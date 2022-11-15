ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

72-year-old man killed in Cullman crash

By Monica Nakashima
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32D1SZ_0jBbDwJh00

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 72-year-old Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Caudle was transported to UAB Hospital after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He died at the hospital due to his injuries.

Inmate serving time for Mobile robberies killed at Alabama prison

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on Cullman County 437 near Hathcock Road, approximately one mile west of the Cullman city limits.

Nothing further is available as ALEA troopers continue to investigate.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

67-year-old Vinemont man killed in car wreck

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Vinemont man was killed after he was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County on Thursday. Alvin Gillon, 67, was critically injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Gillon was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated. Gillon died on Friday due to his injuries.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Pedestrian seriously injured in Huntsville crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officials confirm a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Huntsville. HEMSI emergency crews took the person to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. The crash happened at University Drive and Pulaski Pike. Huntsville Police are investigating the crash.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Vinemont man killed in crash Tuesday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — One person was killed and another injured in a crash near Hanceville Tuesday. The Alabama State Troopers reported Kenneth Coleman, 43, was killed when the vehicle he was driving, left the road, and struck a ditch and a tree. A passenger in the vehicle was...
HANCEVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 18

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 18, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Schneider Rd. S.E; cash. November 16. domestic violence-3rd degree; Brunner St. N.W. November 17. theft of property-4th degree, criminal trespassing-3rd degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

State inmate found dead in cell at Alabama prison

An Alabama state inmate was found dead in his private cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County, a coroner’s office reported early Friday. The victim, Antoine Devaugh Rudolph, 33, was found in his private cell unresponsive just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates reported.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle call Wednesday night. The accident happened at the Pulaski Pike and University Drive intersection. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the driver remained at the scene. HEMSI’s Don Webster says...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama road closed due to crash

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — From Springville Fire Department:. Marietta Road at the railroad tracks is closed until further notice due to an 18-wheeler accident. Please avoid this area. Will post when the road has been reopened.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

63K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy