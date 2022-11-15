ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forestdale, AL

‘They forgot about me’: Woman wakes up inside empty doctor’s office

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
FORESTDALE, Ala. — A woman says she believes a doctor forgot about her after she woke up inside a room at an office to find that everyone else had left.

In a Facebook Live video on Nov. 10 that has been viewed more than 83,000 times, Dianne King said she woke up inside a patient room where she was being seen at an urgent care to discover she was alone. The video was made inside the American Family Care clinic in Forestdale.

“Do I have my test results? No, because they forgot about me,” King said in the video. “I mean, who leaves a patient laying in the room?”

In the video, King walks through different rooms, the waiting area and eventually the parking lot, showing them all to be empty.

King said that she’s concerned about the fact that she was seemingly forgotten.

“The way I thought about it was, yeah I was sick, and you know, maybe flu-like symptoms, sore throat whatever. But it could have been way worse,” King told WPMI. “In my mind, that’s what I thought about — what if it was someone who was having a severe cardiac issue or a stroke? They could have come back the next morning to a dead body, versus a video of somebody walking around and that’s scary to think about.”

King told AL.com that a regional manager contacted her to apologize.

“She said they were looking into it and take it very seriously,” King said. “She apologized and said that’s not the American Family Care way.”

King said there’s no excuse for what happened.

“I’m a nurse. I’ve been a nurse my whole life,” King told AL.com. “I know things get hectic, things get busy, but you don’t just forget a whole patient.”

American Family Care did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

