sobbing tears of joy. Well, a moment just like that happened recently in Newburgh, New York.
I Was Cornered By 3 Coyotes in Poughkeepsie, New York
I've grown up seeing coyotes around the Hudson Valley, and hearing plenty of stories. Most of the time if I ever saw any coyotes, I was either in a car, or watching from a window inside a house. I hadn't experienced a coyote in person, until this. Taking a Stroll...
westchestermagazine.com
Grab Your Perfect Pie From These Westchester Bakeries
Don’t have time to bake a pie this holiday season? Pick up a delicious pie from one of these Westchester County bakeries. What is Thanksgiving without a picture-perfect pie to round out your meal? It’s the sweet note you end on after enjoying Thanksgiving with your loved ones. If you don’t have time to whip one up, let one of these bakeries worry about that for you.
hudsonvalleyone.com
New Paltz removes residency requirement
Seemingly breaking from a tradition of keeping public hearings open through several meetings unless there’s a reason not to, Village of New Paltz trustees voted to change the residency requirements to participate on the Affordable Housing Board on November 9, after the hearing was open for just two meetings. The change was part of a series of moves to extend volunteer eligibility to anyone living in the entire town.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shandaken rail trail design moves forward
KINGSTON – Preliminary design, environmental review and right-of-way expenses in connection with the Ulster & Delaware Corridor Rail Trail in Shandaken have received the green light as the $664,000 to pay for the work has been approved by the Ulster County Legislature. Lawmaker Kathy Nolan said the actual construction...
