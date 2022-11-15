ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KRMG

Oklahoma to receive more than $6.8 million in Google settlement

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney General John O’ Connor confirmed that Oklahoma and 39 other states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices. The investigation began in 2018 after it was revealed that Google tracked its users without their permission and even...
KRMG

Toll road app now offered in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A mobile app that allows users to pay highway tolls is now being offered in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA). The PlusPass app allows drivers to pay tolls via credit card, PayPal, or cash. Users can load up to $500 in cash...
kgou.org

AM NewsBrief: Nov. 15, 2022

Fewer than two thirds of Oklahoma teens have gotten vaccinated against Human Papilloma Virus. Rates are even lower for those in rural areas. HPV is a sexually transmitted infection and can cause cervical cancer later in life. It’s common. The CDC estimates about 13 million Americans contract an HPV infection annually.
KRMG

Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
KOCO

Oklahoma company changing the way doctors perform surgery

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma company is changing the way doctors perform surgery. They just got Food and Drug Administration clearance for their innovative "Augmented Reality Software." "The technology has huge potential and could someday be as normal as doing normal surgery or having a tv monitor in front...
