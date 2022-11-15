Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
Related
Two chicken restaurants sign on to Costco-anchored Market at Olive development in University City
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Two fast-casual chicken restaurants are the latest tenants planning to build at the Costco-anchored development in University City. Raising Cane’s and Chick-fil-A are the latest projects up for zoning approval at the $190 million Market at Olive development at Interstate 170 and Olive Boulevard.
St. Louis lawmakers OK subsidy districts for $325M Mississippi riverfront project
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis lawmakers on Friday passed bills creating tax subsidy districts for a $325 million entertainment, restaurant and retail complex proposed along the Mississippi River in north St. Louis. The Board of Aldermen passed bills creating both Community Improvement and Transportation Development districts for the site,...
Westport Plaza gets a makeover! Here’s what’s coming to the social hub next year
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Soon, Westport Plaza will start to look very different! Developers will give the social hub a facelift with more businesses in 2023. Visitors will see more green space at the plaza for concerts and shows and the two Sheraton hotels on the campus are also being completely renovated.
Tax incentives for Gateway South redevelopment recommended by city board
ST. LOUIS — Incentives for a massive $1.2 billion redevelopment along the riverfront downtown took a step forward Tuesday. The Gateway South redevelopment area, comprising 100 acres in three city neighborhoods, could receive 15 years of property tax abatement under a plan recommended Tuesday by the St. Louis Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority.
rejournals.com
St. Louis’ Gershman Commercial Real Estate changes ownership
St. Louis-based Gershman Commercial Real Estate has been acquired by Chris Fox, the company’s president and chief executive officer. The company will continue to operate as Gershman Commercial Real Estate and retain its existing leadership team. The sale will have no impact on the operations of Gershman Mortgage or Gershman Investment Corp., both of which are separately owned and unrelated to the operation of Gershman Commercial Real Estate.
Report: St. Louis-based retailer Weekends Only to close doors
Weekends Only, a St. Louis-based furniture retailer, is planning to close doors in the future, according to a report from FurnitureToday.com.
feastmagazine.com
Noto Italian Restaurant becomes the only restaurant in St. Louis to be certified Neapolitan by AVPN
Little-known fact: Neapolitan pizza isn't technically Neapolitan unless it's certified by Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) in Italy. About three weeks ago, Noto Italian Restaurant officially joined the ranks, making it the first and only restaurant in St. Louis to achieve the prestigious certification, which has only been awarded to around 100 other restaurants throughout North and South America.
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
missouribusinessalert.com
St. Louis neighborhood groups try to acquire vacant properties or get owners to fix them up
Brian Glaze has fond memories of the 10 years he lived on Annetta Avenue in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis. He and his wife, Kim, raised their three boys at the house and remember when the street was populated with families and city workers in the 1990s. They had...
St. Louis plans to curb problems by merging emergency services together amid 911 concerns
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis proposed plans to merge its various dispatch centers under one roof on Friday to improve the ongoing problems with the city's 911 service. St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley proposed Board Bill 120 and, in that bill, it would help create a Public Safety Answering Point, known as PSAP.
Here are 5 events to check out in the St. Louis area this weekend
ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, Today in St. Louis has you covered!. Here are five of our favorite events going on in the St. Louis region this weekend, Nov. 18-20. The 7th annual Winterfest at Kiener Plaza kicks off Saturday. Winterfest...
'No Contract, No Coffee': Starbucks employees at 3 stores strike on Red Cup Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Employees from three Starbucks stores in St. Louis took to the streets to strike on Thursday. One group chanted "No Contract, No Coffee," as they crossed Interstate 64 from Forest Park to get to the location at Hampton Avenue and Wise Avenue. The location had a "temporarily closed" sign on the walk-up order window.
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
mymoinfo.com
Five Below coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) Residents traveling through Crystal City and Festus may have noticed the sign along Truman Boulevard stating a Five Below store is coming to the Twin City Mall. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says this will be a nice addition to take on part of the available space.
City of St. Louis issues boil order after water main break downtown
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Water Division issued a boil order Friday morning for portions of its service area following a large water main break downtown. The main break occurred late Thursday night near 11th and Market streets, just outside of the 5 On Your Side building, in downtown St. Louis.
'Making A Difference' nonprofit in need of van to serve unhoused community
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — For the last five years, the nonprofit 'Making a Difference' has been working to help families. The organization serves Madison and St. Clair Counties along with St. Louis City. "Our main goal is to help as many people as possible," co-director Jerry Price said.
‘Look completely innocuous’: See how a Missouri company is building bulletproof furniture for schools
SULLIVAN, Mo. — 5 On Your Side is helping to search for solutions for the nationwide active shooter crisis in our schools. In the past, we’ve brought you stories about bulletproof furniture and shatter-proof windows in schools. On a November Monday morning in Sullivan, Missouri, Paul Alexander took...
'Our best is not good enough': St. Louis advocates for unhoused race to make bed space
ST. LOUIS — Tucked into a Maryland Heights neighborhood, staff at Loaves and Fishes know they're trying to stay above the surface in their fight against homelessness but they need more space for the lifeboats. "Unfortunately right now, our best is not good enough. The need is growing at...
St. Louis Urban League and area food bank prepare to feed families for Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS — It's counting down to Thanksgiving and that's why the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is on an all-important mission: help families who are struggling this holiday season. "It makes a huge difference," said Quenesha Catron, the Division Operating Officer and Director of Volunteer Services for...
Here’s a list of ice skating spots across the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — As the winter season rolls into our area, it's time to lace them up and take a few laps around the ice rink. St. Louis and the Metro East area have plenty of places to go ice skating with your friends and family throughout the winter season.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 2