ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

BIG SHOW TIP OFF: Parkview suffers first loss to Kansas City team

By Steve Andrews FORT SMITH – North Kansas City sophomore Avian Webb has been working on his jump shot the past three months, itching for the new season to begin. And Saturday afternoon he put it on display at the ’22 Big Show Tip Off Showcase at Northside High School.  The 5-foot-11 guard ...
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kickoff and TV info for Penn State’s final home game announced

Penn State will look to close out the 2022 regular season with a win next Saturday when the Nittany Lions host Michigan State in the regular season finale for both teams. And as has typically been the case, the Nittany Lions and Spartans will have to wait until after Ohio State and Michigan play their game before kicking things off in Beaver Stadium. Penn State announced the start time for next weekend’s regular-season finale from Beaver Stadium is slotted for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will be carried by FS1. Penn State is coming off a blowout of Rutgers as...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy