La Gloria founder opens first Tex-Mex concept at the San Antonio airport
Chef Johnny Hernandez says the new concept is inspired by 'home.'
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in San Antonio; SAC students evacuate building
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio College has canceled classes after students felt the Moody Learning Center building shaking. This comes after The United States Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of West Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was followed by two aftershocks, one a...
New San Antonio basement venue Versa will begin offering live jazz and cocktails this Friday
The St. Paul Square nightspot is operated by the couple behind salon Beauty Haus and coffee-and-vinyl shop Vice.
San Antonio's El Mirasol expands with first restaurant in Boerne
The restaurant announced the move over the summer.
Rollover accident reported at Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway
SAN ANTONIO — A rollover accident was reported Tuesday afternoon on the northwest side of San Antonio. The accident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at Kyle Seale Parkway and Loop 1604. Traffic cameras from the scene show an overturned SUV and one other car that appears to be damaged.
Where to see the biggest and brightest Christmas light displays in San Antonio
It's the most wonderful time of year!
San Antonio reacts to Texas' 5.3 earthquake, downtown tremors
The earthquake occurred in West Texas.
San Antonio pirate-themed playground, designed for inclusive play will break ground Sunday
SAN ANTONIO – Mitchell’s Landing, a pirate-themed inclusive playground dedicated to the memory of 3-year-old Mitchell Chang, will break ground Sunday. The free public playground will be located at Classen-Steubing Ranch Park at 20202 Hardy Oak Parkway in Stone Oak. It will be San Antonio’s first nationally recognized...
Take Flight Hot Chicken in San Antonio
Craving a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich but stuck here in San Antonio? No problem. Take Flight Hot Chicken has opened up a ghost kitchen here in town and they are ready to satisfy your craving. Take Flight Hot Chicken. 5826 Hawk Springs. San Antonio, Texas 78249. Facebook: @takeflightsatx. Instagram: @takeflightsatx.
MuySA: Remembering when the San Antonio Express-News owned KENS 5
Even the name pays tribute to the newspaper.
San Antonio College cancels classes Wednesday night after building shakes during West Texas earthquake
SAN ANTONIO – An earthquake centered more than 350 miles away from San Antonio has prompted one college campus to cancel classes Wednesday night. The 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:32 p.m. near Mentone in West Texas. Some people in San Antonio felt the tremor, including students and staff...
Orchestra to perform tribute to ‘The Greatest Showman’ in San Antonio amid 2,000 candles
An international orchestra known for performing amid thousands of flameless candles is bringing its tribute to “The Greatest Showman” to San Antonio this weekend. The Vienna Light Orchestra will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Scottish Rite Theatre, located at 308 Ave E. Described as a...
'I stand with you': San Antonio Chili's server pays for Uvalde family's meal
Mata-Rubio was vocal about the results of the Texas governor race.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets near San Antonio, outside of College Station
Two is better than one and while only one Texas-based college football team is up for the College Football Playoff, there were two recent winners in the state thanks to the Texas Lottery.
17 Awesome Things to do in Historic Gruene, Texas
Located in the Texas Hill Country, exactly midway between Austin and San Antonio, you will find a slice of Texas’ past: the Gruene Dance Hall. This is Texas’ oldest dance hall and it has a very unique history. Gruene, Texas (pronounced Green, Texas) was a former German town...
Crews put out massive fire at New Braunfels restaurant
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Fire crews battled a massive fire at a beloved New Braunfels restaurant Monday night. The first started around 11:30 p.m. at Cancun Mexican Restaurant in the 600 block of South Seguin Avenue. Officials say when crews arrived, the fire was "fully involved" with flames and...
Local comedian dies after contracting RSV
An Odem man, well known in the comedy community, died on November 11 at a San Antonio hospital after contracting RSV.
TxDOT breaks ground on San Antonio-area FM 1103 expansion
The project, expected to be completed in 2026, includes bike lanes.
San Antonio airport to launch Spirit routes to Las Vegas, Orlando this week
The launch will have some help from "Star Wars" characters.
