Read full article on original website
Related
Lonzo Ball can help Bulls, but roster issues go deeper
After standout losses, Billy Donovan likes to say everything is on the table. And everything should be following the Chicago Bulls’ second straight largely non-competitive defeat on Wednesday night in New Orleans. The issue is: Until Lonzo Ball returns, what, exactly, can Donovan and his staff do?. Sure, he...
NBC Sports
3 observations after Sixers lose Maxey to injury, pull off plucky win
The Sixers lost Tyrese Maxey to injury but beat the Bucks on Friday night to move above .500 (8-7) for the first time this season. After posting 24 points on 9-for-12 shooting and five assists, Maxey was ruled out at halftime with a left foot injury, per a Sixers official. (More on Maxey below.)
LaVine frustrated by Donovan's benching decision
Coaches make decisions they feel are best for the team. When they occur during the game, they are merely to try to win that contest. So when Billy Donovan benched Zach LaVine for the final 3 minutes, 43 seconds of the Chicago Bulls’ fourth straight loss on Friday night, Donovan wasn’t thinking about big-picture ramifications.
Report: Cade Cunningham out indefinitely with shin injury
The Detroit Pistons’ season isn’t off to a great start, and it isn’t getting any better. Cade Cunningham, last year’s No. 1 overall pick, reportedly is feared to have a stress fracture in his shin. The 21-year-old guard will be out indefinitely as he considers treatment options, which include either surgery or rest.
ESPN
Blue Jackets place Patrik Laine on IR with ankle injury
The Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday placed left wing Patrik Laine on injured reserve because of a sprained ankle. The move is retroactive to Saturday. Laine is expected to miss three to four weeks after suffering the injury in a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday. During the game, he had a tough third-period collision with teammate Cole Sillinger, and Laine was seen limping while exiting the arena following the game.
Giannis throws tantrum, ladder after terrible night at free throw line
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the feel-good stories in the NBA. He’s one of the guys fans root for, even those who don’t root for the Bucks. The two-time league MVP is a testament to all the hard work he has done throughout his life to build his skill set and become one of the best players of all-time.
Skidding Bulls face potentially season-defining stretch
The 6-10 Chicago Bulls have lost four straight games and six of their last seven. And Friday night's 108-107 home defeat to the Orlando Magic may have been a new low, from the 19-point third quarter deficit, to Zach LaVine (1-for-14 shooting) being benched down the stretch, to the missed Nikola Vučević free throws that led to Jalen Suggs' gut-wrenching game-winner.
Aggies notch 4th victory of the 2022 season 20-3
The weather wasn’t pretty, the game wasn’t any more attractive, and they certainly didn’t cover the 33.5 point spread, but the Aggies beat UMass handily on Saturday 20-3. Behind the arm and legs of Conner Weigman, the Aggies moved the ball extremely well on offense, but with the weather factor leading to ball security issues (three lost fumbles in UMass territory) and two missed field goals, the points on the scoreboard didn’t really follow. On defense the Aggies did what you would expect them to do. keeping the Minutemen’s offense out of the end zone, and allowing only 1 scoring drive on the game, and holding the Minutemen to 2 of 11 on third down, and 2.8 yards per rush. The Aggies will now turn their attention towards LSU for the final game of this disappointing season, hoping to spoil LSU’s playoff hopes.
Donovan calls on Bulls' Big 3 to set game-opening tone
The Chicago Bulls have struggled with slow starts consistently this season. But for the first time, coach Billy Donovan steered talk away from potential lineup changes surrounding young players like Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams and towards veterans. And we’re not talking Goran Dragić or Javonte Green replacing them.
Justin Fields’ rookie card sells for $90,000
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has emerged as one of the league's most popular players over the past few months. And what's a better way to show that your stock is rising than to have your trading card sold for a nice chunk of change?. The 23-year-old signal caller's rookie...
Vučević owns missed free throws vs. Magic: 'It sucks'
The result of a 48-minute NBA game is never decided by one play. But it must have felt that way to Nikola Vučević Friday night after, with 12.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, missing two free throws that could have put the Chicago Bulls ahead of the Orlando Magic 109-105, but instead led to a Jalen Suggs 3-pointer that proved a back-breaking game-winner.
Rangers Prospect Named Arizona Fall League Sleeper
Grant Wolfram, who was drafted in 2018, had a solid Arizona Fall League performance for the Surprise Saguaros.
MLB All-Star Game locations: 2023, 2024 and beyond
Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game has been around since 1933, serving as one of professional sports’ most historic annual celebrations of its best players. Three of the next four All-Star Game locations have been determined. The 2023 Midsummer Classic will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, marking the third time the Mariners have hosted and first since 2001.
Cubs in running to host 2025 MLB All-Star game
The Chicago Cubs are in the running to host MLB All-Star weekend at Wrigley Field for the 2025 halfway break, according to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale. The Cubs have hosted the All-Star game three times in history. The team hosted in 1947, 1962 and most recently in 1990.
Cubs pick up infielder off waivers from Braves
The Cubs claimed second/third baseman Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Friday. The move adds another infield depth option to the Cubs' 40-man roster, which stands at 39 ahead of Friday's 7 p.m, non-tender deadline. Bannon, who turns 27 in April, spent 2022 between the Orioles, Dodgers...
Claypool's integration, Pringle over Harry, and other WR questions
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- As the Bears enter the back half of the 2022 season, the biggest week-to-week question facing head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff will be how they handle a full wide receiver room. The Bears added Chase Claypool at the trade deadline. Claypool made his Bears...
Toews: Marian Hossa was 'an undercover legend'
The week-long celebration of Marian Hossa continues as the Blackhawks prepare to raise his No. 81 to the United Center rafters on Sunday, and there might not be a player that knows Hossa's game on the ice more than Jonathan Toews. Hossa and Toews are two of the best two-way...
Detroit considered for NFL Week 11 game between Bills, Browns
The NFL has a decision to make. With a monster snowstorm hurling toward Buffalo, Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Browns could be played at an alternate location. The league reportedly is monitoring the blizzard while staying in contact with both clubs. According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Ford Field in Detroit has been speculated as a potential site for the game if it is moved from Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0