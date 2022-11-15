ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody, WY

New Cody Regional Office for Wyoming Game and Fish Is Complete

Wyoming Game and Fish Department held an open house this morning to commemorate the completion of their new Cody Regional Office. The event was well attended as folks came out to hear brief remarks about the project from Regional Wildlife Supervisor Dan Smith, Director of Wyoming Game and Fish Brian Nesvik, Commissioner Ashlee Lundvall, and Commission President Kenneth Roberts.
CODY, WY
Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard

HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
HELENA, MT
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
WYOMING STATE
Accident on WY120 between Cody and Meeteetse, Roads Extremely Slick

UPDATE: WYDOT IS REPORTING THE ROAD IS OPEN AND CLEAR. Cody Beers, the public relation specialist for WYDOT, informed KODI about an accident on WY120 between Cody and Meeteetse this morning. The road is extremely slick. WYDOT writes, “Please stay home if you can. A tow truck is on the way, and the road may close. ”
MEETEETSE, WY
Oath of Honor Tradition Continues for New Deputies in Park County

Oath of Honor Tradition Continues for New Deputies in Park County. On November 8th, 2022, Sheriff Scott Steward continued an honored tradition that will once again be a part of the Park County Sheriff’s Office. As they begin their Law Enforcement careers, New Deputies will be asked to take an “Oath of Honor,” for the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
PARK COUNTY, WY
89 Year Old Wyoming Man Found Upside Down In A Hole

Just imagine yourself as 89 years old, stuck, upside down, in a deep hole, and calling for help. Sounds like you're having a nightmare and need to wake up. It happened in Basin Wyoming and thankfully a couple of men were arriving on the scene to check on the progress of the work being done.
BASIN, WY

