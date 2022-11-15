ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Google to pay Virginia $10 million in consumer privacy violation settlement

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvQJv_0jBbFPJQ00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following a four-year investigation, Google has agreed to pay Virginia $10 million to settle accusations that they intentionally hid the scope of their tracking services from users.

The money came as part of a wider settlement with 40 states — totaling $391 million — who opened a joint investigation in 2018 following reports that Google was recording the movements of users even when they opted out of tracking.

Charlottesville community mourns the loss of three University of Virginia football players killed in shooting

Effectively, the investigation found that Google misled users by hiding the “Location History” setting and failing to warn them that another setting — “Web & App Activity” — also gave the company extensive location information.

“It is imperative that companies take customers’ personal data protection seriously and are transparent and direct about the data collected,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

In addition to the monetary settlement, Google is also required to make several changes to its privacy practices, including adding informational pop-ups when users adjust location settings, prominently displaying information on locations tracking and publishing a “Location Technologies” website that details the full extent of Google’s tracking practices.

Google and other major technology companies have faced enormous pushback not only in the United States , but in Europe and Asia , where the tech giants’ have been hit with multi-billion dollar fines for flouting anti-trust and privacy laws.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

no negativity
4d ago

as much as I use thrm would be nice to see it panned out to us! where do these funds go to now or used?

Reply(1)
3
Related
WDBJ7.com

Governor unveils plan to increase supply of affordable housing

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin Friday unveiled his administration’s “Make Virginia Home” plan, promoting an increase in the supply of “attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth.”. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth,...
VIRGINIA STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Food Distributor Plans $275M Virginia Warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that World Class Distribution Inc., a distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Dominion Energy Virginia responds to AFP story: ‘Smart’ meters are safe

Dominion Energy Virginia responded to a story about customers having their electricity cut off because they refused the installation of “smart” meters. According to Dominion Energy spokesman Jeremy Slayton, Milton Williams and Aeron Mack of Fauquier County were notified twice before their electricity service was cut off for using “unapproved, unsafe meters.”
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
The Center Square

Virginia revenue exceeds forecasts again as session is two months away

(The Center Square) – With the Virginia legislative session just two months away, the state’s general revenue collections were above forecasts again in the month of October, according to the office of the secretary of finance. “Wage growth and price inflation have supported tax collections so far this year.” Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings said in a statement. “However, changing economic conditions and Fed policy are heightening our concerns about growth in the second half of the fiscal year. Aggressive actions by the Federal Reserve...
VIRGINIA STATE
C. Heslop

Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 Months

You can apply for financial aid if you are a cash-strapped resident in this area. Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, finalized details for a guaranteed income program. What happens after applications processing later in the year? About 170 applicants will get monthly $500 payments for two years. (source)
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Lottery Board approves Portsmouth casino’s license

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino facility operator’s license for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth’s facility in a 7-0 vote Tuesday. It followed a review process of its application materials and an extensive background investigation. “The gaming landscape in Virginia continues to evolve...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy