One month into its matching gift challenge to help fund the expansion of Essex Veterans Memorial Hall, The Essex Foundation announced that more than $60,000 of the $100,000 goal is in hand. Every dollar up to $50,000 donated by individuals and organizations through The Essex Foundation is being matched 100 percent by the Foundation. The fundraising campaign was launched to support Essex Veterans Memorial Hall members in their efforts to welcome more community members and better serve their needs. Plans are in place to enlarge and renovate the kitchen, add a new porch and outdoor dining area, install a new roof and ADA-compliant ramp, and update the meeting room interior. Hall members will provide most of the labor but need the community’s help to raise $100,000 to cover all other expenses. “People are excited to help in any way they can and continue to get us closer to our goal,” commented Bruce Glowac, President of The Essex Foundation Board of Directors, “No contribution is too small or too large and, with our match, will have double the impact in helping maintain the Hall as a valuable asset in the community.”

ESSEX, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO