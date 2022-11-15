Read full article on original website
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Oklahoma awarded nearly 7 Million from Google in largest multistate lawsuit to date
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Oklahoma, along with 39 other states, reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices. Officials say the investigation began after a 2018 AP article stated “Google records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to.”. “Google denied...
Oklahoma to receive more than $6.8 million in Google settlement
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney General John O’ Connor confirmed that Oklahoma and 39 other states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices. The investigation began in 2018 after it was revealed that Google tracked its users without their permission and even...
Toll road app now offered in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A mobile app that allows users to pay highway tolls is now being offered in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA). The PlusPass app allows drivers to pay tolls via credit card, PayPal, or cash. Users can load up to $500 in cash...
kgou.org
AM NewsBrief: Nov. 15, 2022
Fewer than two thirds of Oklahoma teens have gotten vaccinated against Human Papilloma Virus. Rates are even lower for those in rural areas. HPV is a sexually transmitted infection and can cause cervical cancer later in life. It’s common. The CDC estimates about 13 million Americans contract an HPV infection annually.
Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma Receives Huge Donation From Google
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is at work packing thousands of boxes with food for this holiday season. To help get food to more families, the Food Bank has partnered with Google. “It's sending that message that Google.org wants everybody to thrive,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of The Oklahoma...
kgou.org
Oklahoma Medical Association to continue political push through lobby for abortion exceptions
The Oklahoma State Medical Association says it will push during the next legislative session for exceptions to Oklahoma’s strict abortion laws. Pat Hall, long-time lobbyist for the trade group representing physicians, says OSMA plans to approach friendly state legislators about including exceptions around rape, incest, and the life of the mother.
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection...
Oklahoma Utility Regulators Fail To Reach Consensus On OG&E Rate Hike
Oklahoma’s three Corporation Commissioners did not reach a consensus on how to spread out an increased cost to OG&E customers. Last month, OG&E began a price increase of $9.72 per month for an average customer that will span two years. The utility claimed its “under-collected” roughly $500,000,000, prompting the price hike.
readfrontier.org
Even with millions in outside spending, an Oklahoma Democrat couldn’t win a statewide race. Now what?
With former Republican Joy Hofmeister running for governor, Oklahoma Democrats thought 2022 was their year, but it wasn’t. Oklahoma Democrats have until now focused the majority of their resources on unwinnable governor’s races at the expense of down-ticket candidates who have better chances of success. Republicans have dominated...
Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
Oklahoma to receive $2.5 billion from federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds – and more to come
Officials with the Biden Administration are laying out the money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and where it is headed for the Sooner State.
Stitt asks Federal Court to allow four new gaming compacts deemed illegal in state court
TULSA, Okla. — Attorneys for Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt argue in new filings four new tribal gaming compacts the governor signed back in 2020 are legal because of a U.S. Department of Interior decision they say overrides state court rulings. In new legal briefs filed Friday afternoon in Washington...
KOCO
Oklahoma Christmas ornament features three of state's most recognizable symbols
OKLAHOMA CITY — You can now put this year's official Friends of the Mansion Oklahoma Christmas ornament. The 2022 ornament features three of Oklahoma's most recognizable state symbols – mistletoe, Indiangrass and the Oklahoma redbud tree. The ornament costs $16.29 plus tax. Mistletoe was originally chosen as the...
KOCO
Who has the right to make gaming compacts with Oklahoma tribes?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Who has the right to make gaming compacts with Oklahoma tribes?. That’s the focus of a new argument posed in a legal fight between the governor and four of Oklahoma’s largest tribes. This was a big deal back in 2020 because Stitt entered into...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
KOCO
Oklahoma voters have approved several major initiatives through state questions
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters have approved several major initiatives through state questions. An Oklahoma lawmaker is sounding the alarm on a proposal that he said would make it harder for voters to pass these measures in the future. Oklahoma voters have used their power to enact sweeping policy change over the past few years.
KOCO
Oklahoma company changing the way doctors perform surgery
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma company is changing the way doctors perform surgery. They just got Food and Drug Administration clearance for their innovative "Augmented Reality Software." "The technology has huge potential and could someday be as normal as doing normal surgery or having a tv monitor in front...
KOCO
Children standing in cold, missing class due to shortage of bus drivers in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Children are waiting in the cold and missing the start of class because of late school buses. It is a problem parents said is getting worse. They said they just can’t find enough people willing to drive the buses and they’re urging parents to be patient.
KOCO
Dozens of teachers at Oklahoma schools woke up with extra money for classrooms
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Teachers always try to go above and beyond for their students. More often than not, teachers are left holding the bill for special projects. For dozens of teachers at Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools, their wish list was answered. On Tuesday, 23 teachers woke up with extra...
Comments / 1