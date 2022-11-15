Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
obxtoday.com
Raymond Steve Ebertowski
Raymond Steve “Ski” Ebertowski, 82, of Ivor, Virginia sailed his final voyage on November 13, 2022, in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Raymond was born in Grafton, North Dakota on December 25, 1939. He is survived by his daughter Angela Rae Ebertowski, and two grandchildren, Fenton (17), and Addison (13), of Kill Devil Hills, NC. He is also survived by his two brothers David Ebertowski, East Grand Forks, MN and Kenny (Karen) Ebertowski, Bemidji, MN and his two sisters, Theresa (Terry) Boushey, Lakeland, FL, and Susan (Patrick) Kenney, Detroit Lakes, MN. He was preceded in death by his son Raymond Steve Ebertowski, Jr., his parents William (Bill) Ebertowski and Sarah (Gerszewski) Ebertowski and siblings, Mary Kennedy, Jeanette (Cookie) Rennon, and Leon Ebertowski.
obxtoday.com
Sara Lee Styron
Sara Lee Styron, “Secky,” 74, passed on November 7, 2022, at her home in Hatteras, NC. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on April 19,1948. Sara is predeceased by her parents, Otis and Mary Styron and her sister Catherine Styron Bulman. She leaves behind her sister Judy Styron of Colorado as well as family and friends too numerous to mention, and her beloved dog “Weezy.”
obxtoday.com
Bettye Lou Murphy
Bettye Lou Wood Murphy, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC went to be with her heavenly father on November 14th, 2022. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 27th, 1934 to the late Guy Morgan Wood and Lou Williams Wood, she was the widow of Edward H. Murphy who preceded her in death after fifty-seven years of marriage. Mrs. Murphy was a life-time member of Corinth Baptist Church where she taught the Golden Circle Sunday school class. She attended mission trips to Thailand, West Virginia, and New York and never missed the opportunity to share God’s love with those she met.
obxtoday.com
James F. Scott
James (Jimmy) F. Scott died peacefully on November 15, 2022 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Scott, and a grandson-in-law, Cliff Bright. He is survived by his son, John (Patrice) Scott; his granddaughter, Jenny Bright; grandson, J. F. Scott; his great-granddaughter, Zoie Bright; and a host of other family members.
obxtoday.com
Sam P. Staples
Legendary and much beloved lifelong Camden County resident Sam P Staples (“Sam I Am”), age 74, passed in the early morning of Friday, November 11, 2002. Everybody that knew Sam loved him and his wit. Sam had many friends and no enemies. Freehearted Sam is already missed by all. Sam, a Veteran, passed away on Veteran’s Day. Gone too soon!
obxtoday.com
Susan West
Susan West of Buxton, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, after a brief illness. Susan was born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 1, 1949. She was a graduate of Towson State University. She worked for the Maryland Historical Society before moving to Hatteras Island in the 1970s and marrying Rob West, a commercial fisherman.
obxtoday.com
David Shook
David Shook passed away peacefully November 11, 2022, while on vacation in Nags Head, NC. He resided in Johnson City, Tennessee, with his loving wife, Sherry, and his “Baby Dog” Boo. David was born February 18, 1957, in Valdese, NC. He was preceded in death by his father,...
obxtoday.com
Mary Parker
Mary Elizabeth Parker, age 84, of Currituck, NC died on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehab Center. She was born in Currituck, NC on January 3, 1938 to John Parker and Virginia Voliva Parker. She is survived by two daughters, Becky Dowdy Baggett (Robert) of Jarvisburg, NC...
obxtoday.com
William James Crodick, III
William James Crodick, III of Knotts Island, NC passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 11, 2022. He was 52 years old. Will was born on December 23, 1969 in Portsmouth, VA to William James Crodick, Jr and Patti Ann Crodick. Will graduated from Churchland High School in Portsmouth,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Lunch-To-Go Fundraiser for OBX Room in the Inn
Enjoy Lunch to Go and support OBX Room In The Inn, Dare County’s Faith Based Homeless Shelter Program. Sunday, December 4th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
obxtoday.com
‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’ event set for December 10 at College of the Albemarle – Elizabeth City
College of The Albemarle (COA) is pleased to join Visit Elizabeth City to host a “Cocoa Crawl” event at COA – Elizabeth City’s Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail. The event will be held on December 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to noon and is free and open to the public.
obxtoday.com
Outer Banks SPCA Pet(s) of the Week: Frankie & Vampy
The Outer Banks SPCA Pet(s) of the Week are the featured feline pair, Frankie and Vampy. Frankie and Vampy are a bonded duo who, together, are very sweet and playful: Frankie loves to cuddle and would rather be in your arms, while Vampy loves to play!. To adopt Frankie and...
obxtoday.com
ICYMI: “Ruby” the Capitol Christmas Tree makes a stop in Manteo
Sunday afternoon was quite an exciting one for residents of Manteo, North Carolina as “Ruby” the Capitol Hill Christmas Tree made a pit stop at the Fort Raleigh National Historic Site. Inquisitive visitors of all ages were able to take a glimpse at the tree before it continued the journey to Washington D.C.
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.
Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
Shrinking Outer Banks: Major efforts underway to save the beaches
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The calming crash of ocean waves along the Outer Banks has attracted families here for generations. "All my children grew up on these beaches, my mother used to come with my grandmother and us and my great aunt," said Pam McFaden, of Virginia. Times have...
obxtoday.com
Town of Manteo announces upcoming Christmas activities, events
Tradition, sparkle, laughter, and joy all wrapped up with holiday spirit. There is something so very special about Christmas in Manteo! It is a time of festivities, celebrating community, and Christmas cheer!. Kicking off the holiday season and keeping with tradition, the Town Christmas tree will shine ever so bright...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City homicide reported, information sought
The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday night. According to an ECPD press release, on November 15, 2022 at around 10:43 p.m., officers responded to a report of five gunshots in the area of Bunnells Avenue and Washington Street. “Once officers arrived in the area,...
Man elected to Currituck board of education dies
A man recently elected to serve on the Currituck County Board of Education has died.
WAVY News 10
Police: Man killed in Elizabeth City shooting
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An Elizabeth City man was killed Tuesday after he was shot multiple times, police said. Elizabeth City Police responded to a report of five gunshots in the area of Bunnells Avenue and Washington Street around 10:43 p.m. When they arrived, officers found Roderick White, 41, a resident in the 800 block of Bunnells Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Outer Banks homes keep falling into the ocean, and septic tanks causing issues
RODANTHE, N.C. — When multiple houses along a stretch of the Outer Banks fell into the ocean earlier this year, it captured national attention. Now, as even more homes are at risk of being taken, groups are coming together to figure out how to keep the homes standing. Millions...
Comments / 0