This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Lifetime Movie "The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve'' Starring Kelsey Grammer Filmed In Connecticut
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City Gallery
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In Bribes
zip06.com
Old Saybrook High School Alumni Announce New Scholarship Fund
The Old Saybrook High School Class of 1971 Scholarship Committee has announced the formation of a scholarship fund in the name of the late Anne Peterson, beloved history and social studies teacher for over 20 years. “We are so pleased to honor Mrs. Peterson with this scholarship,” said Patricia Morico,...
zip06.com
Fundraising for Veterans Hall Expansion Project Surpasses $60,000
One month into its matching gift challenge to help fund the expansion of Essex Veterans Memorial Hall, The Essex Foundation announced that more than $60,000 of the $100,000 goal is in hand. Every dollar up to $50,000 donated by individuals and organizations through The Essex Foundation is being matched 100 percent by the Foundation. The fundraising campaign was launched to support Essex Veterans Memorial Hall members in their efforts to welcome more community members and better serve their needs. Plans are in place to enlarge and renovate the kitchen, add a new porch and outdoor dining area, install a new roof and ADA-compliant ramp, and update the meeting room interior. Hall members will provide most of the labor but need the community’s help to raise $100,000 to cover all other expenses. “People are excited to help in any way they can and continue to get us closer to our goal,” commented Bruce Glowac, President of The Essex Foundation Board of Directors, “No contribution is too small or too large and, with our match, will have double the impact in helping maintain the Hall as a valuable asset in the community.”
zip06.com
Paula Joan Brown
It is with a deep sadness that we must announce the passing of our beloved sister/sister-in-law, Paula Joan Brown, of Branford, on Nov. 10. She was 72 years old. Paula was born on July 3, 1950 in North Branford. The family moved to Woodbridge, where Paula graduated from Amity High School in 1968. She moved to Boston, to attend Northeastern University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social psychology.
zip06.com
David L. Pooler
David L. “Dave” Pooler of Stony Creek, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 7. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Marianne Backus Pooler. Dave was born in New Haven, on Jan. 25, 1943, son of the late Frederick and Barbara Benedict Pooler. Dave...
zip06.com
Ceremony Honors Branford Police Department Members
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Branford’s Board of Police Commissioners, Branford Police Chief Jonathan Mulhern, and First Selectman James Cosgrove honored the men and women of the Branford Police Department (BPD). Information and photos shared by BPD at its Facebook page noted the honorary event recognized BPD’s officers, telecommunicators, police...
zip06.com
Beverly A. (O’Connor) Williams
Beverly “Lee” A. (O’Connor) Williams, 90, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to the late Thomas A. Williams Sr. Beverly was born in New Haven on May 6, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Madelyn Maher O’Connor. She was predeceased by her sister Madelyn Jalbert.
zip06.com
Lynn S. Johnson
Lynn S. Johnson of Branford, died Nov. 13 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Lynn was born in Branford, Sept. 26, 1945, daughter of the late David S. Johnson II and Edith Stannard Johnson. She had worked at the Yale Co-op for many years; and most recently, she worked as a special...
zip06.com
Clinton Library Thanks Shoreline Community Women for Donation and Years of Service
The Henry Carter Hull Library (HCH), 10 Killingworth Turnpike, Clinton, accepted a generous donation of $1,500 from the recently disbanded Shoreline Community Women group. The donation supported upgraded technology that will assist with facilitating and publicizing library programs and resources, with special thanks to Lourdes Rojas for roughly a decade of service as President of the group. Over the years, the Shoreline Community Women have provided countless hours of service and care for Clinton and neighboring towns, including fundraising, food drives, wellness programs, youth outreach, family events, and much more. HCH also extends sincere condolences to the loved ones of member Tina Hansen who passed away this year - Tina's warmth will be remembered by the community.
zip06.com
Branford Man Arrested for Guilford Hit and Run
Police have announced an arrest in a vehicle/bicycle accident that occurred on Nov. 12 along the 400-block stretch of Leetes Island Road. The accident closed roads in the area for several hours while police investigated, and the Guilford Police Department (GPD) credits a “good Samaritan” with possibly saving the victim’s life by rendering immediate aid.
