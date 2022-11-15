ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Larry Lease

Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps Down

Acting Uvalde police chief during school shooting steps down.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. The acting Uvalde Police Chief who led the city's police department during the botched law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers has resigned. Fox 4 reports that Lt. Mariano Pargas left the department voluntarily, but not clear if he resigned or retired. Pargas is now the second police leader to leave the department in the fallout since the shooting in May, when dozens of police officers waited over an hour to confront the active shooter inside a classroom.
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Documentary director says badge of courage should be bestowed on Uvalde shooting survivors

77 minutes. That is how long it took law enforcement to breach the classrooms 111 and 112 and kill the shooter at Robb Elementary on that fateful date in Uvalde back in May. Ironically, 77 minutes is the same amount of time that it took police to shoot and kill the gunman that killed 21 people in and around a McDonald's in San Ysidro. That was on July 18, 1984.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Uvalde City Council will discuss possible termination of interim police chief during executive session Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The Uvalde City Council will meet Saturday in an executive session to discuss the possible termination of the interim Uvalde police chief. This comes on the heels of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin’s call for Lt. Mariano Pargas’ dismissal “by the end of the week” after reports surfaced from CNN that he spoke with a 911 dispatcher on the day of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting and knew there was a room “full of victims.”
UVALDE, TX
epbusinessjournal.com

Eagle Pass ISD Receives Third Social Media Threat of School Shooting, This Time at Memorial Junior High

Eagle Pass Independent School District received a social media threat of an alleged school shooting at Memorial Junior High on Monday, November 14, 2022, causing the District Police Department to take immediate action and request the assistance of local law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, to investigate the sources of the threat and detain the individuals responsible for the most recent threat made today.
EAGLE PASS, TX
kgns.tv

Uvalde names new interim school district police chief

UVALDE, TX (KGNS) - The Uvalde, Texas Public School District named an interim police chief during a board meeting Wednesday night. Josh Gutierrez was named police chief and interim executive director of safety and security. The hiring was approved unanimously with one board member abstaining. Patterson has worked with Gutierrez...
UVALDE, TX
kurv.com

Firearms Legislation To Be Debated In Texas Following Uvalde Shooting

Texas lawmakers are filing bills for the 2023 legislative session at a record rate, and many of them deal with the rules regarding firearms. The bills are in response to the Uvalde school shooting in which 19 students and two teachers were murdered. Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez represents Uvalde....
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Uvalde CISD board names new interim police chief

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD school board met Wednesday evening to vote on hiring a new interim police chief. The board unanimously voted to hire Josh Gutierrez as the new interim police chief for the district. The decision comes nearly three months after district police chief Pete Arredondo was fired following his actions on the day of the Robb Elementary shooting on May 24.
UVALDE, TX
People

Grieving Uvalde Mom Says School Called and Complained About Surviving Daughter Wearing Ripped Jeans

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Lexi died in the shooting, implored the district to "focus on school security," adding, "maybe, if you had, my daughter, her little sister would still be alive" A grieving mother in Uvalde, Texas, is expressing her dissatisfaction over a call she says she got from the Uvalde school district, addressing an outfit her surviving daughter recently wore — five months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which the girl's sister Lexi Rubio, 10, was killed. As seen in a transcript of...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

'I lost my damn son': Uvalde families' fury as Texas top cop tells school shooting hearing that officers 'did not fail' and were inside building within minutes of massacre

The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed his officers 'did not fail' the Uvalde community during the massacre that left 21 people dead. DPS Director Steven McCraw, who is facing calls to resign over officers' failure to quickly subdue shooter Salvador Ramos at the Uvalde Elementary School, said he'd gladly go if his department was at fault.
UVALDE, TX

