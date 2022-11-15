Read full article on original website
DeSoto Times Today
Musselwhite encouraged over I-55 widening prospects
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is more encouraged than ever that Mississippi lawmakers now see the urgent need to widen Interstate 55 following a recent visit by a delegation from DeSoto County calling for action. Musselwhite travelled to the state capitol last week with representatives from the county Board...
Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim. That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said. FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on...
wtva.com
Flu breakout in schools
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
DeSoto Times Today
Lendmark opens office in Olive Branch
Lendmark Financial Services, a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, has opened a new location in Olive Branch,expanding its presence throughout the Magnolia State. The office is located at 5036 Goodman Rd., Suite 120. The Olive Branch location marks Lendmark’s ninth branch in Mississippi. Lendmark anticipates serving...
DeSoto, Tate County events to help people file for unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — One in ten people in Mississippi has unclaimed money waiting for them and DeSoto County is working with the State Treasury to help them claim that money. Staff from the State Treasurer's office will be in DeSoto County and Tate County on Tuesday, November 29,...
desotocountynews.com
Cooking up new ways to help animals in need
Photo: The Horn Lake Animal Shelter is in dire need of pet adoptions with over 90 dogs at a facility that should have a capacity of only 45 dogs. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Coffee shop owner works to have HVAC system installed for shelter’s kennels. During the day, I Need Coffee...
hottytoddy.com
Ice Skating, Santa, Art Markets Return to Oxford for Holly Jolly Holidays
The third annual Holly Jolly Holidays is making its return to Oxford at the Old Armory Pavilion this holiday season. Visit Oxford is bringing a real ice-skating rink back for an extended period of time. Locals and visitors will have a larger skating surface and even more opportunities to skate.
livability.com
Tech Talent is Flocking to This Mississippi Town
A vibrant business climate makes this region a top spot for tech startups and talent. An enviable quality of life, access to a wide range of business resources and a spirit of innovation attract top talent to the Oxford-Lafayette County region’s burgeoning technology sector. Startups, such as Nicholas Air,...
MS law forces woman to buy her stolen Rolex back from pawn shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman has been trying to get her stolen Rolex watch from a pawn shop for over six months. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, had her home broken into back in April. Around 6 p.m., she noticed a car slowing down outside of her home, but thought nothing […]
Man who hijacked plane in Tupelo, MS dies in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Corey Wayne Patterson, 29, died at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida on Nov. 14. According to the Federal Bureau of […]
Memphis man gets 12 years for killing father, daughter in Pickwick Lake boat crash
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man who admitted to killing a father and his daughter in a boating crash on Pickwick Lake was sentenced Monday to 12 years in jail, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by...
hottytoddy.com
Saturday Car Show to Benefit Local Family
The OD Smith Lodge No. 33 of Oxford is holding a car show this weekend that will benefit a local family. On Saturday, the first OD Smith Lodge No. 33 Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette County Arena. There is still time...
Ole Miss Drops in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings
The Ole Miss Rebels look to climb toward a 10-win season when they face Arkansas on Saturday.
actionnews5.com
MLGW offers free space heaters and electric blankets to Shelby County residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis, Light Gas and Water has partnered with Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc., to distribute 100 space heaters and electric blankets―low-income seniors and disabled residents may qualify. Only online applications will be accepted through Nov. 30 or until all units have been committed. Qualified applications will...
Ezekiel Kelly indicted in DeSoto County
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — The Southaven Police presented Ezekiel Kelly to a grand jury on Wednesday, November 9. A true bill was returned with the following charges: receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ezekiel Kelly was previously indicted on 26 charges related to the shooting rampage in […]
Mississippi officials: ‘gas station drugs’ still major danger to community
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
Armed man captured at MS school escapes from police
This story has been updated with the suspect’s correct name, based on information from police. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man who allegedly brought a gun to a Mississippi high school basketball game last week escaped police custody and is now on the run. Christopher Bernard Mohammed, Jr. of Southaven, Mississippi is the subject of […]
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Pole Vaulter John Scott Kendricks signs with Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE – Pole vaulter John Scott Kendricks of Oxford, Mississippi, signed a national letter of intent with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kendricks heads into his senior high school season with a career best of 16 feet, 9.5 inches (5.12), which won the 2022 adidas Outdoor Nationals title. Kendricks produced an...
nwahomepage.com
Dalton Wagner to return for Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE — Dalton Wagner missed the LSU game, but he will return for No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday night. It’s only appropriate the talented Wagner returns since it’s also Senior Night at Razorback Stadium. This is his sixth season for the Razorbacks after signing with them in the Class of 2017. Sam Pittman is his third head football coach at Arkansas and Wagner said Tuesday things have changed since he signed out of Spring Grove (Ill.) Richmond Burton High School.
Mississippi officials investigating after train collides with vehicle Sunday
Mississippi authorities are investigating after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Nettleton Police Department report that the collision occurred at approximately noon Sunday afternoon near Will Robbins Highway and Buchanan Street. Officials say the vehicle was reportedly stuck on the tracks when it was hit...
