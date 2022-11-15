ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

rejournals.com

St. Louis’ Gershman Commercial Real Estate changes ownership

St. Louis-based Gershman Commercial Real Estate has been acquired by Chris Fox, the company’s president and chief executive officer. The company will continue to operate as Gershman Commercial Real Estate and retain its existing leadership team. The sale will have no impact on the operations of Gershman Mortgage or Gershman Investment Corp., both of which are separately owned and unrelated to the operation of Gershman Commercial Real Estate.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Noto Italian Restaurant becomes the only restaurant in St. Louis to be certified Neapolitan by AVPN

Little-known fact: Neapolitan pizza isn't technically Neapolitan unless it's certified by Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) in Italy. About three weeks ago, Noto Italian Restaurant officially joined the ranks, making it the first and only restaurant in St. Louis to achieve the prestigious certification, which has only been awarded to around 100 other restaurants throughout North and South America.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business

ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Five Below coming to Crystal City

(Crystal City) Residents traveling through Crystal City and Festus may have noticed the sign along Truman Boulevard stating a Five Below store is coming to the Twin City Mall. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says this will be a nice addition to take on part of the available space.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

