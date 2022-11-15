Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
SC witness describes orange object emitting triangular beam of lightRoger MarshPawleys Island, SC
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South CarolinaTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old is being charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Conway. Records and documents obtained by WMBF News show Yahshua Hytower was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after an incident on Wednesday. Warrants state Hytower allegedly shot at a victim multiple...
Charges dismissed for ex-Horry County deputy who was passenger in van drowning case
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Charges were dismissed Friday for an ex-Horry County deputy who was a passenger in a sheriff’s office transport van when two women died after the van became submerged in floodwaters during Hurricane Florence, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. The charges against Joshua Bishop were dismissed due to what […]
WMBF
Pedestrian seriously injured following Market Common crash, 1 person in custody
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Friday evening. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the accident happened around 6 p.m. The westbound lanes of Farrow Parkway near Fred Nash Boulevard...
Person in custody after pedestrian hit by car on Farrow Parkway, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is in custody after a pedestrian was hit by a car Friday evening on Farrow Parkway, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The person who was hit was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Vest. The name of the […]
3 arrested after rolling shootout, crash on Burcale Road in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County authorities have charged three Myrtle Beach men after a rolling shootout and crash early Wednesday morning on Burcale Road, according to a police report and arrest warrants obtained by News13. Ty’que Crawford, 22, Jyrese Crawford, 23, who are brothers, and Jordan Gore, 21, were arrested by Horry County […]
WMBF
1 seriously injured in Market Common car crash, road closed
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Friday evening. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the accident happened around 6 p.m. The westbound lanes of Farrow Parkway near Fred Nash Boulevard...
South Carolina deputies shoot suspect who threatened hostage, officers during standoff
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) — Williamsburg County deputies shot a suspect Thursday morning after he barricaded himself and a hostage inside a home, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the person threatened to kill officers and the hostage after refusing commands to come out. It happened at about 5:30 a.m. after deputies were called to a […]
abcnews4.com
SLED investigating after suspect shot by officers during hostage situation in Kingstree
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities reported a suspect detaining a hostage was shot by Williamsburg County Sheriff's Deputies during a standoff around 5:30 a.m. this morning. The four deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave with pay while SLED investigates the incident. WCSO said deputies responded to...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police using new technology to analyze bullet shell casings, solve crimes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new program is helping law enforcement in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee solve crimes and generate new leads faster by sharing information with other agencies. The Myrtle Beach Police Department introduced the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) on Wednesday. It has only...
Horry County police investigating gun incident at scene of crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a “gun incident” followed by an early morning crash. According to officers, it happened at about 4 a.m. Wednesday on Burcale Road near Stockton Drive. No injuries were reported, and police do not think there is a threat to the community. News13 asked […]
South Carolina Department of Revenue was on scene at Conway-area convenience store
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A large police presence was on scene at a Conway-area convenience store Thursday afternoon and the South Carolina Department of Revenue was involved. A department spokesperson confirmed to News13 that the SCDOR was at a location off of Cates Bay Highway but couldn’t provide further comment. Law enforcement could be […]
wpde.com
Man arrested after trying to start fight at Horry County bar: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man charged in connection to an incident that happened over the summer at an Horry County bar was arrested last Thursday. Mark Eli Langford is charged with one count of malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 to $10,000. Horry County...
WMBF
Surveillance video shows car crashing through restaurant, hitting 2 Mullins police officers
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – A dinner break for two Mullins police officers turned into a scary situation on Monday night. The two on-duty officers were sitting down and eating at Yummy Yummy Hibachi restaurant on McIntyre Street in Mullins when a car crashed through the front of the restaurant.
WMBF
Carolina Forest HS received call about person with gun on school bus, police report states
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides some new details about a weapon that was reported on a Carolina Forest High School bus. Horry County police officers were called on Friday afternoon for a sighting of a weapon and responded to a gas station on the corner of Highway 90 and Old Altman Road.
WMBF
1 hurt in Little River crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in Little River early Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of East Highway 9 and Sea Mountian Highway at around 7:25 a.m. The person hurt was taken to...
Docs: Recently arrested Horry County Schools teacher was previously placed on leave, warned about conduct
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A recently arrested Horry County Schools teacher was placed on leave in February and allowed to return to work despite warnings about her conduct, according to personnel records obtained by News13 through a Freedom of Information Act request. Grace McColgan was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 15 because of […]
wpde.com
Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting at victim in Myrtle Beach: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after pointing and firing a gun at a victim in Myrtle Beach. Regeria Martinese Grice has been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, attempted murder and possession of marijuana more than an ounce, according to online records.
wpde.com
Man arrested for drug charges after Conway traffic stop, warrants say
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested and charged over the weekend after a traffic stop in Conway led officers to find drugs in the vehicle. Richard Beau Gregor is facing trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base charge and a narcotic drugs charge. According to an incident report,...
wpde.com
Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
North Carolina man charged with raping, kidnapping 15-year-old
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has charged a 43-year-old man with statutory rape of a juvenile.
Comments / 2