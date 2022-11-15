Read full article on original website
Related
mybighornbasin.com
New Cody Regional Office for Wyoming Game and Fish Is Complete
Wyoming Game and Fish Department held an open house this morning to commemorate the completion of their new Cody Regional Office. The event was well attended as folks came out to hear brief remarks about the project from Regional Wildlife Supervisor Dan Smith, Director of Wyoming Game and Fish Brian Nesvik, Commissioner Ashlee Lundvall, and Commission President Kenneth Roberts.
Douglas Budget
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
Fairfield Sun Times
Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard
HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
capcity.news
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
mybighornbasin.com
Accident on WY120 between Cody and Meeteetse, Roads Extremely Slick
UPDATE: WYDOT IS REPORTING THE ROAD IS OPEN AND CLEAR. Cody Beers, the public relation specialist for WYDOT, informed KODI about an accident on WY120 between Cody and Meeteetse this morning. The road is extremely slick. WYDOT writes, “Please stay home if you can. A tow truck is on the way, and the road may close. ”
county17.com
WYDOT: US 14A closing in the Bighorns Nov. 21 due to significant snow, strong winds, low traffic
CASPER, Wyo. — U.S. Highway 14A in the Bighorn Mountains will close for the season at noon Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is in response to significant snow, strong winds and minimal traffic, WYDOT said on Monday. WYDOT crews from Lovell and...
mybighornbasin.com
Oath of Honor Tradition Continues for New Deputies in Park County
Oath of Honor Tradition Continues for New Deputies in Park County. On November 8th, 2022, Sheriff Scott Steward continued an honored tradition that will once again be a part of the Park County Sheriff’s Office. As they begin their Law Enforcement careers, New Deputies will be asked to take an “Oath of Honor,” for the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
Man facing 5 felony charges related to Montana cattle killing
The felony criminal mischief charges each carry a possible penalty of up to 10 years in a prison or a fine of up to $50,000 or both.
Amber Alert Update: Suspect Quit Job, Victim Skipped School, Photos Included
An Amber Alert was issued earlier on Thursday regarding a 14-year-old girl named Gracelyn Pratt, who is believed to have been kidnapped by 36-year-old James Martin. Gracelyn's legal guardian, Josselyn Jeanne, posted an update last night regarding her missing daughter. "Everyone, my daughter Gracelyn is missing," Jeanne wrote in a...
89 Year Old Wyoming Man Found Upside Down In A Hole
Just imagine yourself as 89 years old, stuck, upside down, in a deep hole, and calling for help. Sounds like you're having a nightmare and need to wake up. It happened in Basin Wyoming and thankfully a couple of men were arriving on the scene to check on the progress of the work being done.
Comments / 1