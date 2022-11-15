ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, IN

Driver killed in eastern Carroll County crash

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
Ashlena King stopped her northbound Ford Edge at the intersection of Carroll County Roads 500 East and 100 North, but apparently did not see the eastbound tow truck and entered the intersection just before 10 a.m. Monday, according to Indiana State Police.

King pulled into the intersection and the tow truck stuck the driver's side of the Ford, sending both vehicles off into a field on the northeast corner of the intersection. King, 29, of Oxford, died in the crash, according to Indiana State Police.

The driver of the tow truck, Joshua Cooper, 30, Gary, was not injured, according to police.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

