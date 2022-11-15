ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

UPDATE: Fatal car accident cleared on Route 146

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHGbs_0jBbHSbV00

HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — UPDATE: This crash has since been cleared around 12:48 p.m., via the New York State Police. NEWS10 has learned the one fatality was that of an elderly woman.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The New York State police are reporting of a fatal motor vehicle crash. One fatality is confirmed. Route 146 in Halfmoon is closed from Farm to Market Road to Pruyn Hill Road. The closure is expected to last roughly two hours, per police. Stay tuned with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 4

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Recent State Police DWI arrests at BAC .18% or higher

In the past two weeks, NYS police have arrested ten individuals for DWI with blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.18% or higher. According to American Addiction Centers, the levels of intoxication range from 0.02% BAC to .40% BAC. The legal limit in the US is 0.08% BAC where it is illegal and unsafe to drive.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Whitehall man arrested for home burglary

On Sunday, New York State Police arrested a Whitehall man in connection with a burglary case. Paul J. Hanna, 28, was arrested following a burglary complaint stemming from a residence in the town of Dresden.
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash

SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
SHARON, VT
WNYT

Woman killed in Halfmoon crash

A woman has died in a Halfmoon crash, say police. Frances Fay, 69, was turning from Farm to Market Road onto Route 146, when she was hit by a bigger vehicle on Tuesday morning, say police. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver is cooperating, according to...
NEWS10 ABC

Truck drivers brace for storm in Western New York

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The Capital Region may not be the main target for the impending storm in Western New York, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t impact travel or the supply chain. At the Plaza 23 Travel Center near the Port of Albany News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with drivers like Scott Warner who was […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Traffic stop leads to numerous charges for Amsterdam man

An Amsterdam man is facing multiple charges, after police say they pulled over a drunken driver operating with a suspended license. State police say they pulled over Joseph Harrington, 56, Tuesday night in the town of Bethlehem. They say he appeared intoxicated, and in the car was a tactical rifle...
AMSTERDAM, NY
theupstater.com

Traffic stop leads to weapons arrest

BETHLEHEM — An Amsterdam man was arrested on numerous weapons charges following a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway, according to state police. Joseph Harrington, 56, of Amsterdam, was stopped by troopers Nov. 14 at around 6:30 p.m. on the Thruway in Bethlehem for alleged vehicle and traffic violations.
BETHLEHEM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Santa’s elves back in business! Capital Region Toys for Tots finds temporary home in Halfmoon-Waterford firehouse

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Santa’s workshop was very nearly homeless this year! Capital Region Toys for Tots lost their footing in Clifton Park after the warehouse where they stored and sorted the toys was sold. “Unfortunately, you know, we lost the lease on the old property, and we’re 40 days, 45 days behind the power […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Armed Dover man allegedly assaults two victims

DOVER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday afternoon, New York State Police responded to Oniontown Road for a domestic dispute. Investigations determined that Joseph T. Hoffman, 28, of Dover, had physically assaulted two victims while armed with a knife. Hoffman was arrested on charges of assault, assault with a weapon,...
DOVER, NY
WKTV

Amish buggy with 10 people inside crashes in Western; 1 taken to hospital

WESTERN, N.Y. (UPDATED) -- An Amish horse-drawn buggy with 10 people inside crashed in the town of Western Sunday morning and one woman was sent to the hospital. According to the Western Fire Department, the accident happened around 7 a.m. on North Steuben Road. The fire chief says that the...
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy