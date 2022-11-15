ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Peoria police arrest teen in connection with deadly shooting of 15-year-old

By Andy Kravetz, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQul4_0jBbDb1g00

PEORIA− A Peoria teenager has been arrested by the Peoria Police Department in connection with a homicide that occurred this month.

According to Peoria County Jail records, Erick D. Jackson, 18, who lives in the 400 block of West McClure Avenue, was booked into the jail at 9:23 p.m. Monday night on the charge of first-degree murder. He was also booked on charges of criminal trespass and domestic battery in connection with two unrelated incidents.

In a news release Tuesday, Semone Roth, a Peoria police spokeswoman, confirmed that Jackson was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Merian "Jack" Smith on Nov. 7

Smith died two days after the shooting in the 500 block of West Gift Avenue . Police responded to the area after three alerts from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that 21 rounds had been fired.

'Life of the party': Peoria High student was typical teen who loved dogs, sports and family

When officers arrived on the scene, they located two boys with apparent gunshot wounds. Smith was brought to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. The other boy lived, but his condition wasn't known.

Download the Journal Star app to stay updated on this story and other breaking news

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Peoria police at (309) 494-8480, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria police arrest teen in connection with deadly shooting of 15-year-old

Comments / 11

SavageQueenB
3d ago

2) but u also got some who have no adult positive role models or a absent parent or parents to tell them and show them violence, taking someone's life isn't the answer or solution..so they see whatever adult who acts like they care about them they saw they handled it with violence or killing someone so they feel that's the only way to solve it..

Reply
3
SavageQueenB
3d ago

3) U got parents or other positive role models afraid to handle situations the ol fashioned way spanking their kids because the kids want to assume it's a form of abuse so they threaten to report it..u got some parents agree with it takes a village to raise our children but it don't apply to their children just everyone else's..u got adults teaching their children it's okay treat and talk to anyone else disrespectful but they can't do it to their own family that's not right either..

Reply(2)
2
SavageQueenB
3d ago

Very sad what happened to this young man 🕊🕊..Even sadder our children nowadays parents aren't paying enough attention to our children more because most of the time there's signs in clear sight and we just look past it like it's not even there, they'll get over it, or we think just a simple chit chat is good enough or telling our children we've been down the same road or same situations and how we don't want them to do the same thing we did or how someone else did etc. But nowadays that isn't enough u got to stay on ur children and show them by example..we got the news and social media all talking about all this but u never know what our children are thinking about it some look at as ok that's messed up I could never do that or never do that to someone..

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police looking for missing man

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Police Department (PPD) is requesting the public to be on the lookout for a missing person. Austin Burnett was last seen on Nov. 12 at approximately 8:09 a.m. in downtown Peoria. He is described as a white male, 25 years old, approximately 6’2” tall, approximately 170.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen involved with April shooting arrested Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenage suspect wanted in an April shooting has been arrested by Peoria Police, according to a press release Friday morning. 19-year-old Jahmahn E. Williams was a suspect in a shooting that occurred on April 12 at the Hedgehill apartments in Peoria. A man and a woman were both shot and taken to the hospital, and the woman was considered to be in critical condition at that time.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police investigate Rainbow Circle shooting incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the area of Rainbow Circle Wednesday night. According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 9:22 p.m., where they located evidence that shots had been fired. The circumstances...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: 1 person wounded as Peoria Police probe 50 shots fired on south side

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was wounded Friday after three ShotSpotter alerts indicated 50 gunshots were fired in just a couple of minutes time on Peoria’s south side. Peoria Police said in a news release they received a ShotSpotter alert of 35 rounds fired in the 2700 block of West Montana just before 12:40 p.m. When police got there, they received another ShotSpotter alert of five rounds fired in the 2300 block of West Grinnell. The third ShotSpotter alert indicated 10 rounds fired in the 1500 block of South Faraday.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Police Department holding gun buy back on Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This weekend, the Peoria Police Department will be giving community members an opportunity to safely get rid of unwanted guns.Event. The Peoria Police Department is encouraging the community to turn in their unwanted guns, as part of a gun buyback. In the spring, a similar event was held and 47 weapons […]
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Juvenile injured in dual shootings in Bloomington

