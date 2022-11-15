Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Related
Raising Cane’s Pushing into Wisconsin with New Kenosha Site
The company is planning to open at least ten new locations in Wisconsin
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin woman celebrates 101st birthday: 'You only live once'
MILWAUKEE - Most people don't get to plan for their 100th birthday, let alone consider their 101st, but one southeast Wisconsin woman celebrated just that Saturday, Nov. 19. It's not a birthday they make many signs for, but all signs pointed to Adeline Adams making the very most of it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Holiday Folk Fair International returns to Milwaukee
This weekend, celebrate the culture of living heritage as the Holiday Folk Fair International returns to Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the State Fair Expo Center where you can explore America’s Premiere Multicultural Festival.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 18-20
ALL WEEKEND | WISCONSIN STATE FAIR PARK EXPOSITION CENTER. Milwaukee’s 79th Annual Holiday Folk Fair International returns to the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center this weekend. The event celebrates the dance, art, cuisine and music of Southeastern Wisconsin’s many cultures – including German, Ugandan, Serbian, Japanese, Senegalese, Mexican, Italian and many more. The event includes live theater, cafes, a “tanzhaus” for dancing, international bazaar and live cooking demonstrations from local chefs.
Milwaukee breaks city homicide record for third year in a row
The City of Milwaukee broke its homicide record for the third year in a row on Saturday, bringing the total number of homicides in the city to 194.
wuwm.com
Some officials—and shoppers—want Northridge Mall to be next in line for demolition
The long fight over whether to tear down the former Northridge Mall on Milwaukee's far northwest side may approach a turning point as early as Friday afternoon. A Milwaukee County judge wants to see the owner submit a demolition plan for the property. And if that doesn't happen, the city of Milwaukee is being asked for a tear-down plan.
Rock Bottom Brewery has permanently closed
Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Milwaukee has permanently closed, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee. An employee confirmed the news by telephone to OnMilwaukee on Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man dead near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 43-year-old Milwaukee man near 37th and Hopkins on Saturday Nov.19. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The Milwaukee man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Milwaukee Police Department found a 9mm handgun at the scene. Officials...
Why are the street lights purple?
TMJ4 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you noticed a handful of street lights around your city with a purplish hue or color? You’re not alone, and it is actually happening nationwide!
Wisconsin Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
New Clinics Provide Urgent Dental Services to Bridge gaps for Underserved Residents in Milwaukee
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin turkey distribution; need growing
MILWAUKEE - Thanksgiving is just one week away – and thanks to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, more families will have birds on their dinner tables. Nine-thousand turkeys were distributed on Thursday, Nov. 17 – going across 35 counties in Wisconsin. The turkey distribution allows food pantries in our area to be able to provide that holiday meal centerpiece for those who come to them.
WISN
Mushrooms in living room carpet draws violations from city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking action after a 12 News investigation on mushrooms growing in the carpeting of a Milwaukee apartment. The fungus has been growing for months without any response from the landlord, until the tenant contacted WISN 12 News. "She kept saying 'mama my...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
GOP Gaslights, While Biden-Harris Provide Solutions
Now that the noise level has been turned down, voters are starting to realize they were sold a bill of goods. Many have been quick to note how quickly gas prices fell after Election Day. Within a three to four day window, prices dropped by as much as sixty cents at some Milwaukee area gas pumps. The ceiling no longer seems to be falling and the floor has not been snatched out from under us.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Social Development Commission Launching Research Project that Studies Structural Racism in Milwaukee
The Social Development Commission (SDC) is launching a research project through its newly formed Institute on Poverty and Structural Racism, that will examine the impact of structural racism on Milwaukee’s African American community. The project, named Dismantling Racism Invigorating Equity (D.R.I.V.E.), a two-year project, is being funded with a...
'Elf' pop-up bar returning to Milwaukee cocktail bar
Son of a nutcracker! An Elf-themed holiday pop-up bar is returning to Milwaukee this December! You won't need to borrow a reindeer to check out the returning pop-up.
WISN
Milwaukee home sprayed by gunfire: 137 bullet casings at scene
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say someone fired shots into a home late Thursday night. Investigators found 137 bullet casings at the scene. Police say the gunfire happened around 11:35 p.m., near 88th Street and Hampton Avenue. Nobody was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Enrollment Services walk-in facility opens at 64th and Florist
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee leaders are celebrating a new milestone for the "MilES," which stands for Milwaukee Enrollment Services. The new walk-in facility is open on 64th and Florist on the city's north side. Officials say Milwaukee County residents can get help with BadgerCare, FoodShare and Wisconsin Share benefits.
Radio Ink
Steve Wexler Stepping Down in Milwaukee
Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands’s station group in Milwaukee, will step down from his role and end his 35-year management career, the company announced on Tuesday. “We are appreciative and grateful Steve ‘Wex’ joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through...
Thanksgiving dinner giveaway at Isaac Coggs Health Center
We're at Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center on West Silver Spring Drive and starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Milwaukee Health Services is kicking off its 11th annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.
Comments / 1