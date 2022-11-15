ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Candidate background, partisan makeup shaped Michigan’s 7th District outcome

The November midterm elections were one of the first tests of Michigan’s newly drawn congressional districts following the 2020 census. Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission drew the 7th District to be one of the most competitive in the state and in the nation with a slight Democratic lean. If the district were in use in 2020, voters in the area would have voted for President Joe Biden by less than 1% during the general election.
UIA names Deloitte to replace current unemployment system

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is moving to contract with the professional services company Deloitte to help the agency replace a key part of its technology. Unemployment agency Director Julia Dale said residents can expect its system to be more user friendly and responsive. She said it will also be easier for agency staff to work on.
MSU seeks childcare providers for community-based nutrition program

Michigan State University is recruiting childcare providers across the state to participate in a nutrition awareness initiative. The Growing Healthy Eaters program wants to find 100 childcare providers from some of Michigan’s most economically distressed areas and provide them with free nutrition education. The goal is to give the...
