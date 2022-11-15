Read full article on original website
Joby Swallows
3d ago
Just about every farm I pass in Iowa these days has a nice new house sitting on it. They are living pretty good on taxpayer funded welfare.
Reply(6)
6
Nobody in particular
3d ago
I'm guessing the farmers with the winning bid had considerable equity they could tap into for the new land purchase. I would think the north-heading interest rates would create serious headwinds for land values, but it doesn't seem to be playing out that way. At least not yet.
Reply
3
Related
It’s the Worst Named Town in Iowa and It’s Also the Most Expensive
Not only is this small town considered the most expensive place to live in the state, but it also has a name that is considered offensive by many. The name of the town hasn't always been thought of as taboo, but these days, jokes are often cracked at the town's expense.
siouxcountyradio.com
Possible Record Price Paid For Farmland in Iowa
There might be a new record price paid for Iowa agland. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realth and Auction of Rock Valley handled the sale last Friday. He says they had several bidders for the land, all of whom were local farmers. He says the farm sold for $30,000 per acre, believing that might be a new record for the state of Iowa. Last month, 53 acres of Plymouth County land sold for over 26-thousand dollars an acre between Marcus and Remsen.
KETV.com
Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska
The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
Hunting Season Opens Amidst Increased Cougar Sightings
This year has been a big one for cougar and mountain lion sightings across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. And those numbers seem to be on an upward trend; something that may keep local hunters on their toes this year. According to a recent report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural...
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
Iowa’s Smallest County is Also Its Newest [PHOTOS]
Iowa's smallest county is also the one that was most recently incorporated. Osceola County is in the state's far northwest corner and was formed in 1871. On January 1, 1872, the county government conferred for the first time. The first courthouse, constructed of wood, was built in November of the following year and simultaneously served as the conference chamber, school, and church. In September 1903, the second courthouse was finished and was wired for electricity in October 1915.
Iowa doctor drives tractor to work to raise rural healthcare awareness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rural healthcare is in crisis in Iowa. That’s why Dr. Rick Sidwell decided to drive his tractor 20 miles to Story County Medical Center to raise awareness. Dr. Sidwell said that the odds of dying from a medical emergency are much higher in rural areas which is something he wants to […]
Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records
The Iowa Board of Nursing recently sanctioned several Iowa nurses for offenses that include the theft of patients’ painkillers, medication errors and the falsification of patient records. One such case involves Joanna May of Oskaloosa, who was the focus of a complaint filed with the board in October 2020. The complaint alleged May misappropriated hydrocodone […] The post Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa State Fair Food Icon Leaves Behind a Sweet Legacy
You'd better snatch up a container of ready-to-bake Barksdale's cookies while you can, through November 27, because sales are likely to explode with the news that the founder of one of the Iowa State Fair's signature treats has passed away. KCCI reports that Joe Barksdale passed away at age 95....
WOWT
94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
WOWT
Rare earth metal mining coming to Nebraska
SYRACUSE, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us don’t know what niobium is. But when it’s added to steel, it doubles its strength. Currently, we import all of it. But that will change when a company starts mining for it in southeastern Nebraska. “You probably don’t look at cars...
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in Iowa
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Iowa this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, the Iowa-based supermarket chain Fareway Stores opened its newest Iowa grocery store location in Ogden.
Iowa’s Giving Crew Distributing Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals
At the time of writing this, it's hard to believe Thanksgiving is only 6 days away. How has November gone by this quickly? With 6 days until turkey day, there is a group in Iowa called the Iowa Giving Crew, and they have been preparing to hand out over one thousand Thanksgiving meals through their "Give the Birds" program.
Iowa’s Two First Ladies of the United States: A Look Back [PHOTOS]
Since George Washington became President of the United States in 1789, only 53 women have held the role of First Lady. Only two of them have been Iowa natives. Amazingly, they both served the nation in a 30-year period. The first Iowa-born woman to serve as First Lady was Lou...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
ktvo.com
Rob Sand wins Iowa Auditor race as opponent concedes
Democrat Rob Sand will win reelection to a second term as Iowa Auditor, after his Republican opponent Todd Halbur conceded Friday afternoon. Sand received 2,893 more votes than Halbur in one of the closest races in Iowa this midterm election. Sand received 600,719 votes while Halbur got 597,826 votes. Sand...
stormlakeradio.com
Iowa Farmers Priorities Released for 2023 Farm Bill
Rural advocacy groups in Iowa have released their priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill, which is already being discussed in Washington, D-C. The Center for Rural Affairs has spent months gathering input from Iowa farmers, which the group wants lawmakers to consider. The Center is focusing on improving funding for crop insurance, more investment in conservation programs, and supporting entrepreneurial farmers. Those small farmers may otherwise be hesitant to take chances on progressive farming methods without a financial backstop.
Corydon Times-Republican
Most commonly seen birds in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Iowa from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination
CAMANCHE, IOWA — A major manufacturer of toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment will pay for a new drinking water source or a water treatment system for Camanche in eastern Iowa. The town of about 4,600 residents lies across the Mississippi River from a 3M Company facility near Cordova, Illinois. The facility has […] The post Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
104.5 KDAT
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 16