Mount’s Career Center holds business job fair

Mount Saint Mary College grad Matthew Connoly ’21, a Senior Associate at PKF O’Connor Davies, spoke with students at the Business Job Fair. Mount Saint Mary College’s Career Center and local companies gave Business students internship, career, and networking opportunities at the Business Job Fair on Wednesday, November 9.

