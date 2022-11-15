PEORIA− A Peoria teenager has been arrested by the Peoria Police Department in connection with a homicide that occurred this month.

According to Peoria County Jail records, Erick D. Jackson, 18, who lives in the 400 block of West McClure Avenue, was booked into the jail at 9:23 p.m. Monday night on the charge of first-degree murder. He was also booked on charges of criminal trespass and domestic battery in connection with two unrelated incidents.

In a news release Tuesday, Semone Roth, a Peoria police spokeswoman, confirmed that Jackson was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Merian "Jack" Smith on Nov. 7

Smith died two days after the shooting in the 500 block of West Gift Avenue . Police responded to the area after three alerts from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that 21 rounds had been fired.

'Life of the party': Peoria High student was typical teen who loved dogs, sports and family

When officers arrived on the scene, they located two boys with apparent gunshot wounds. Smith was brought to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. The other boy lived, but his condition wasn't known.

Download the Journal Star app to stay updated on this story and other breaking news

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Peoria police at (309) 494-8480, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria police arrest teen in connection with deadly shooting of 15-year-old