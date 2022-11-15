Read full article on original website
Related
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
54 years later: Sen. Joe Manchin, reporter on scene reflect on the Farmington Mine explosion that killed 78
54 years ago, the Farmington community experienced a devastating tragedy, resulting in the deaths of 78 miners. On Wednesday, November 20, 1968, an explosion tore through the Consolidation Coal Company's No. 9 mine that would claim the lives of most of the nearly 100 miners working at the time of the blast.
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
voiceofmotown.com
The Entire State of West Virginia Has Been Deceived
Morgantown, West Virginia – Ever since Neal Brown was named the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers back in 2019, the entire of state of West Virginia has been sold a big bag of lies. And unfortunately, West Virginia’s passionate, loyal population ate it all up and believed every word that was fed to them.
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
WDTV
Author publishes mystery novel based in West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storm Young is a new author and published her 2nd book this month. It’s called “The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery.”. She started writing it right after she published her first book. Young said it was a very long process, but worth every...
West Virginia school up for auction
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
wvsportsnow.com
WVU HC Neal Brown Fires ‘He Shut it Down’ Shot at Departing CB Charles Woods
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – While recapping West Virginia’s loss to Kansas State, WVU head coach Neal Brown addressed the news that cornerback Charles Woods will be leaving the program with a clear message to his departing player. “I heard he put something out on social media. I try to...
WDTV
Local Christmas tree farmer gets chosen for Capital display
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Jim Rockis and family own and operate Quarter Pine Farms in Preston County and Smithfield, PA. He’s been running his tree and breeding farm for over 30 years, but this year is a little different. For the first time, two of Rockis’ trees were...
Connellsville looks to help people experiencing homelessness
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A small Fayette County town is seeing an influx of people experiencing homelessness, and authorities said it's stemming from drugs.Mayor Greg Lincoln told KDKA-TV on Thursday that a few medical clinics have opened in Connellsville, bringing in those trying to end their addiction. But he said it's led to a new problem that could be hurting more than helping. Lincoln said city officials are working to find solutions to help those in need as more people are coming to town but are left with no place to go once in Connellsville."Every day now with it...
Large structure fire in Bridgeport at the building housing Wilson Furniture
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) UPDATE: The Wheeling Police Department says the Bridgeport Bridge that crosses the back channel of the Ohio River from Wheeling Island is currently CLOSED due to the fire. They say to use the Fort Henry Bridge as a detour. Crews are currently responding to an active structure fire at the building […]
Numerous accidents reported throughout I-79
Vehicle accidents have been reported all along I-79 and other roads across north central West Virginia Friday.
WDTV
Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, will be making a guest appearance on Blue Bloods. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She has appeared on several other shows, including The...
WDTV
Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
New ‘Morgantown 311’ app to aid the community
The City of Morgantown developed a new app for the community to stay informed, report issues and request services from the city.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Winter Getaways: Savage River Lodge
For many Pittsburghers, the idea of a classic Maryland vacation sparks visions of crushing soft-shell crabs or crab cakes by the Chesapeake Bay — or water activities in Deep Creek. But I’d also consider a winter visit to the spine of the Appalachian Mountains that runs through the state’s western panhandle. I stayed overnight at Savage River Lodge in Frostburg in February and was enchanted by the blend of outdoor fun and indoor comfort.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Speaks After Embarrassing Loss to Kansas State
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s 48-31 loss to Kansas State in its final home game of the season, Neal Brown met with the press. Here’s what Brown had to say about his team’s performance:. “Tough day. I thought guys competed and fought hard all...
Lancaster Farming
Available Butchers Hard to Find as Processors Struggle to Keep Up with Deer Season Demand
Donald Bobeck knows how busy his butcher shop will be when Pennsylvania’s statewide rifle deer season opens Nov. 26, and he’s preparing for the physical toll. “I’m already geared up, that I won’t be sleeping much for a couple of weeks,” said Bobeck, who owns Bobeck’s Deer Processing in Monongahela, Washington County.
West Virginia man charged with attempting to solicit a minor
A Braxton County man was charged with attempting to solicit a minor via computer after Bridgeport investigators say he attempted to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.
Comments / 1