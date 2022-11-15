UPDATE: Fatal car accident cleared on Route 146

HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — UPDATE: This crash has since been cleared around 12:48 p.m., via the New York State Police. NEWS10 has learned the one fatality was that of an elderly woman.

The New York State police are reporting of a fatal motor vehicle crash. One fatality is confirmed. Route 146 in Halfmoon is closed from Farm to Market Road to Pruyn Hill Road. The closure is expected to last roughly two hours, per police. Stay tuned with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.

