Charlottesville, VA

Hundreds gather at University of Virginia to remember students killed in campus shooting

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — The Rotunda at the University of Virginia served as a backdrop for a grieving campus Monday night, a day after a shooting that left three members of the school’s football team dead and other people hurt.

Hundreds gather on the the lawn for a student-organized vigil to remember and to honor Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry.

University of Virginia Shooting | About the Victims

Police said Chandler, Davis, and Perry were among UVA students who returned to Charlottesville from a class trip to Washington, D.C. when another student, Christopher Darnell Jones, shot them and two other people. Officers in Henrico County found Jones Monday morning and took him into custody. The location was 75 to 90 minutes from campus.

Names released of 3 killed in University of Virginia shooting; suspect in custody

“We have this saying in my country that if one part of your community is hurting, your whole, entire community is hurting. It’s like your arm or your body hurting, and I just felt that,” said one student who paid his respects at the vigil Monday night.

“It’s just absolutely surreal, you know. There’s no meaning in any of this,” another student said. “These guys had a future, and just the senseless violence is just crazy, and it really makes you question the general trend, right, like, how much long is this going to continue?”

Candles remained at The Rotunda, long after the vigil ended.

University of Virginia President James Ryan said the administration was planning to have a more formal service.

