Morgantown, WV

PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Entire State of West Virginia Has Been Deceived

Morgantown, West Virginia – Ever since Neal Brown was named the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers back in 2019, the entire of state of West Virginia has been sold a big bag of lies. And unfortunately, West Virginia’s passionate, loyal population ate it all up and believed every word that was fed to them.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WDTV

Author publishes mystery novel based in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storm Young is a new author and published her 2nd book this month. It’s called “The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery.”. She started writing it right after she published her first book. Young said it was a very long process, but worth every...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school up for auction

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
LOST CREEK, WV
WDTV

Local Christmas tree farmer gets chosen for Capital display

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Jim Rockis and family own and operate Quarter Pine Farms in Preston County and Smithfield, PA. He’s been running his tree and breeding farm for over 30 years, but this year is a little different. For the first time, two of Rockis’ trees were...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Connellsville looks to help people experiencing homelessness

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A small Fayette County town is seeing an influx of people experiencing homelessness, and authorities said it's stemming from drugs.Mayor Greg Lincoln told KDKA-TV on Thursday that a few medical clinics have opened in Connellsville, bringing in those trying to end their addiction. But he said it's led to a new problem that could be hurting more than helping. Lincoln said city officials are working to find solutions to help those in need as more people are coming to town but are left with no place to go once in Connellsville."Every day now with it...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
WDTV

Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, will be making a guest appearance on Blue Bloods. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She has appeared on several other shows, including The...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
MARION COUNTY, WV
pittsburghmagazine.com

Winter Getaways: Savage River Lodge

For many Pittsburghers, the idea of a classic Maryland vacation sparks visions of crushing soft-shell crabs or crab cakes by the Chesapeake Bay — or water activities in Deep Creek. But I’d also consider a winter visit to the spine of the Appalachian Mountains that runs through the state’s western panhandle. I stayed overnight at Savage River Lodge in Frostburg in February and was enchanted by the blend of outdoor fun and indoor comfort.
FROSTBURG, MD
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Speaks After Embarrassing Loss to Kansas State

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s 48-31 loss to Kansas State in its final home game of the season, Neal Brown met with the press. Here’s what Brown had to say about his team’s performance:. “Tough day. I thought guys competed and fought hard all...
MORGANTOWN, WV

