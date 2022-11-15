ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin woman celebrates 101st birthday: 'You only live once'

MILWAUKEE - Most people don't get to plan for their 100th birthday, let alone consider their 101st, but one southeast Wisconsin woman celebrated just that Saturday, Nov. 19. It's not a birthday they make many signs for, but all signs pointed to Adeline Adams making the very most of it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Holiday Folk Fair International returns to Milwaukee

This weekend, celebrate the culture of living heritage as the Holiday Folk Fair International returns to Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the State Fair Expo Center where you can explore America’s Premiere Multicultural Festival.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 18-20

ALL WEEKEND | WISCONSIN STATE FAIR PARK EXPOSITION CENTER. Milwaukee’s 79th Annual Holiday Folk Fair International returns to the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center this weekend. The event celebrates the dance, art, cuisine and music of Southeastern Wisconsin’s many cultures – including German, Ugandan, Serbian, Japanese, Senegalese, Mexican, Italian and many more. The event includes live theater, cafes, a “tanzhaus” for dancing, international bazaar and live cooking demonstrations from local chefs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; man dead near 37th and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 43-year-old Milwaukee man near 37th and Hopkins on Saturday Nov.19. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The Milwaukee man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Milwaukee Police Department found a 9mm handgun at the scene. Officials...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin turkey distribution; need growing

MILWAUKEE - Thanksgiving is just one week away – and thanks to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, more families will have birds on their dinner tables. Nine-thousand turkeys were distributed on Thursday, Nov. 17 – going across 35 counties in Wisconsin. The turkey distribution allows food pantries in our area to be able to provide that holiday meal centerpiece for those who come to them.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

GOP Gaslights, While Biden-Harris Provide Solutions

Now that the noise level has been turned down, voters are starting to realize they were sold a bill of goods. Many have been quick to note how quickly gas prices fell after Election Day. Within a three to four day window, prices dropped by as much as sixty cents at some Milwaukee area gas pumps. The ceiling no longer seems to be falling and the floor has not been snatched out from under us.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Social Development Commission Launching Research Project that Studies Structural Racism in Milwaukee

The Social Development Commission (SDC) is launching a research project through its newly formed Institute on Poverty and Structural Racism, that will examine the impact of structural racism on Milwaukee’s African American community. The project, named Dismantling Racism Invigorating Equity (D.R.I.V.E.), a two-year project, is being funded with a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee home sprayed by gunfire: 137 bullet casings at scene

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say someone fired shots into a home late Thursday night. Investigators found 137 bullet casings at the scene. Police say the gunfire happened around 11:35 p.m., near 88th Street and Hampton Avenue. Nobody was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Enrollment Services walk-in facility opens at 64th and Florist

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee leaders are celebrating a new milestone for the "MilES," which stands for Milwaukee Enrollment Services. The new walk-in facility is open on 64th and Florist on the city's north side. Officials say Milwaukee County residents can get help with BadgerCare, FoodShare and Wisconsin Share benefits.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Radio Ink

Steve Wexler Stepping Down in Milwaukee

Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands’s station group in Milwaukee, will step down from his role and end his 35-year management career, the company announced on Tuesday. “We are appreciative and grateful Steve ‘Wex’ joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through...
MILWAUKEE, WI

