Austin Garland Doyle was born November 24, 1991, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Austin unexpectedly passed away on November 16, 2022, in Big Piney, Wyoming at 30 years old. Austin was the oldest of two children born to Maxie and Rebecca Doyle of Big Piney, Wyoming. He was a resident of Big Piney his whole life and graduated from Big Piney High School in 2010.

BIG PINEY, WY ・ 22 HOURS AGO