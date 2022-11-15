Now that the noise level has been turned down, voters are starting to realize they were sold a bill of goods. Many have been quick to note how quickly gas prices fell after Election Day. Within a three to four day window, prices dropped by as much as sixty cents at some Milwaukee area gas pumps. The ceiling no longer seems to be falling and the floor has not been snatched out from under us.

