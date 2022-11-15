ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

VCU Police looking for hit-and-run suspect from October incident

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a driver who hit a student with their truck on the corner of West Main Street and North Belvidere Street before driving away.

According to VCU Police, at around 10:24 a.m. on Oct. 22, a VCU student heading west on West Main Street was trying to cross North Belvidere Street when they were hit in the face by the side mirror of a dark grey four-door Toyota Tundra with an open-end trailer.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gb4mJ_0jBbEL8N00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7j1u_0jBbEL8N00
Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run FedEx truck driver, police say

The driver briefly slowed down but continued heading north on North Belvidere Street. Police have not been able to find the truck or identify its driver.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information about the driver or truck is asked to call VCU Police at 804-828-1196.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Police search for second suspect in armed robbery

Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, officers were called to the area of Danville Street and Stonewall Avenue in response to a complaint of a gunshot. A short while later, according to the police, a male with non-life-threatening blunt force wounds to his face walked into John Randolph Medical Center.
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has been hospitalized in Richmond after a shooting in Richmond’s northside Thursday evening. Just after 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 17, police were called to the 400 block of West Charity Street on the report of a shooting. Police say they found a man with...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Crime Report – Nov. 11-17, 2022

– Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, and attempted larceny from automobiles at a single-family home Nov. 11 at 4 a.m. 5300 block of Gillespie Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen with animal neglect at a...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy