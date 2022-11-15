ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties holiday tree set up too soon

The Village of Saugerties Christmas tree is set up in the Reis parking lot on Main and Market Streets, but Village trustees said Monday, November 7, that it was put up two weeks early and without informing the village government that it was being installed. “It came two weeks early,”...
SAUGERTIES, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Food trucks and Christmas trees coming for Warwick Food Truck Festival

The Warwick Food Truck Festival will bring Trucks N Trees to its new location, Warwick Valley Middle School, for its 6th annual winter event on Saturday, December 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival, hosted by Warwick nonprofit...
WARWICK, NY
putnamcountyny.com

Holiday on the Lake & Christmas Village December 3rd in the Historic Hamlet of Carmel

Holiday on the Lake in the Historic Hamlet of Carmel is happening December 3, 2022. The fun begins at 2:30PM with the new and exciting Christmas Village sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. The Christmas Village will feature vendors, food, children’s crafts and cookies and milk with Santa! Taste of Carmel begins at 4pm along with wagon and trolley rides around the hamlet.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Apartment house sustains heavy damage in Port Jervis

PORT JERVIS – A two-alarm fire in a multi-family apartment house in Port Jervis was quickly brought under control by responding departments late Friday morning, but sustained extensive fire, smoke, and water damage as it initially spread in upstairs and attic areas. Port Jervis Police Department received a call...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Down Home’ Neighborhood Saloon For Sale in the Hudson Valley

Here's your chance to own something special. The Hudson Valley is filled with great bars and some of the best ones really make you feel like you're family while you're there. They don't need to be the biggest place, but they are filled with character, simple drink choices and a party atmosphere. One local bar is for sale right in Wappingers Falls and it looks like something straight out of the Country Music Television Network.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wallkill Town Board imposes six-month moratorium on warehouses (Video)

WALLKILL – In a unanimous vote Thursday night, the five-member Wallkill Town Board voted to impose a six-month moratorium “prohibiting the review and approval of applications for the development of warehouse and distribution facilities.”. The vote was taken without comment from any of the board members. Several facilities...
WALLKILL, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Has Saugerties found the source of its increase in sewer smell complaints?

The digester in the Saugerties village sewer plant may be the source of smells that neighbors have been complaining about, Trustee Donald Hackett reported at a Village Board meeting Monday, November 7. “It hasn’t been working for some time.”. Criticism of smells from the sewer plant have increased...
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Popular Ulster County chocolatiers expand with thriving mail-order business

As we observe the strategies that local organizations adopted to cope with the COVID crisis, we are frequently reminded of the adage, “It’s an ill wind that blows nobody good.” Though the economic downturn associated with the pandemic proved a death knell to some businesses and a major setback to many others, a few managed to find opportunity in the changes in how consumers do their shopping. When customers can’t feel safe visiting your shop in person, you need to bring your products to them – via Internet, mail and phone order. And that approach can significantly expand the geography of your market.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Grab Your Perfect Pie From These Westchester Bakeries

Don’t have time to bake a pie this holiday season? Pick up a delicious pie from one of these Westchester County bakeries. What is Thanksgiving without a picture-perfect pie to round out your meal? It’s the sweet note you end on after enjoying Thanksgiving with your loved ones. If you don’t have time to whip one up, let one of these bakeries worry about that for you.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New Paltz removes residency requirement

Seemingly breaking from a tradition of keeping public hearings open through several meetings unless there’s a reason not to, Village of New Paltz trustees voted to change the residency requirements to participate on the Affordable Housing Board on November 9, after the hearing was open for just two meetings. The change was part of a series of moves to extend volunteer eligibility to anyone living in the entire town.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shandaken rail trail design moves forward

KINGSTON – Preliminary design, environmental review and right-of-way expenses in connection with the Ulster & Delaware Corridor Rail Trail in Shandaken have received the green light as the $664,000 to pay for the work has been approved by the Ulster County Legislature. Lawmaker Kathy Nolan said the actual construction...
SHANDAKEN, NY