zip06.com
Old Lyme-Valley-Saybrook Co-op Girls’ Swim Squad Participates in Class S State Championship
The Old Lyme-Valley Regional-Old Saybrook (OL-VR-OS) girls’ swimming team competed in the Class S State Championship meet that was hosted at Southern Connecticut State University on Nov. 15. The Wildcats finished in 17th place out of 23 teams by posting an overall score of 100 points at the state meet. Weston finished in first place with a score of 782 points, and Woodland came in second place with 492 points scored in the meet.
zip06.com
COVID Relief Available From CARES
The Town of Old Saybrook has money available for residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible residents can receive up to $1,500 in aid to offset financial stress caused by the pandemic. The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 9. The Old Saybrook Committee for Active Revery Efforts in Saybrook...
zip06.com
Robert M. Wood
Robert M. Wood of Branford, died Nov. 7 from a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Freda Whitehead Wood. Robert was born in New Haven on May 27, 1941, son of the late Harry and Mildred Altrui Wood. He was a 1959 graduate of Branford...
zip06.com
Where Young Minds Learn About Marine Life
This particular late afternoon and early evening could not have been better for an on-the-water meeting. It was as picture perfect as it could be with exceptional calm seas, hardly any breeze (5-knot, southwest wind), a balmy 61-degree November day and a clearly visible setting sun. Scheduled far in advance, the luck of the draw was all on our side and it was time to cast off.
zip06.com
Branford Girls’ Soccer Boasted Deep and Dedicated Group with 14-Win Season
The season may not have concluded the way the Branford girls’ soccer team planned, though the Hornets heralded a deep and talented group that gave all they had in garnering essential experience to help push Branford to the promised land of SCC and state crowns in the future. Head...
zip06.com
GHS Students Participate in National Honor Ensembles
Guilford High School (GHS) musicians Liam Melvin and Carter Bryan participated in the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) All-National Honor Ensembles (ANHE) performances which took place at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. To qualify for the ANHE, Melvin and Bryan had to first...
zip06.com
East Haven Girls’ Soccer Grew As a Group to Focus on the Future
The East Haven girls’ soccer team knew it had its work cut out for itself entering the 2022 season, as it parted ways with several seniors from a year ago. While the Yellowjackets did not garner the win totals it would have liked, they gained massive victories in the intangibles column with dedication, persistence, and eventual maturation.
zip06.com
Knights’ Field Hockey Grew Closer and More Cohesive On and Off the Field
The Westbrook-Old Lyme field hockey team certainly had an impressive campaign on the turf this year by posting nine overall victories and returning to the Class S state dance for the first time in three years. Even more of a standout is what they did off the turf, as the Knights continued to strengthen their bonds and became a more cohesive club.
zip06.com
Guilford Finishes 2nd at Class M State Championship Meet
The Guilford girls’ swimming and diving team took second place at the Class M State Championship meet on Nov. 14 at Southern Connecticut State University. The Grizzlies had a strong showing, posting 564.4 points as the runner-up to Pomperaug, which finished second with 707.5 total points. Finishing one place...
zip06.com
Nighthawks’ Girls’ Swim Team Places 10th in States
The North Haven girls’ swimming and diving team competed in its second postseason meet of the year when the Nighthawks participated in the Class M State Championship last week. North Haven finished in 10th place among the 20 clubs that took part in the meet by posting a team score of 251 points at the State Championship, which was hosted at Southern Connecticut State University on Nov. 14. Pomperaug finished in first place by scoring 707.5 points at the meet, while Guilford came in second place with a team score of 564.5 points.
zip06.com
Branford Field Hockey Makes State Final With 1-0 Win Versus Hand
The Branford field hockey team claimed a victory against Hand in the semifinals of the Class M State Tournament last week. On Nov. 15, the 9th-seeded Hornets faced off with No. 5 seed Hand in a Class M semifinal showdown at Guilford High School and edged out the Tigers by the final score of 1-0. Branford improved its overall record to 15-5-1-1 on the season as the team gets ready to face New Milford for the state championship.
