Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Battle Pass Trailer Reveals Combat Map Design
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's battle pass receives a complete overhaul this year, and the new Season 1 battle pass trailer gives the first look at the new multi-sector "combat map" design. Instead of having a linear pass of 100 tiers of unlockable items, Season 1...
IGN
AION Classic - Official Announcement Trailer
AION Classic is a permanent server that offers all MMORPG lovers a fresh start in the world of Atreia. along with additional balancing and quality-of-life improvements. The European Classic server will start with the 2.0 update. PvE content up to level 55, PvP content including Rifts and Fortress Battles, flying combat and more will be available in AION Classic coming to PC in Europe due out early 2023.
IGN
Espire 2 - Official Launch Trailer
Espire 2 is a VR first-person stealth game that is built from the ground up to raise the bar for VR games. Tackle the game in multiplayer with the co-op campaign, utilize unique gadgets, and give voice commands to distract or interrogate your enemies. Espire 2 is available today on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro.
IGN
Wreckfest Mobile - Official Release Trailer
Wreckfest Mobile is available now on iOS and Android. Watch as cars race and collide in this launch trailer for the game.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
IGN
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Official Stuffed Monster Series Trailer
Have you ever wanted cuter weapons while on the hunt? Then this may be for you. Watch the new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak to get a look at the adorable Stuffed Monster weapon series coming to the game. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's free title update 3 will be...
IGN
Ballads of Hongye - Official Pre-Launch Concept Trailer
Ballads of Hongye will be available on Steam on November 15, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for this Eastern-themed strategy city-builder game. In Ballads of Hongye, take on the role of the local magistrate and carefully plan and act to complete the various challenges in different environments to earn the right to rule the lands. Build a thriving city and revive Hongye County.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Restock Sale Scheduled for Nov 11 at 12 Noon; Here Is How to Pre-Order the Gaming Console, New Price in India, Features, and More
Get your finances in order! as PlayStation 5 stock is back in India for fans to pre-order. Interested customers should make sure that they're ready for the long-awaited restock for, which begins at 12 PM today. Here's every online retailer that will feature the PlayStation 5 restock today:. The upcoming...
IGN
Atak - Official Demo Trailer
Here's your look at Atak, an upcoming real-time strategy game in which you control a group of units and fight against other players or AI opponents. Check out the trailer for Atak to see gameplay and explore this medieval world. In Atak, fight your way through the single-player campaign, challenge...
Can GTA 6 be played on PS4?
The world is anxiously anticipating the release of Rockstar Games’ next Grand Theft Auto game. GTA 6 (it’s not officially called that yet, by the way, but that’s what everyone’s been referring to it as) was confirmed to be in active development back in February 2022. At the time, the developers shared very little about the new title, but asked fans to stay tuned for news, and added that they “look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready”.
IGN
Marvel's Midnight Suns - "Welcome to the Abbey" Official Trailer
Welcome to the Abbey, your home to live among the legends. But like most things, there's more to this place than meets the eye...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Overview Trailer Released; Pokemon TCG Live enters Open Beta and More
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is all set to release on November 18, 2022, and the developers have just released a new overview trailer to get the players ready for the game. The trailer provides an insight into various elements of the game along with the world it is set in. Players can check out the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Overview Trailer embedded below:
IGN
X-Plane 12 - Official Release Window Trailer
Get a look at X-Plane 12 in this new trailer for the flight simulator game. Check out the trailer to see features of the game, including seasonal effects, wake turbulence, VR support, multiplayer support, volumetric 3D clouds, and more. X-Plane 12 includes 18 unique aircraft models and detailed 3D scenery...
ComicBook
Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Getting Remaster Next Year
A popular Nintendo GameCube is getting a remaster on February 17, 2023. The Nintendo GameCube didn't sell very well, especially compared to Nintendo machines like the 3DS and Nintendo Switch, but it also didn't sell as poorly as the Wii U, and like any Nintendo console, it had lots of great games. Meanwhile, in 2003 the likes of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and the original Call of Duty were released. It was a big year for releases, so much so that games like Tales of Symphonia somewhat flew under the radar, despite reviewing well and being part of a long-running RPG series. As you may remember, while Tales of Symphonia eventually came to other platforms, it debuted as a GameCube exclusive. If you haven't pieced it together yet, Tales of Symphonia is the game in question.
IGN
Pac Man World Re-Pac - Official Jukebox & Chrome Noir Chogokin DLC Trailer
Pac Man World Re-Pac brings new DLC in the form of the Chrome Noir Chogokin skin and the Jukebox DLC. As a fun cosmetic upgrade, players who purchase this DLC can transform their character into a shiny black robotic Pac-Man once they gain the in-game Metal power-up, unlocking the ability to walk underwater and butt-bounce on enemies that would otherwise cause damage. The Jukebox DLC adds an actual jukebox to the beach in Pac-Man World Re-Pac’s in-game hub area of Ghost Island. Players can choose to listen to more than 50 songs including the game’s complete soundtrack as well as the English, Japanese, and Chinese language versions of the song “We Are Pac-Man.” Both Jukebox & Chrome Noir Chogokin DLCs are available now for Pac-Man World Re-Pac.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.
IGN
Will GTA VI Disappoint Vice City Fans?
It's been just a bit over 20 years now since the release of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and the latest info we have on GTA's next iteration looks like we'll be making a return... to Vice City in the 21st Century. How will this affect current fans of Rockstar's classic? Is the 80s vibe of GTA: Vice City what made the game special? Will returning to a modern-day version of it take away some of the magic? Join Max Scoville as he takes a deeper look with our Podcast Beyond crew!
