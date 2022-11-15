The weather wasn’t pretty, the game wasn’t any more attractive, and they certainly didn’t cover the 33.5 point spread, but the Aggies beat UMass handily on Saturday 20-3. Behind the arm and legs of Conner Weigman, the Aggies moved the ball extremely well on offense, but with the weather factor leading to ball security issues (three lost fumbles in UMass territory) and two missed field goals, the points on the scoreboard didn’t really follow. On defense the Aggies did what you would expect them to do. keeping the Minutemen’s offense out of the end zone, and allowing only 1 scoring drive on the game, and holding the Minutemen to 2 of 11 on third down, and 2.8 yards per rush. The Aggies will now turn their attention towards LSU for the final game of this disappointing season, hoping to spoil LSU’s playoff hopes.

AMHERST, MA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO