Oxford, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

DeSoto Times Today

Musselwhite encouraged over I-55 widening prospects

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is more encouraged than ever that Mississippi lawmakers now see the urgent need to widen Interstate 55 following a recent visit by a delegation from DeSoto County calling for action. Musselwhite travelled to the state capitol last week with representatives from the county Board...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
wtva.com

Flu breakout in schools

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
DeSoto Times Today

Lendmark opens office in Olive Branch

Lendmark Financial Services, a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, has opened a new location in Olive Branch,expanding its presence throughout the Magnolia State. The office is located at 5036 Goodman Rd., Suite 120. The Olive Branch location marks Lendmark’s ninth branch in Mississippi. Lendmark anticipates serving...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
desotocountynews.com

Cooking up new ways to help animals in need

Photo: The Horn Lake Animal Shelter is in dire need of pet adoptions with over 90 dogs at a facility that should have a capacity of only 45 dogs. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Coffee shop owner works to have HVAC system installed for shelter’s kennels. During the day, I Need Coffee...
HORN LAKE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ice Skating, Santa, Art Markets Return to Oxford for Holly Jolly Holidays

The third annual Holly Jolly Holidays is making its return to Oxford at the Old Armory Pavilion this holiday season. Visit Oxford is bringing a real ice-skating rink back for an extended period of time. Locals and visitors will have a larger skating surface and even more opportunities to skate.
OXFORD, MS
livability.com

Tech Talent is Flocking to This Mississippi Town

A vibrant business climate makes this region a top spot for tech startups and talent. An enviable quality of life, access to a wide range of business resources and a spirit of innovation attract top talent to the Oxford-Lafayette County region’s burgeoning technology sector. Startups, such as Nicholas Air,...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Man who hijacked plane in Tupelo, MS dies in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Corey Wayne Patterson, 29, died at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida on Nov. 14. According to the Federal Bureau of […]
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Saturday Car Show to Benefit Local Family

The OD Smith Lodge No. 33 of Oxford is holding a car show this weekend that will benefit a local family. On Saturday, the first OD Smith Lodge No. 33 Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette County Arena. There is still time...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Ezekiel Kelly indicted in DeSoto County

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — The Southaven Police presented Ezekiel Kelly to a grand jury on Wednesday, November 9. A true bill was returned with the following charges: receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ezekiel Kelly was previously indicted on 26 charges related to the shooting rampage in […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Armed man captured at MS school escapes from police

This story has been updated with the suspect’s correct name, based on information from police. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man who allegedly brought a gun to a Mississippi high school basketball game last week escaped police custody and is now on the run. Christopher Bernard Mohammed, Jr. of Southaven, Mississippi is the subject of […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Pole Vaulter John Scott Kendricks signs with Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE – Pole vaulter John Scott Kendricks of Oxford, Mississippi, signed a national letter of intent with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kendricks heads into his senior high school season with a career best of 16 feet, 9.5 inches (5.12), which won the 2022 adidas Outdoor Nationals title. Kendricks produced an...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Dalton Wagner to return for Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE — Dalton Wagner missed the LSU game, but he will return for No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday night. It’s only appropriate the talented Wagner returns since it’s also Senior Night at Razorback Stadium. This is his sixth season for the Razorbacks after signing with them in the Class of 2017. Sam Pittman is his third head football coach at Arkansas and Wagner said Tuesday things have changed since he signed out of Spring Grove (Ill.) Richmond Burton High School.
OXFORD, MS

