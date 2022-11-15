ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica to reintroduce Krystal into Charleston area

By Sophie Brams
 4 days ago

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Multimedia personality, Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey is bringing bite-sized burgers back to the Lowcountry.

Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, who doubles as his business partner, have become the latest celebrities to ink a franchise deal with regional burger chain, Krystal.

The exterior of a Krystal restaurant in Alabaster, Ala., is shown on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, after the Georgia-based company sought federal bankruptcy protection. The company, which calls itself the South’s oldest restaurant chain, is known for its tiny hamburgers and late-night service. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

The couple plans to open and co-brand six locations beginning in early 2023. The first will be in their hometown of Moncks Corner in Berkeley County.

“The Krystal restaurant brand is known for bringing quality ingredients and creativity to customers and we are proud to be franchise owners and even prouder to be providing jobs for our folks by investing in our home state,” Charlamagne Tha God and Jessica said.

In addition to serving up the chain’s iconic square-shaped sliders, Charlamagne Tha God and Jessica will work with the Krystal team to specially design each location for a “unique dining experience,” according to a Nov. 14 release.

“We want the Krystal brand to continue to be part of the culture and fabric of the communities we serve and we look forward to doing so in our own unique Southern style with a little bit of swag,” Managing Partner of Krystal Restaurants Jonathan Childs said. “Both Charlamagne and Jessica embody these qualities & we’re ecstatic to bring Krystal to the greater Charleston area and expand our footprint nationally.”

Founded in Chatanooga, Tenn. in 1932, Krystal now operates more than 300 locations across the southeast. According to its website, the only current South Carolina locations are in Aiken and North Augusta.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

