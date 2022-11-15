Read full article on original website
Austin Garland Doyle (November 24, 1991 – November 16, 2022)
Austin Garland Doyle was born November 24, 1991, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Austin unexpectedly passed away on November 16, 2022, in Big Piney, Wyoming at 30 years old. Austin was the oldest of two children born to Maxie and Rebecca Doyle of Big Piney, Wyoming. He was a resident of Big Piney his whole life and graduated from Big Piney High School in 2010.
WyHy Credit Union Makes $2,500 Donation to Climb Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS — WyHy Credit Union recently presented a check for $2,500 to Climb Wyoming, a non-profit organization with a large presence in Rock Springs whose mission is to help single mothers become self-sufficient through career training and placement. For 35 years The Climb Wyoming program has helped move...
Beth Birch Carpenter (August 23, 1926 – November 16, 2022)
Beth Birch Carpenter, 96, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. Mrs. Carpenter was a resident of Green River for 49 years. She was born August 23, 1926 to J. Don Birch and Mary Jane Frost in Hoytsville, Utah. Beth married James...
Raymond F Garcia (May 29, 1953 – November 13, 2022)
Raymond F Garcia of Green River, Wyoming, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born May 29,1953 in Oahu, Hawaii to Raymond G. Garcia and Jane Feliciano. Ray attended school in San Jose California. At the age of 19 he moved to Green River and learned about loneliness,...
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 19
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10328, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10328, SURETY OR...
Western Board Hears Positive Business Enrollment, GPA Reports
ROCK SPRINGS — In contrast to some of the more robust discussions of recent gatherings, the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees November 10 meeting was a far more sedate event, with no real disagreements or controversies. Representing the School of Business and Computer Technology, Instructor Beth Gard...
Downtown Rock Springs Set to Kick Off Holiday Season
ROCK SPRINGS — Downtown Rock Springs will be transformed into “A Storybook Christmas” to celebrate the holiday season this year. Local artist Stephanie Lewis has created characters and vignettes from some of our favorite Christmas classic stories which will be set around the downtown area for your photo opportunities.
