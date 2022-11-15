MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is in custody after a pedestrian was hit by a car Friday evening on Farrow Parkway, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The person who was hit was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Vest. The name of the […]

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO