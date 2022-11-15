Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for info on woman found dead in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking members of the public for information regarding the death of 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly in Potter County.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Lilly was found dead Sunday morning on North Givens Avenue between US-287 and Broadway. Lilly’s body was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to a post made to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers’ Facebook page, an investigation into the event is ongoing. If members of the community have any information on the case, they are asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, provide an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers’ website or by using the P3 Tips mobile application.

“Anyone who’s had any contact with our victim, anybody who’s known Miss Lilly, has seen her, talked to her recently. Any type of information like that would be very beneficial,” Sgt. Jonathan Gates, one of the two investigators on the case from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, previously told MyHighPlains.com.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