Bloomington Police are investigating two gunfire incidents on Wednesday night, including one that left a young person injured. The first happened around 9:20 p.m. near the Rainbow Circle apartments on the east side, near Veterans Parkway and Clearwater Avenue. No one was injured in that shots-fired incident. The second incident...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

2 arrested stemming from April shooting investigation

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people have been arrested during the investigation of an April 12 shooting that left two with apparent gunshot wounds. On Thursday at around 1:13 p.m., Peoria Police conducted surveillance on a residence connected to a wanted suspect, Jahmahn E. Williams, 19. During the investigation,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

$1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria man, arrested in connection to the murder of a 15-year-old boy, made his first appearance before a judge on Wednesday. Erick D. Jackson, 18, received a $1.5 million bond during his hearing. Jackson was arrested on Monday, Nov. 14, and charged with first-degree...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Heights fire victim identified by Peoria County Coroner

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Using dental records, the Peoria County Coroner has identified the man who died in a house fire Monday night in Peoria Heights. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the man Thursday as 32-year-old Nathan C. Cannon. Harwood says an autopsy showed Cannon endured severe smoke inhalation prior...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
25newsnow.com

Prosecutors: Pekin murder suspect admitted to ‘punching’ victim in face

PEKIN (25 News Now) - A murder suspect admitted to punching a victim in the face before his eventual death weeks later, according to court documents obtained by 25 News. 20-year-old Kolby Kincade is in jail for the murder of 53-year-old Richard Wass. Police say both lived at the same apartment complex on Pine Street, and neighbors say they lived next door to each other.
PEKIN, IL
wcbu.org

Coroner identifies Peoria Heights man killed in house fire

Dental records were used to identify a Peoria Heights man killed in a house fire this week. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 32-year-old Nathan Cannon died of smoke inhalation before his body was burned in the house fire in the 1100 block of E. Lake. The cause of the...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
bradleyscout.com

Police Reports: November 18, 2022

At 11:18 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the Business and Engineering Convergence Center, the suspect that had previously tore an all gender bathroom sign off the wall returned the sign by taping it back up. Bradley University Police Department contacted the suspect and told them to come into the station. When talking to the police, the suspect explained that they had read the police reports from last week and decided to return the sign. They were charged with theft and criminal damage to property.
Central Illinois Proud

Man indicted for Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for a Peoria shooting incident Tuesday. According to court records, 28-year-old Michael R. Eddy Jr. was indicted for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Eddy allegedly shot at a person near Prospect Road and...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Prison Parolee From Streator Wanted By Police

A convicted drug dealer from Streator is a wanted man. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is looking for 35-year-old Mark Kresbach for allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop. He was released from prison on parole last August after pleading guilty in 2020 in La Salle County to dealing meth. Kresbach...
STREATOR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for Pekin murder

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police arrested 20-year-old Kolby Kincade of Pekin for the death of a 53-year-old man Tuesday. According to a Pekin police press release, Kincade was arrested for first-degree murder, in addition to two previous charges of criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. On Oct....
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Juvenile shot in South Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile was injured by a shooting in South Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday near Griswold and Adams, where they responded on a ShotSpotter alert of 15 rounds fired. The victim was found on West Montana. A male juvenile told...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested for stealing fire truck

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local man was indicted Tuesday for being in possession of a fire truck owned by the Peoria Fire Department. Brandon D. Knight, 24, is alleged to have been in possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Sept. 24. The vehicle in question? None other...
PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

Two McLean County residents facing weapon charges

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County prosecutors are charging two Bloomington residents with multiple weapon charges. Early Monday morning, police responded to the 300 block of Locust St. for shots fired call. During an investigation, police reported an altercation between Robert White and Shikyra Johnson, and a gun was fired. Prosecutors...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Journal Star

Journal Star

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy