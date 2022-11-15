ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Joby Swallows
3d ago

Just about every farm I pass in Iowa these days has a nice new house sitting on it. They are living pretty good on taxpayer funded welfare.

Nobody in particular
3d ago

I'm guessing the farmers with the winning bid had considerable equity they could tap into for the new land purchase. I would think the north-heading interest rates would create serious headwinds for land values, but it doesn't seem to be playing out that way. At least not yet.

siouxcountyradio.com

Possible Record Price Paid For Farmland in Iowa

There might be a new record price paid for Iowa agland. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realth and Auction of Rock Valley handled the sale last Friday. He says they had several bidders for the land, all of whom were local farmers. He says the farm sold for $30,000 per acre, believing that might be a new record for the state of Iowa. Last month, 53 acres of Plymouth County land sold for over 26-thousand dollars an acre between Marcus and Remsen.
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska

The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
NEBRASKA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Hunting Season Opens Amidst Increased Cougar Sightings

This year has been a big one for cougar and mountain lion sightings across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. And those numbers seem to be on an upward trend; something that may keep local hunters on their toes this year. According to a recent report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa’s Smallest County is Also Its Newest [PHOTOS]

Iowa's smallest county is also the one that was most recently incorporated. Osceola County is in the state's far northwest corner and was formed in 1871. On January 1, 1872, the county government conferred for the first time. The first courthouse, constructed of wood, was built in November of the following year and simultaneously served as the conference chamber, school, and church. In September 1903, the second courthouse was finished and was wired for electricity in October 1915.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records

The Iowa Board of Nursing recently sanctioned several Iowa nurses for offenses that include the theft of patients’ painkillers, medication errors and the falsification of patient records. One such case involves Joanna May of Oskaloosa, who was the focus of a complaint filed with the board in October 2020. The complaint alleged May misappropriated hydrocodone […] The post Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa State Fair Food Icon Leaves Behind a Sweet Legacy

You'd better snatch up a container of ready-to-bake Barksdale's cookies while you can, through November 27, because sales are likely to explode with the news that the founder of one of the Iowa State Fair's signature treats has passed away. KCCI reports that Joe Barksdale passed away at age 95....
IOWA STATE
WOWT

94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rare earth metal mining coming to Nebraska

SYRACUSE, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us don’t know what niobium is. But when it’s added to steel, it doubles its strength. Currently, we import all of it. But that will change when a company starts mining for it in southeastern Nebraska. “You probably don’t look at cars...
NEBRASKA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa’s Giving Crew Distributing Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals

At the time of writing this, it's hard to believe Thanksgiving is only 6 days away. How has November gone by this quickly? With 6 days until turkey day, there is a group in Iowa called the Iowa Giving Crew, and they have been preparing to hand out over one thousand Thanksgiving meals through their "Give the Birds" program.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Rob Sand wins Iowa Auditor race as opponent concedes

Democrat Rob Sand will win reelection to a second term as Iowa Auditor, after his Republican opponent Todd Halbur conceded Friday afternoon. Sand received 2,893 more votes than Halbur in one of the closest races in Iowa this midterm election. Sand received 600,719 votes while Halbur got 597,826 votes. Sand...
IOWA STATE
stormlakeradio.com

Iowa Farmers Priorities Released for 2023 Farm Bill

Rural advocacy groups in Iowa have released their priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill, which is already being discussed in Washington, D-C. The Center for Rural Affairs has spent months gathering input from Iowa farmers, which the group wants lawmakers to consider. The Center is focusing on improving funding for crop insurance, more investment in conservation programs, and supporting entrepreneurial farmers. Those small farmers may otherwise be hesitant to take chances on progressive farming methods without a financial backstop.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Most commonly seen birds in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Iowa from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination

CAMANCHE, IOWA — A major manufacturer of toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment will pay for a new drinking water source or a water treatment system for Camanche in eastern Iowa. The town of about 4,600 residents lies across the Mississippi River from a 3M Company facility near Cordova, Illinois. The facility has […] The post Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
CAMANCHE, IA
